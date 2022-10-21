Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barclays PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-21 am EDT
145.04 GBX   -0.21%
05:21pBanks forced to hold on to Twitter deal debt-sources
RE
04:14pBanks Financing Twitter Takeover Deal Reportedly Plan to Hold Debt Instead of Selling to Investors
MT
10:48aUK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banks forced to hold on to Twitter deal debt-sources

10/21/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk image on smartphone and printed Twitter logos

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The banks providing $13 billion in financing for Tesla CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter Inc have abandoned plans to sell the debt to investors because of uncertainty around the social media company's fortunes and losses, people familiar with the matter said.

The banks are not planning to syndicate the debt as is typical with such acquisitions, and are instead planning to keep it on their balance sheets until there is more investor appetite, the sources said.

The banks, which include Morgan Stanley and Barclays Plc, did not respond to requests for comment. Bank of America declined to comment. Representatives for Musk and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Musk agreed to pay $44 billion for Twitter in April, before the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates in a bid to fight inflation. This made the acquisition financing look too cheap in the eyes of credit investors, so the banks would have to take a financial hit totaling hundreds of millions of dollars to get it off their books.

Also preventing the banks from marketing the debt was uncertainty around the deal's completion. Musk has tried to get out of the deal, arguing Twitter misled him over the number of spam accounts on the platform, and only agreed to comply with a Delaware court judge's Oct. 28 deadline to close the transaction earlier this month. He has not revealed details on Twitter's new leadership and business plan, and many debt investors are holding back until they get more details on that front, the sources said.

The debt package for the Twitter deal is comprised of junk-rated loans, which are risky because of the amount of debt the company is taking on, as well as secured and unsecured bonds.

Rising interest rates and broader market volatility has pushed investors to stay away from some junk-rated debt. For example, Wall Street banks led by Bank of America suffered a $700 million loss in September on the sale of about $4.55 billion in debt backing the leveraged buyout of business software company Citrix Systems Inc.

In September, a group of banks canceled efforts to sell about $4 billion of debt that financed Apollo Global Management Inc's deal to buy telecom and broadband assets from Lumen Technologies after failing to find buyers.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen and Shankar Ramakrishnan in New York; Additional reporting by Sheila Dang, Abigail Summerville and Matt Tracy; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Anirban Sen and Shankar Ramakrishnan


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. 3.29% 48.92 End-of-day quote.-32.46%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 3.71% 34.95 Delayed Quote.-24.25%
BARCLAYS PLC -0.21% 145.04 Delayed Quote.-22.28%
LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -0.60% 6.66 Delayed Quote.-46.61%
MORGAN STANLEY 3.42% 79.22 Delayed Quote.-20.90%
TESLA, INC. 3.45% 214.44 Delayed Quote.-41.16%
TWITTER, INC. -4.86% 49.89 Delayed Quote.21.33%
Analyst Recommendations on BARCLAYS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 24 888 M 27 897 M 27 897 M
Net income 2022 4 650 M 5 212 M 5 212 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,22x
Yield 2022 4,96%
Capitalization 22 986 M 25 764 M 25 764 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 81 600
Free-Float 99,7%
