Barclays : Announces the Redemption of iPath® Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total ReturnSM ETNs

Barclays Bank PLC (“Barclays”) announced today that it will exercise its issuer call option and redeem, in full, its iPath® Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total ReturnSM ETNs due October 22, 2037 (Ticker: GAZZF / CUSIP: 06739H644 / ISIN: US06739H6449)(the “ETNs”) on October 29, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). The ETNs currently trade in the over-the-counter markets under the ticker symbol “GAZZF”.

After obtaining the requisite consents in connection with Barclays’ cash tender offer and consent solicitation, Barclays, on October 18, 2021, amended the ETNs’ indenture and global certificate, to provide Barclays with the right to redeem, in its sole discretion, all, but not less than all, of its outstanding ETNs, on the Redemption Date. Please see the related press release (link below) for further details regarding the tender offer and consent solicitation.

https://barxis.barcap.com/file.app?action=shared&path=iPath/US/Press/GAZZF%20Tender%20Final%20Results%20Press%20Release.pdf

The “Valuation Date” for the redemption of the ETNs will be October 22, 2021. A holder of the ETNs on the Redemption Date will receive a cash payment per ETN in an amount equal to the principal amount of the holder’s ETNs times the Index Factor (as defined in the prospectus relating to the ETNs) on the Valuation Date minus the Investor Fee (as defined in the prospectus relating to the ETNs) on such Valuation Date.

An investment in iPath ETNs involves significant risks and may not be suitable for all investors. The ETNs are riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities and have no principal protection. For more information on risks associated with the ETNs, please see “Selected Risk Considerations” below and the risk factors included in the relevant prospectus.

The prospectus for the ETNs to which this communication relates can be found at: http://ipathetn.com/gazzf.

Barclays is the issuer of iPath® ETNs and Barclays Capital Inc. is the issuer’s agent in the distribution. Please contact Barclays for further questions:

Financial advisors:

Directly contact Barclays at etndesk@barclays.com or 1-212-528-7990 to obtain further information

Individual investors:

Instruct your broker/advisor/custodian to email us at etndesk@barclays.com or to call us at: 1-212-528-7990

You may call in together with your broker/advisor/custodian or have them speak to us on your behalf.

About Barclays: Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customers and clients, and by geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a full-service corporate and investment bank.

Selected Risk Considerations: An investment in the iPath ETNs described herein involves risks. Selected risks are summarized here, but we urge you to read the more detailed explanation of risks described under “Risk Factors” in the applicable prospectus supplement and pricing supplement.

You May Lose Some or All of Your Principal: The ETNs are exposed to any decrease in the level of the underlying index between the inception date and the applicable valuation date. Additionally, if the level of the underlying index is insufficient to offset the negative effect of the investor fee and other applicable costs, you will lose some or all of your investment at maturity or upon redemption, even if the value of such index level has increased or decreased, as the case may be. Because the ETNs are subject to an investor fee and other applicable costs, the return on the ETNs will always be lower than the total return on a direct investment in the index components. The ETNs are riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities and have no principal protection.

Credit of Barclays Bank PLC: The ETNs are unsecured debt obligations of the issuer, Barclays Bank PLC, and are not, either directly or indirectly, an obligation of or guaranteed by any third party. Any payment to be made on the ETNs, including any payment at maturity or upon redemption, depends on the ability of Barclays Bank PLC to satisfy its obligations as they come due. As a result, the actual and perceived creditworthiness of Barclays Bank PLC will affect the market value, if any, of the ETNs prior to maturity or redemption. In addition, in the event Barclays Bank PLC were to default on its obligations, you may not receive any amounts owed to you under the terms of the ETNs.

Market and Volatility Risk: The market value of the ETNs may be influenced by many unpredictable factors and may fluctuate between the date you purchase them and the maturity date or redemption date. You may also sustain a significant loss if you sell your ETNs in the secondary market. Factors that may influence the market value of the ETNs include prevailing market prices of the U.S. stock markets, the index components included in the underlying index, and prevailing market prices of options on such index or any other financial instruments related to such index; and supply and demand for the ETNs, including economic, financial, political, regulatory, geographical or judicial events that affect the level of such index or other financial instruments related to such index.

Concentration Risk: Because the ETNs are linked to an index composed of futures contracts on a single commodity or in only one commodity sector, the ETNs are less diversified than other investments. The ETNs can therefore experience greater volatility than other investments.

A Trading Market for the ETNs May Not Develop: A trading market for the ETNs may not develop and the liquidity of the ETNs may be limited, as we are not required to maintain any listing of the ETNs.

No Interest Payments from the ETNs: You may not receive any interest payments on the ETNs.

Restrictions on the Minimum Number of ETNs and Date Restrictions for Redemptions: You must redeem at least 50,000 ETNs of the same series at one time in order to exercise your right to redeem your ETNs on any redemption date. You may only redeem your ETNs on a redemption date if we receive a notice of redemption from you by certain dates and times as set forth in the product prospectus.

Uncertain Tax Treatment: Significant aspects of the tax treatment of the ETNs are uncertain. You should consult your own tax advisor about your own tax situation. The ETNs may be sold throughout the day on the exchange through any brokerage account. Commissions may apply and there are tax consequences in the event of sale, redemption or maturity of ETNs. The ETNs may be sold throughout the day through certain brokerage accounts. There are restrictions on the minimum number of ETNs you may redeem directly with the issuer as specified in the applicable prospectus. Commissions may apply and there are tax consequences in the event of sale, redemption or maturity of ETNs. Sales in the secondary market may result in significant losses.

“Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total ReturnSM” is a service mark of Bloomberg Finance L.P. and its affiliates (collectively, “Bloomberg”) and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by Barclays Bank PLC. Any ETNs based on the Bloomberg Commodity Indices are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Bloomberg, UBS Securities LLC (“UBS”), or any of their subsidiaries or affiliates. None of Bloomberg, UBS Securities or any of their subsidiaries or affiliates makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of or counterparties to the ETNs or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities or commodities generally or in the ETNs particularly.

© 2021 Barclays Bank PLC. All rights reserved. iPath, iPath ETNs and the iPath logo are registered trademarks of Barclays Bank PLC. All other trademarks, servicemarks or registered trademarks are the property, and used with the permission, of their respective owners.

NOT FDIC INSURED · NO BANK GUARANTEE · MAY LOSE VALUE

