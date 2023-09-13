Barclays appoints Sterling Auty as Vice Chairman focused on the Software sector in the Technology Investment Banking Group

Barclays today announces the appointment of Sterling Auty as Vice Chairman focused on the Software sector in the Technology Investment Banking Group. Mr. Auty will be based in New York, and report to Kristin Roth DeClark, Global Head of Technology Investment Banking.

Mr. Auty joins Barclays from SVB Securities where he was a Senior Managing Director on the Technology Equity Research team, and Head of Software Equity Research responsible for the build-out of the software sell-side equity research franchise. Prior to joining SVB in 2022, Mr. Auty was at JP Morgan for 25 years as a Managing Director of Equity Research focused on the Software sector. Mr. Auty has earned the top ranking by Institutional Investor in the Small and Mid-Cap Software Analysts category, as well as runner-up in the Large-Cap Software Analysts category.

“Sterling’s extensive experience and insights as a top-ranked research analyst will be immensely valuable to our investment banking clients,” said Kristin Roth DeClark, Global Head of Technology Investment Banking. “This appointment is further evidence of the firm’s commitment to investing and recruiting in order to ensure the success and continued strengthening of our Technology Investment Banking franchise.”

Technology is an increasingly significant sector for Barclays’ Corporate and Investment Bank, which currently ranks third in both Global M&A for Technology Software and Americas Equity for Software. Mr. Auty’s appointment is the latest in an extensive number of important strategic hires for Barclays, and further illustrates the firm’s priority of expanding coverage capabilities in Technology and Software-specific Banking.

