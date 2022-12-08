Advanced search
12/08/2022
157.79 GBX   +0.22%
Barclays Appoints 85 New Managing Directors in the Corporate and Investment Bank

12/08/2022 | 09:36am EST
Barclays today announces the appointment of 85 new Managing Directors within the Corporate and Investment Bank, effective 1 January 2023.

Our 2023 class is comprised of individuals who have each consistently helped our clients navigate this year’s unprecedented societal and economic challenges to deliver results. They have also served as exemplary culture carriers for our purpose and mindset, and embody our values of respect, service, integrity, excellence, and stewardship.

Paul Compton, Global Head of the Corporate and Investment Bank, and President of Barclays Bank PLC, commented: “Each of our new Managing Directors have demonstrated a strong track record of leadership, accountability, and delivery for our clients and our franchise. They today join an extended leadership team for the Corporate and Investment Bank and will play a critical role in helping us deliver on our ambitious growth plans across the global Corporate and Investment Bank.”

Please join us in congratulating the Managing Director class of 2023 on this significant achievement and in wishing them continued success at Barclays.

  • Nipun Abhat
  • Victor Alegre
  • James Armstrong
  • Andrew Ashman
  • Edouard Asselin
  • Pavlos Asseo
  • Shobhit Bahl
  • Marcelo Barbosa
  • Richard Bassingthwaighte
  • Kerim Batibay
  • Daanish Bhimjee
  • Ilya Blanter
  • Edward Britt
  • Andrew Brock
  • Christopher Burke
  • Julius Carrington
  • Robin Carthy
  • Kevin Cheng
  • Will Chiu
  • Steven Cohen
  • Matthew Collison
  • Jonas Curchack
  • Yasser Dahab
  • Purvi Dave
  • Zoso Davies
  • Steve Donelle
  • Ramsey El-Assal
  • Benjamin Froehlich
  • Kinjal Gandhi
  • Vipul Garg
  • Gokay Gecili
  • Santiago Godard
  • Benjamin Gould
  • Amber Graham-Watson
  • Richard Gull
  • John Hagens
  • Jenni Himberg-Wild
  • Paul Hogan
  • Yashodeep Honmane
  • Steven Hopchick
  • Ryo Ishiyama
  • Jared Itkowitz
  • Jonathan Jackson
  • Dmitry Kokkhanov
  • Spencer Kornreich
  • Gilad Lorch
  • Jason Macri
  • Michael Mangold
  • Jeffrey Mathews
  • Michael Metallo
  • Nirav Mody
  • Bruno Newman
  • Ben Newmark
  • Hiral Patel
  • Kevin Plattenburg
  • Kelvin Quezada
  • Young Ran
  • Kristian Rathbone
  • Kerri Richardson
  • Andrea Romano
  • Harold Roso
  • Michele Rovai
  • Paola Sabbione
  • Stergios Saloustros
  • Brian Shapiro
  • Arun Sharma
  • Omar Sheikh
  • Jesse Siegelman
  • Shouvik Som
  • Stephen Spence
  • Aurelie Tanguy
  • Thaddeus Tien
  • Katie Tomlinson Broder
  • Dan Travers
  • Nathaniel True-Daniels
  • Craig Unterseher
  • Paul Van Baars
  • Cedric Veylon
  • Rahul Vyas
  • Ryan Woolwright
  • Bryan Wrapp
  • Srinivasulu Yanamandra
  • Qian Yao
  • Lu Zhang
  • Jeff Zhao

About Barclays

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. Barclays offers investment banking products and services in the US through Barclays Capital Inc. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays.


© Business Wire 2022
