Banker fired over sexual harassment sues Barclays for $700,000

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - A former Barclays
director, fired for sexual harassment and other misconduct, is
suing the British bank for more than 584,600 pounds ($719,412),
arguing that female colleagues fabricated allegations and that
his dismissal was unfair.
Robert Record, once a senior wealth manager overseeing
assets worth 580 million pounds, was dismissed in September 2020
for gross misconduct after a 14-year career, documents available
at the East London Employment Tribunal show.
But the 46-year-old, whose claims against the bank include
sex discrimination and unfair dismissal, says the most serious
allegations never happened, including that he inappropriately
touched a female colleague, the filings show.
Cross-examined on Thursday by Barclays' lawyer Ed Williams,
Record said he and others had seen a group of women in meetings
and he believed they had been "cooking up the charge sheet".
"It is my belief that these women encouraged (a female former
co-worker) to raise a grievance against me as part of a
collective objective to remove me," he said.
Witnesses who could have corroborated his concerns about
women "colluding" against him were not interviewed during
subsequent internal investigations, he alleges, adding that he
was unable to properly defend himself and that his dismissal was
unfair and disproportionate.
Barclays rejects his allegations, saying the dismissal was
reasonable because the disciplinary findings included "unwelcome
physical contact with a female colleague, sexual harassment of
another colleague and language and behaviour which reasonably
could be taken to be a racial slur", filings showed.
The bank declined to comment further on Thursday.
Allegations against Record ranged from excluding a female
staffer from a scavenger hunt to behaving in an "intimidating
way", staring at a woman's breasts and inappropriately touching
a female colleague, filings showed.
Record denies the allegations. His lawyer Richard Hignett
has questioned whether Barclays staff, investigating the case,
properly tested the credibility of complainants.
But Williams, for Barclays, said female employees believed
they were being subjected to and were upset by "poor behaviour"
at the bank, according to notes of meetings at the time.
"If female members staff wanted to get rid of senior men who
were sexual harassers, it has nothing to do with the fact they
are men or senior. It is the fact they are sexual harassers. Do
you see that point?" he asked.
Record's case includes a claim for lost past and future
earnings, deferred bonuses, pension benefit and injury to
feelings.
($1 = 0.8126 pounds)
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)