Barclays : £165,000,000 sustainable Christmas meal shopping boost for businesses

Barclays proprietary data2 finds total spend at independent food & drink business, including market traders, is up 58 per cent since 20193, with 33 per cent of Brits claiming they have intentionally shopped more at independent outlets for their groceries over the past two years

Research from Barclays has found Brits are willing to spend more on their Christmas meals this year if they know the ingredients have been sustainably sourced.

Barclays proprietary datahas found spend at independent food & drink businesses has rocketed by 58 per cent when comparing 2021 figures with 2019. On average, spending in November has grown by 24 per cent year-on-year since 20194.



Christmas is a critical trading month for independent food & drink business, and those outlets who source their groceries sustainably could benefit from a £165-million-pound boom.

Most Brits (62 per cent) said that they have noticed an independent food & drinks shop or market stall opening near to where they live over the past two years5. When asked which new food outlets they'd seen opening over the past two years on their high streets, the most common were market stalls (41 per cent), independent bakers (36 per cent), independent butchers (34 per cent), local farm shops (34 per cent) and independent grocers (33 per cent). Three in ten people (29 per cent) said they will buy produce at these businesses this Christmas as they think it will reduce their carbon footprint, while 27 per cent are drawn to their premises as it means they don't have to drive anywhere.

Over two-fifths of Brits (46 per cent) said they have become more climate-conscious this festive season due to the media attention on protecting the planet this year. This has had an impact on festive shopping routines, with over a third (35 per cent) of Brits saying they have checked the sustainability credentials of the shops they're ordering from, and three in ten (30 per cent) going out of their way to buy food that is organic or sustainably sourced.

UK region Average additional spend on a sustainable Christmas meal The regional Christmas meal windfall London £5.10 £31,678,493 South East £3.20 £20,299,610 North West £3.10 £16,141,891 South West £3.60 £15,605,325 East of England £3.10 £14,339,243 Scotland £3.00 £12,766,552 West Midlands £2.80 £12,137,475 Yorkshire & Humberside £2.90 £11,881,087 East Midlands £3.00 £10,546,282 North East £3.70 £7,334,820 Wales £2.40 £5,518,957 Northern Ireland £3.70 £4,987,678

Hannah Bernard, Head of Business Banking at Barclays, said: "It's great news that many UK shoppers are trying to shop in a more environmentally friendly way and support local independent businesses this festive season. The increase in spend will provide a very welcome boost to many retailers.



"Over half of small businesses in the UK consider reducing their environmental impact a top priority, and we know that many of our customers are taking steps to become more sustainable and play a key role in tackling the climate crisis. We're committed to providing the support that our customers need to help them drive that positive social and environmental change."

One business that is benefitting from new sustainable shopping trends is TH Burroughs7, an award-winning family butchers and farm shop in Swindon. It sources meat from local, free-range suppliers and visits the farms to make sure that the animals are well looked after, as they believe that this positively impacts the quality of the meat being sold.