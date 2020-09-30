Log in
BARCLAYS PLC

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
09/30/2020
97.465 GBX   +0.22%
06:31aCovestro buys DSM's resins unit for 1.6 billion euros
RE
06:19aBank of England seeks to increase competition in home loans
RE
05:48aBARCLAYS : to shut non-UK linked Barclaycard accounts on November 16
RE
Bank of England seeks to increase competition in home loans

09/30/2020 | 06:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Bank of England is seen in the City of London

The Bank of England (BoE) set out proposals on Wednesday to end unfair advantages some banks have in calculating how much capital to hold for mortgages in a bid to increase competition.

Some bigger banks can use their own internal models for determining the risk weightings and therefore capital levels for home loans they have granted.

Typically this has resulted in lower capital levels than under the so-called standardised approach to risk weightings set out by regulators that many smaller lenders have to use.

The BoE's banks supervision arm, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), said it wanted to reduce risks that stem from "inappropriately" low risk weightings that can be thrown up by in-house models.

"For those firms whose risk weights may increase as a result of these proposals, and where capital requirements are not already determined by other capital measures (e.g. leverage), there would be costs for the firm associated with the additional capital required," the PRA said in a statement.

The proposals would narrow differences between in-house models and the standardised approach and limit future divergence, it said.

"The PRA considers that this would support competition between firms on the different approaches," the PRA said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Gareth Jones and Mark Potter)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -0.10% 97.19 Delayed Quote.-45.86%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.49% 300.0247 Delayed Quote.-49.57%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 0.06% 26.15 Delayed Quote.-58.19%
NATWEST GROUP PLC 0.88% 105.625 Delayed Quote.-56.41%
Financials
Sales 2020 21 254 M 27 256 M 27 256 M
Net income 2020 636 M 816 M 816 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,3x
Yield 2020 0,12%
Capitalization 16 868 M 21 691 M 21 632 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 80 800
Free-Float 99,6%
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-45.86%21 691
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.60%290 589
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.50%238 909
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.51%205 946
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.56%164 060
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-3.38%131 074
