Company No. 01026167

THE COMPANIES ACT 2006

PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

OF

BARCLAYS BANK PLC

(as adopted by special resolution passed on 12 June 2024)

CONTENTS

Preliminary

1

1.

Interpretation

1

2.

Model articles or regulations not to apply

4

Liability of Members

4

3.

Limited liability

4

Share Capital

4

4.

Preference shares

4

5.

Series 1 Sterling Preference Shares

8

6.

Allotment and pre-emption

10

7.

Power to issue different classes of shares

10

8.

Rights and restrictions attaching to shares

11

9.

Variation of rights

11

10.

Financial assistance for the acquisition of the Company's shares

11

11.

Commission

11

12.

Trusts not recognised

11

Share Certificates

12

13.

Right to certificate

12

14.

Replacement certificates

12

15.

Uncertificated shares

13

Lien

13

16.

Company's lien on shares not fully paid

13

17.

Enforcement of lien by sale

13

18.

Application of proceeds of sale

14

Calls on Shares

14

19.

Calls

14

20.

Power to differentiate

14

21.

Interest on calls

14

22.

Payment in advance

14

23.

Amounts due on allotment or issue treated as calls

15

Forfeiture

15

24.

Notice if call not paid

15

25.

Forfeiture for non-compliance

15

26.

Notice after forfeiture

15

27.

Disposal of forfeited shares

15

28.

Arrears to be paid notwithstanding forfeiture

16

29.

Surrender

16

Untraced Shareholders

16

30.

Power of sale

16

31.

Application of proceeds of sale

17

Transfer of Shares

18

32.

Method of transfer

18

33.

Right to refuse registration

18

34.

Fees on registration

18

Transmission of Shares

19

35.

On death

19

36.

Election of person entitled by transmission

19

37.

Rights on transmission

19

Fractions of Shares

19

38.

Fractions

19

Company Name

20

39.

Change of Company name

20

General Meetings

20

40.

Annual general meetings

20

41.

Convening of general meetings by the board

20

42.

Convening of general meetings by requirement of the members

20

43.

Length and form of notice

21

44.

Omission to send notice

21

45.

Postponement of general meetings

21

Proceedings at General Meetings

22

46.

Quorum

22

47.

No business to be transacted unless quorum present

22

48.

Procedure if quorum not present

22

49.

Chair

22

50.

Right to attend and speak

23

51.

Power to adjourn

23

52.

Notice of adjourned meeting

23

53.

Business at adjourned meeting

24

54.

General meetings at more than one place

24

55.

Hyrid Meetings

24

56. Accommodation of members at meeting………………….………………………….25

57. Orderly conduct and security

25

Voting ………………………………………………………………………………………..26

58.

Method of voting

26

59.

Procedure on a poll

26

60.

Votes of members

27

61.

No casting vote

28

62.

Restriction on voting rights for unpaid calls etc

28

63.

Voting by proxy

29

64.

Appointment of proxy

30

65.

Validity of actions by proxy or representative of a corporation

30

66.

Corporate representatives

31

67.

Objections to and error in voting

31

68.

Amendments to special resolutions

31

69.

Amendments to ordinary resolutions

31

70.

Class meetings

32

Appointment, Retirement and Removal Of Directors

32

71.

Number of directors

32

72.

No Directors' share qualification

32

73.

Appointment by majority shareholder(s)

32

74.

Power of the board to appoint directors

32

75.

Appointment of executive directors

33

76.

Eligibility of new directors

33

77.

Voting on resolution for appointment

33

78.

No retirement by rotation

34

79.

No retirement on account of age

34

80.

Removal by ordinary resolution

34

81.

Vacation of office by director

34

Alternate Directors

35

82.

Appointment

35

83.

Revocation of appointment

35

84.

Participation in board meetings

35

85.

Responsibility

36

Remuneration, Expenses and Pensions

36

86.

Directors' fees

36

87.

Additional remuneration

36

88.

Expenses

36

89.

Remuneration and expenses of alternate directors

37

90.

Directors' pensions and other benefits

37

91.

Remuneration of executive directors

38

Powers and Duties of the Board

38

92.

Powers of the board

38

93.

Group management

38

94.

Powers of directors being less than minimum required number

39

95.

Powers of executive directors

39

96.

Delegation to committees

39

97.

Attorneys and agents

40

98.

Execution of certain instruments

40

99.

Loans to directors

40

100.

Associate directors

40

101.

Exercise of voting powers

41

102.

Provision for employees

41

103.

Registers

41

104.

Borrowing powers

41

105.

Register of charges

41

106.

Directors' interests

41

Proceedings of Directors and Committees

46

107.

Board meetings

46

108.

Notice of board meetings

46

109.

Quorum

46

110.

Chair of board

47

111.

Voting

47

112.

Participation by electronic means

47

113.

Resolution in writing

47

114.

Proceedings of committees

48

115.

Records of proceedings

48

116.

Validity of proceedings of board or committee

48

Secretary and Authentication of Documents

49

117.

Secretary

49

118.

Authentication of documents

49

Seals…………………. ............................................................................................................49

119.

Safe custody

49

120.

Application of seals

49

Dividends and Other Payments

50

121.

Declaration of dividends

50

122.

Interim and other dividends

50

123.

Entitlement to dividends

50

124.

Method of payment

51

125.

Dividends not to bear interest

52

126.

Calls or debts may be deducted from dividends etc

52

127.

Unclaimed dividends etc

52

128.

Payment of dividends in specie

52

129.

Board powers to carry profits to reserve and to carry forward profits

53

130.

Capitalisation of profits

53

131.

Record dates

54

Accounts

54

132.

Keeping and inspection of accounts

54

133.

Accounts to be sent to members etc

55

134.

Appointment of auditors

55

Notices and Communications

55

135.

Form of notices and communications by the Company

55

136.

Notice by advertisement

56

137.

Deemed delivery of notices, documents and information

56

138.

Notice binding on transferees etc

57

139.

Notice in case of joint holders and entitlement by transmission

57

140.

Members not entitled to notices, documents and information

57

Miscellaneous

58

141.

Destruction of documents

58

142.

Winding up

59

143. Indemnity of officers, funding directors' defence costs and power to purchase insurance

Company No. 01026167

THE COMPANIES ACT 2006

PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

OF

BARCLAYS BANK PLC

PRELIMINARY

1. INTERPRETATION

1.1 In these articles, unless the context otherwise requires: "Act" means the Companies Act 2006;

"articles" means these articles of association as altered from time to time; "auditors" means the auditors from time to time of the Company;

"board" means the board of directors from time to time of the Company or the directors present at a duly convened meeting of the directors at which a quorum is present;

"business day" means a day (not being a Saturday or Sunday) on which clearing banks are open for business in London;

"chair" means the chair for the time being of the board;

"clear days" means, in relation to a period of notice, that period excluding the day when the notice is given or deemed to be given and the day for which it is given or on which it is to take effect;

"company" includes any body corporate (not being a corporation sole) or association of persons, whether or not a company within the meaning of the Act;

"director" means a director of the Company;

"dollar business day"has the meaning given to it in article 4.3(x);

"dollar preference shares" means the preference shares of US$0.25 each in the capital of the Company referred to in article 4 or, as the case may require, the number thereof for the time being in issue, and the preference shares of US$100 each in the capital of the Company referred to in article 4 or, as the case may require, the number thereof for the time being in issue;

"entitled by transmission" means, in relation to a share, entitled as a consequence of the death or bankruptcy of a member, or as a result of another event giving rise to a transmission of entitlement by operation of law;

"euro business day" has the meaning given to it in article 4.3(ix);

"euro preference shares" means the preference shares of €100 each in the capital of the Company referred to in article 4 or, as the case may require, the number thereof for the time being in issue;

"executed" includes, in relation to a document, execution under hand or under seal or by any other method permitted by law;

"further shares" has the meaning given to it in article 4.4;

"group" means the Company, its subsidiary undertakings and its parent undertakings;

"holder" means, in relation to a share, the member whose name is entered in the register as the holder of that share;

"in writing" means the representation or reproduction of words, symbols or other information in a visible form by any method or combination of methods, whether sent or supplied in electronic form or otherwise;

"issue date" has the meaning given to it in article 4.3(i);

"London business day" has the meaning given to it in article 4.3(xi); "member" means a member of the Company;

"office" means the registered office for the time being of the Company;

"ordinary shares" means the ordinary shares of £1.00 each in the capital of the Company;

"paid", "paid up" and "paid-up" mean paid or credited as paid;

"qualifying person" means an individual who is a member of the Company, a person authorised under section 323 of the Act to act as the representative of a corporation in relation to a meeting or a person appointed as proxy of a member in relation to the meeting;

"redemption date" has the meaning given to it in article 4.3(i);

"register" means the register of members of the Company kept pursuant to section 113 of the Act;

"seal" means the common seal of the Company or any official or securities seal that the Company may have or may be permitted to have under the Act;

"secretary" means the secretary of the Company and includes any joint, assistant or deputy secretary and a person appointed by the board to perform the duties of the secretary;

"Series 1 Sterling Preference Shares" means the 1,000 sterling preference shares issued by the Company on 31 December 2004;

"statutes" means the Act and every other act and statutory instrument for the time being in force concerning companies and affecting the Company;

"sterling preference shares" means the preference shares of £1 each in the capital of the Company referred to in article 4 or, as the case may require, the number thereof for the time being in issue and the preference shares of £100 each in the capital of the Company referred to in article 4 or, as the case may require, the number thereof for the time being in issue; and

"United Kingdom" means the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

  1. Unless the context otherwise requires, words and expressions to which a particular meaning is given by the Act, as in force when the articles are adopted, shall have the same meaning in the articles, except where the word or expression is otherwise defined in the articles.
  2. Where an ordinary resolution of the Company is expressed to be required for any purpose, a special resolution is also effective for that purpose.
  3. References to a "meeting" shall not be taken as requiring more than one person to be present if any quorum requirement can be satisfied by one person.
  4. A member is "present" at a meeting if the member (being an individual) attends in person or if the member (being a corporation) attends by its duly authorised representative, who attends in person, or if the member attends by his/her or its duly appointed proxy, who attends in person.
  5. The ejusdem generis principle of construction shall not apply. Accordingly, general words shall not be given a restrictive meaning by reason of their being preceded or followed by words indicating a particular class of acts, matters or things or by examples falling within the general words.
  6. The headings in the articles do not affect the interpretation of the articles.
  7. References to a "debenture" include debenture stock.
1.9 References to any statutory provision or statute include all modifications thereto and all re-enactments thereof (with or without modification) and all subordinate legislation made thereunder in each case for the time being in force. This article does not affect the interpretation of article 1.2.

2. MODEL ARTICLES OR REGULATIONS NOT TO APPLY

No model articles or regulations contained in any statute or subordinate legislation including the regulations contained in Table A in the schedule to the Companies (Tables A to F) Regulations 1985 or the model articles contained in the schedule to the Companies (Model Articles) Regulations 2008 apply to the Company.

LIABILITY OF MEMBERS

3. LIMITED LIABILITY

The liability of the members of the Company is limited to the amount, if any, unpaid on the shares held by them.

SHARE CAPITAL

4. PREFERENCE SHARES

  1. The euro preference shares, dollar preference shares and sterling preference shares (which, for the purposes of article 4.1 to article 4.3, shall not include the Series 1 Sterling Preference Shares, and any reference to "sterling preference shares" in such paragraphs shall be construed accordingly unless such reference is expressly stated to include the Series 1 Sterling Preference Shares) (together the "preference shares") may, subject to article 4.2 and article 4.3, be issued with such rights, and subject to such restrictions, as may be determined prior to the issue thereof in accordance with article
    7.1 and so that preference shares may be issued in one or more separate series in each case having attached thereto rights and restrictions which either are identical (save as to the date from which such shares rank for dividend) with the rights and restrictions attached to any other series of preference shares or are different in any respect from the rights and restrictions attached to any such other series. The preference shares of each series shall be designated in such manner as may be so determined.
  2. Without prejudice to article 4.4 and save as may otherwise be prescribed by special resolution of the Company determining, prior to the issue thereof, the terms and conditions of any series of preference shares, each series of preference shares shall rank, in regard to participation in profits, in priority to or pari passu with, but not (except with the consent or sanction of the holders of the relevant series of preference shares given in accordance with article 9) junior to any other class of shares in the Company and, on a return of capital on a winding up or (other than on a redemption or purchase of shares, or a reduction of share capital, permitted by the articles and under applicable law) otherwise, each series of preference shares shall rank in priority to or pari passu with, but not (except with the consent or sanction of the holders of the relevant series of preference shares given in accordance with article 9) junior to any other class of shares in the Company.
    • 4 -

