Company No. 01026167
________________________________________
THE COMPANIES ACT 2006
________________________________________
________________________________________
PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES
________________________________________
ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
OF
BARCLAYS BANK PLC
(as adopted by special resolution passed on 12 June 2024)
CONTENTS
Preliminary
1
1.
Interpretation
1
2.
Model articles or regulations not to apply
4
Liability of Members
4
3.
Limited liability
4
Share Capital
4
4.
Preference shares
4
5.
Series 1 Sterling Preference Shares
8
6.
Allotment and pre-emption
10
7.
Power to issue different classes of shares
10
8.
Rights and restrictions attaching to shares
11
9.
Variation of rights
11
10.
Financial assistance for the acquisition of the Company's shares
11
11.
Commission
11
12.
Trusts not recognised
11
Share Certificates
12
13.
Right to certificate
12
14.
Replacement certificates
12
15.
Uncertificated shares
13
Lien
......................................................................................................................................
13
16.
Company's lien on shares not fully paid
13
17.
Enforcement of lien by sale
13
18.
Application of proceeds of sale
14
Calls on Shares
14
19.
Calls
14
20.
Power to differentiate
14
21.
Interest on calls
14
22.
Payment in advance
14
23.
Amounts due on allotment or issue treated as calls
15
Forfeiture
15
24.
Notice if call not paid
15
25.
Forfeiture for non-compliance
15
26.
Notice after forfeiture
15
27.
Disposal of forfeited shares
15
28.
Arrears to be paid notwithstanding forfeiture
16
UK-2384889-v4
- 1 -
70-40460105
29.
Surrender
16
Untraced Shareholders
16
30.
Power of sale
16
31.
Application of proceeds of sale
17
Transfer of Shares
18
32.
Method of transfer
18
33.
Right to refuse registration
18
34.
Fees on registration
18
Transmission of Shares
19
35.
On death
19
36.
Election of person entitled by transmission
19
37.
Rights on transmission
19
Fractions of Shares
19
38.
Fractions
19
Company Name
20
39.
Change of Company name
20
General Meetings
20
40.
Annual general meetings
20
41.
Convening of general meetings by the board
20
42.
Convening of general meetings by requirement of the members
20
43.
Length and form of notice
21
44.
Omission to send notice
21
45.
Postponement of general meetings
21
Proceedings at General Meetings
22
46.
Quorum
22
47.
No business to be transacted unless quorum present
22
48.
Procedure if quorum not present
22
49.
Chair
22
50.
Right to attend and speak
23
51.
Power to adjourn
23
52.
Notice of adjourned meeting
23
53.
Business at adjourned meeting
24
54.
General meetings at more than one place
24
55.
Hyrid Meetings
24
56. Accommodation of members at meeting………………….………………………….25
57. Orderly conduct and security
25
Voting ………………………………………………………………………………………..26
UK-2384889-v4
- 2 -
70-40460105
58.
Method of voting
26
59.
Procedure on a poll
26
60.
Votes of members
27
61.
No casting vote
28
62.
Restriction on voting rights for unpaid calls etc
28
63.
Voting by proxy
29
64.
Appointment of proxy
30
65.
Validity of actions by proxy or representative of a corporation
30
66.
Corporate representatives
31
67.
Objections to and error in voting
31
68.
Amendments to special resolutions
31
69.
Amendments to ordinary resolutions
31
70.
Class meetings
32
Appointment, Retirement and Removal Of Directors
32
71.
Number of directors
32
72.
No Directors' share qualification
32
73.
Appointment by majority shareholder(s)
32
74.
Power of the board to appoint directors
32
75.
Appointment of executive directors
33
76.
Eligibility of new directors
33
77.
Voting on resolution for appointment
33
78.
No retirement by rotation
34
79.
No retirement on account of age
34
80.
Removal by ordinary resolution
34
81.
Vacation of office by director
34
Alternate Directors
35
82.
Appointment
35
83.
Revocation of appointment
35
84.
Participation in board meetings
35
85.
Responsibility
36
Remuneration, Expenses and Pensions
36
86.
Directors' fees
36
87.
Additional remuneration
36
88.
Expenses
36
89.
Remuneration and expenses of alternate directors
37
90.
Directors' pensions and other benefits
37
91.
Remuneration of executive directors
38
UK-2384889-v4
- 3 -
70-40460105
Powers and Duties of the Board
38
92.
Powers of the board
38
93.
Group management
38
94.
Powers of directors being less than minimum required number
39
95.
Powers of executive directors
39
96.
Delegation to committees
39
97.
Attorneys and agents
40
98.
Execution of certain instruments
40
99.
Loans to directors
40
100.
Associate directors
40
101.
Exercise of voting powers
41
102.
Provision for employees
41
103.
Registers
41
104.
Borrowing powers
41
105.
Register of charges
41
106.
Directors' interests
41
Proceedings of Directors and Committees
46
107.
Board meetings
46
108.
Notice of board meetings
46
109.
Quorum
46
110.
Chair of board
47
111.
Voting
47
112.
Participation by electronic means
47
113.
Resolution in writing
47
114.
Proceedings of committees
48
115.
Records of proceedings
48
116.
Validity of proceedings of board or committee
48
Secretary and Authentication of Documents
49
117.
Secretary
49
118.
Authentication of documents
49
Seals…………………. ............................................................................................................49
119.
Safe custody
49
120.
Application of seals
49
Dividends and Other Payments
50
121.
Declaration of dividends
50
122.
Interim and other dividends
50
123.
Entitlement to dividends
50
UK-2384889-v4
- 4 -
70-40460105
124.
Method of payment
51
125.
Dividends not to bear interest
52
126.
Calls or debts may be deducted from dividends etc
52
127.
Unclaimed dividends etc
52
128.
Payment of dividends in specie
52
129.
Board powers to carry profits to reserve and to carry forward profits
53
130.
Capitalisation of profits
53
131.
Record dates
54
Accounts
54
132.
Keeping and inspection of accounts
54
133.
Accounts to be sent to members etc
55
134.
Appointment of auditors
55
Notices and Communications
55
135.
Form of notices and communications by the Company
55
136.
Notice by advertisement
56
137.
Deemed delivery of notices, documents and information
56
138.
Notice binding on transferees etc
57
139.
Notice in case of joint holders and entitlement by transmission
57
140.
Members not entitled to notices, documents and information
57
Miscellaneous
58
141.
Destruction of documents
58
142.
Winding up
59
143. Indemnity of officers, funding directors' defence costs and power to purchase insurance
......................................................................................................................................59
UK-2384889-v4
- 5 -
70-40460105
Company No. 01026167
________________________________________
THE COMPANIES ACT 2006
________________________________________
_______________________________________
PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES
_______________________________________
ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
OF
BARCLAYS BANK PLC
PRELIMINARY
1. INTERPRETATION
1.1 In these articles, unless the context otherwise requires: "Act" means the Companies Act 2006;
"articles" means these articles of association as altered from time to time; "auditors" means the auditors from time to time of the Company;
"board" means the board of directors from time to time of the Company or the directors present at a duly convened meeting of the directors at which a quorum is present;
"business day" means a day (not being a Saturday or Sunday) on which clearing banks are open for business in London;
"chair" means the chair for the time being of the board;
"clear days" means, in relation to a period of notice, that period excluding the day when the notice is given or deemed to be given and the day for which it is given or on which it is to take effect;
"company" includes any body corporate (not being a corporation sole) or association of persons, whether or not a company within the meaning of the Act;
- 1 -
"director" means a director of the Company;
"dollar business day"has the meaning given to it in article 4.3(x);
"dollar preference shares" means the preference shares of US$0.25 each in the capital of the Company referred to in article 4 or, as the case may require, the number thereof for the time being in issue, and the preference shares of US$100 each in the capital of the Company referred to in article 4 or, as the case may require, the number thereof for the time being in issue;
"entitled by transmission" means, in relation to a share, entitled as a consequence of the death or bankruptcy of a member, or as a result of another event giving rise to a transmission of entitlement by operation of law;
"euro business day" has the meaning given to it in article 4.3(ix);
"euro preference shares" means the preference shares of €100 each in the capital of the Company referred to in article 4 or, as the case may require, the number thereof for the time being in issue;
"executed" includes, in relation to a document, execution under hand or under seal or by any other method permitted by law;
"further shares" has the meaning given to it in article 4.4;
"group" means the Company, its subsidiary undertakings and its parent undertakings;
"holder" means, in relation to a share, the member whose name is entered in the register as the holder of that share;
"in writing" means the representation or reproduction of words, symbols or other information in a visible form by any method or combination of methods, whether sent or supplied in electronic form or otherwise;
"issue date" has the meaning given to it in article 4.3(i);
"London business day" has the meaning given to it in article 4.3(xi); "member" means a member of the Company;
"office" means the registered office for the time being of the Company;
"ordinary shares" means the ordinary shares of £1.00 each in the capital of the Company;
"paid", "paid up" and "paid-up" mean paid or credited as paid;
"qualifying person" means an individual who is a member of the Company, a person authorised under section 323 of the Act to act as the representative of a corporation in relation to a meeting or a person appointed as proxy of a member in relation to the meeting;
- 2 -
"redemption date" has the meaning given to it in article 4.3(i);
"register" means the register of members of the Company kept pursuant to section 113 of the Act;
"seal" means the common seal of the Company or any official or securities seal that the Company may have or may be permitted to have under the Act;
"secretary" means the secretary of the Company and includes any joint, assistant or deputy secretary and a person appointed by the board to perform the duties of the secretary;
"Series 1 Sterling Preference Shares" means the 1,000 sterling preference shares issued by the Company on 31 December 2004;
"statutes" means the Act and every other act and statutory instrument for the time being in force concerning companies and affecting the Company;
"sterling preference shares" means the preference shares of £1 each in the capital of the Company referred to in article 4 or, as the case may require, the number thereof for the time being in issue and the preference shares of £100 each in the capital of the Company referred to in article 4 or, as the case may require, the number thereof for the time being in issue; and
"United Kingdom" means the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
- Unless the context otherwise requires, words and expressions to which a particular meaning is given by the Act, as in force when the articles are adopted, shall have the same meaning in the articles, except where the word or expression is otherwise defined in the articles.
- Where an ordinary resolution of the Company is expressed to be required for any purpose, a special resolution is also effective for that purpose.
- References to a "meeting" shall not be taken as requiring more than one person to be present if any quorum requirement can be satisfied by one person.
- A member is "present" at a meeting if the member (being an individual) attends in person or if the member (being a corporation) attends by its duly authorised representative, who attends in person, or if the member attends by his/her or its duly appointed proxy, who attends in person.
- The ejusdem generis principle of construction shall not apply. Accordingly, general words shall not be given a restrictive meaning by reason of their being preceded or followed by words indicating a particular class of acts, matters or things or by examples falling within the general words.
- The headings in the articles do not affect the interpretation of the articles.
- References to a "debenture" include debenture stock.
- 3 -
1.9 References to any statutory provision or statute include all modifications thereto and all re-enactments thereof (with or without modification) and all subordinate legislation made thereunder in each case for the time being in force. This article does not affect the interpretation of article 1.2.
2. MODEL ARTICLES OR REGULATIONS NOT TO APPLY
No model articles or regulations contained in any statute or subordinate legislation including the regulations contained in Table A in the schedule to the Companies (Tables A to F) Regulations 1985 or the model articles contained in the schedule to the Companies (Model Articles) Regulations 2008 apply to the Company.
LIABILITY OF MEMBERS
3. LIMITED LIABILITY
The liability of the members of the Company is limited to the amount, if any, unpaid on the shares held by them.
SHARE CAPITAL
4. PREFERENCE SHARES
-
The euro preference shares, dollar preference shares and sterling preference shares (which, for the purposes of article 4.1 to article 4.3, shall not include the Series 1 Sterling Preference Shares, and any reference to "sterling preference shares" in such paragraphs shall be construed accordingly unless such reference is expressly stated to include the Series 1 Sterling Preference Shares) (together the "preference shares") may, subject to article 4.2 and article 4.3, be issued with such rights, and subject to such restrictions, as may be determined prior to the issue thereof in accordance with article
7.1 and so that preference shares may be issued in one or more separate series in each case having attached thereto rights and restrictions which either are identical (save as to the date from which such shares rank for dividend) with the rights and restrictions attached to any other series of preference shares or are different in any respect from the rights and restrictions attached to any such other series. The preference shares of each series shall be designated in such manner as may be so determined.
- Without prejudice to article 4.4 and save as may otherwise be prescribed by special resolution of the Company determining, prior to the issue thereof, the terms and conditions of any series of preference shares, each series of preference shares shall rank, in regard to participation in profits, in priority to or pari passu with, but not (except with the consent or sanction of the holders of the relevant series of preference shares given in accordance with article 9) junior to any other class of shares in the Company and, on a return of capital on a winding up or (other than on a redemption or purchase of shares, or a reduction of share capital, permitted by the articles and under applicable law) otherwise, each series of preference shares shall rank in priority to or pari passu with, but not (except with the consent or sanction of the holders of the relevant series of preference shares given in accordance with article 9) junior to any other class of shares in the Company.
- 4 -
