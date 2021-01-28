Barclays : Accelerator, powered by Techstars, welcomes the New York class of 2021

Nine FinTech startups shaping the future of financial services

NEW YORK (January 28, 2021) - Barclays is excited to introduce the latest class of FinTech-focused startups that will join the 2021 New York Barclays Accelerator, powered by Techstars.

Established in 2014, this intensive 13-week program is designed to fast-track the next generation of FinTechs. Participating companies will collaborate with a team of Barclays executives, the Techstars worldwide network, and other industry leaders to fine-tune their business propositions and solve problems at the cutting edge of financial technology. After three months of mentorship from leading industry professionals, the companies will highlight their progress and showcase their innovative propositions at a demo day this April.

'We're thrilled to welcome our sixth New York Barclays Accelerator class,' said Mariquit Corcoran, Chief Innovation Officer at Barclays. 'With 18 programs completed, we have a strong history of delivering a best-in-class experience for our chosen startups, thanks to our extensive network and expertise. In these exceptional times, we are committed more than ever in supporting entrepreneurs who are continuing to transform the future of financial services, and we look forward to helping them achieve their goals.'

With more than 180 alumni companies and 18 programs completed to date, the Barclays Accelerator, powered by Techstars, is one of the largest single-bank-powered portfolios globally, with a valuation of over $1.8 billion. The companies will also be eligible for our Rise Growth Investments, follow-on investment capital solely focused on the companies accepted into the Barclays Accelerator. The funds allow Barclays to invest up to £10m of follow-on investment capital per Accelerator class.

'The world has deeply changed over the past year and founders have had to pivot in unexpected and new ways,' said Jennifer Jordan, Managing Director at Techstars. 'The founders of our 2021 class have expertly navigated the challenges brought on by COVID-19 and continue to exhibit tenacity and focus in building their businesses. Many of them are building solutions designed to meet the needs of consumers and banks facing a rapidly evolving economic recovery. We are excited to be working alongside these founders to accelerate their growth over the next 13 weeks.'

The mentoring and advice received during the program has led to the success of alumni companies such as Cutover, Finch and Sigma Ratings, among many other accelerator graduates - providing customer value across a range of applications in the financial services industry.

Introducing the 2021 New York class of the Barclays Accelerator, powered by Techstars:

Avenify is building better financial and career services for people in healthcare, starting with income share agreements for student financing.

Floodlight is a data platform that enables financial advisors and asset managers to understand non-financial values of their clients, and align assets accordingly.

GravityAI is a platform for enterprise product teams to explore, test, procure, and integrate 3rd party AI algorithms.

Humanitru is a CRM and fundraising platform for non-profits so that they can run their operations more effectively.

Julius Tech is a flexible data and analytics platform that automates the development, deployment and support of data science and machine learning applications.

LittleNewt is a tax preparation and practice management platform for CPA firms that utilizes AI to instantly create tax returns and accurate, real-time estimates.

Migrations.ml uses machine learning to produce the next generation of financial data for the bond market.

Nossa Data is a platform for corporations to do Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting, data management and analytics.

Smash is a financial wellness app that creates personalized payment plans for individuals who want to free themselves of credit card debt.

Further information on the Barclays Accelerator can be found at www.barclaysaccelerator.com.

