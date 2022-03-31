Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barclays PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/31 08:17:30 am EDT
150.58 GBX   -0.57%
08:06aBarclays Announces a New Minimum Pay Rate for US Colleagues
BU
08:00aU.S. gas producer Ascent Resources prepares for IPO -sources
RE
07:41aGoldman Sachs Keeps Barclays At Buy, Trims PT
MT
Barclays Announces a New Minimum Pay Rate for US Colleagues

03/31/2022 | 08:06am EDT
Barclays announced an increase to its minimum hourly pay rate in the United States, a move that will benefit over 900 colleagues and begin this month, March 2022.

The new rate, which varies by location based on cost of living indices, will increase to at least $20.50 per hour, up from $17.00 per hour.

“By investing in our people, we are investing in our ability to continue providing the best services to clients and customers,” said Richard Haworth, CEO for the Americas. “This new minimum rate demonstrates our continued commitment to maintaining our position as a market-leading employer in the US.”

The majority of colleagues benefitting from this enhancement support Barclays US Consumer Bank. Barclays announced in November a number of investments aimed at growing its US Consumer Bank, including the hiring of 1,000 new employees nationwide, of which more than 300 positions will be in Wilmington, Delaware, where Barclays US Consumer Bank is headquartered, and more than 700 at its key operations centers in Henderson, Nevada and Hamilton, Ohio.

“Being an employer of choice and retaining top talent with competitive pay, robust benefits and career development opportunities is especially crucial as we look to significantly grow our footprint in the US,” said Denny Nealon, CEO, Barclays US Consumer Bank.

Barclays Fair Pay Report outlines Barclays’ commitment to a living wage in every jurisdiction, and reviews progress and makes recommendations on an annual basis.

Earlier this year, Barclays also enhanced health and well-being benefits for employees, including new parental and family benefit solutions, access to benefits consultants, and other well-being improvement services.

For more information about progress in Barclays’ Fair Pay Agenda, please see the latest annual Fair Pay Report.

About Barclays

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 21 964 M 28 912 M 28 912 M
Net income 2022 3 682 M 4 847 M 4 847 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,16x
Yield 2022 5,16%
Capitalization 25 360 M 33 382 M 33 382 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 81 600
Free-Float 99,6%
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Global Head-Compliance Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-19.02%33 382
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.84%414 988
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-3.35%346 789
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.18%252 840
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.44%190 498
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.41%187 514