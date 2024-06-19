17 June 2024

ARTICLE 17 NOTICE

Barclays Bank PLC (the "Issuer")

Issue of SEK 23,710,000 Securities due June 2030 under the Global Structured Securities Programme

(the "Securities")

(Series Number: NX00395818, ISIN: SE0021923604)

Terms used herein shall be as defined in Amended and Restated Final Terms dated 17 June 2024 (the "Amended and Restated Final Terms") relating to the offer of the Securities and the GSSP EU Base Prospectus dated 12 April 2024 (the "Base Prospectus"):

The Issuer hereby provides notice in accordance with the Amended and Restated Final Terms that:

the Final Aggregate Nominal Amount of the Securities to be issued on 19 June 2024 will be SEK 23,710,000.

This Notice and the Amended and Restated Final Terms shall be read and construed together as one document.

Barclays Bank PLC