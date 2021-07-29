Barclays : Additional Block Listing (PDF 210KB)

29 July 2021

Barclays PLC - Block Listing

Barclays PLC (the 'Company') announces that an application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the block listing of 70,000,000 ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the capital of the Company (the 'Shares') to trade on the London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to the Official List.

The Shares will be issued and allotted under the Barclays Group sharepurchase plans (Barclays Group Share Incentive Plan and Barclays Global Sharepurchase Plan (40,000,000 Shares)) and the Barclays Group SAYE Share Option Scheme (30,000,000 Shares).

When issued, the Shares will rank equally with the existing issued Shares of the Company.

Admission is expected to be effective on 30 July 2021.

For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Media Relations Chris Manners Tom Hoskin +44 (0) 20 7773 2136 +44 (0) 20 7116 4755

About Barclays

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group.

For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays