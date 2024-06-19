Company No. 01026167 ________________________________________ THE COMPANIES ACT 2006 ________________________________________ ________________________________________ PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES ________________________________________ ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF BARCLAYS BANK PLC (as adopted by special resolution passed on 12 June 2024)

CONTENTS Preliminary 1 1. Interpretation 1 2. Model articles or regulations not to apply 4 Liability of Members 4 3. Limited liability 4 Share Capital 4 4. Preference shares 4 5. Series 1 Sterling Preference Shares 8 6. Allotment and pre-emption 10 7. Power to issue different classes of shares 10 8. Rights and restrictions attaching to shares 11 9. Variation of rights 11 10. Financial assistance for the acquisition of the Company's shares 11 11. Commission 11 12. Trusts not recognised 11 Share Certificates 12 13. Right to certificate 12 14. Replacement certificates 12 15. Uncertificated shares 13 Lien ...................................................................................................................................... 13 16. Company's lien on shares not fully paid 13 17. Enforcement of lien by sale 13 18. Application of proceeds of sale 14 Calls on Shares 14 19. Calls 14 20. Power to differentiate 14 21. Interest on calls 14 22. Payment in advance 14 23. Amounts due on allotment or issue treated as calls 15 Forfeiture 15 24. Notice if call not paid 15 25. Forfeiture for non-compliance 15 26. Notice after forfeiture 15 27. Disposal of forfeited shares 15 28. Arrears to be paid notwithstanding forfeiture 16 UK-2384889-v4 - 1 - 70-40460105

29. Surrender 16 Untraced Shareholders 16 30. Power of sale 16 31. Application of proceeds of sale 17 Transfer of Shares 18 32. Method of transfer 18 33. Right to refuse registration 18 34. Fees on registration 18 Transmission of Shares 19 35. On death 19 36. Election of person entitled by transmission 19 37. Rights on transmission 19 Fractions of Shares 19 38. Fractions 19 Company Name 20 39. Change of Company name 20 General Meetings 20 40. Annual general meetings 20 41. Convening of general meetings by the board 20 42. Convening of general meetings by requirement of the members 20 43. Length and form of notice 21 44. Omission to send notice 21 45. Postponement of general meetings 21 Proceedings at General Meetings 22 46. Quorum 22 47. No business to be transacted unless quorum present 22 48. Procedure if quorum not present 22 49. Chair 22 50. Right to attend and speak 23 51. Power to adjourn 23 52. Notice of adjourned meeting 23 53. Business at adjourned meeting 24 54. General meetings at more than one place 24 55. Hyrid Meetings 24 56. Accommodation of members at meeting………………….………………………….25 57. Orderly conduct and security 25 Voting ………………………………………………………………………………………..26 UK-2384889-v4 - 2 - 70-40460105

58. Method of voting 26 59. Procedure on a poll 26 60. Votes of members 27 61. No casting vote 28 62. Restriction on voting rights for unpaid calls etc 28 63. Voting by proxy 29 64. Appointment of proxy 30 65. Validity of actions by proxy or representative of a corporation 30 66. Corporate representatives 31 67. Objections to and error in voting 31 68. Amendments to special resolutions 31 69. Amendments to ordinary resolutions 31 70. Class meetings 32 Appointment, Retirement and Removal Of Directors 32 71. Number of directors 32 72. No Directors' share qualification 32 73. Appointment by majority shareholder(s) 32 74. Power of the board to appoint directors 32 75. Appointment of executive directors 33 76. Eligibility of new directors 33 77. Voting on resolution for appointment 33 78. No retirement by rotation 34 79. No retirement on account of age 34 80. Removal by ordinary resolution 34 81. Vacation of office by director 34 Alternate Directors 35 82. Appointment 35 83. Revocation of appointment 35 84. Participation in board meetings 35 85. Responsibility 36 Remuneration, Expenses and Pensions 36 86. Directors' fees 36 87. Additional remuneration 36 88. Expenses 36 89. Remuneration and expenses of alternate directors 37 90. Directors' pensions and other benefits 37 91. Remuneration of executive directors 38 UK-2384889-v4 - 3 - 70-40460105

Powers and Duties of the Board 38 92. Powers of the board 38 93. Group management 38 94. Powers of directors being less than minimum required number 39 95. Powers of executive directors 39 96. Delegation to committees 39 97. Attorneys and agents 40 98. Execution of certain instruments 40 99. Loans to directors 40 100. Associate directors 40 101. Exercise of voting powers 41 102. Provision for employees 41 103. Registers 41 104. Borrowing powers 41 105. Register of charges 41 106. Directors' interests 41 Proceedings of Directors and Committees 46 107. Board meetings 46 108. Notice of board meetings 46 109. Quorum 46 110. Chair of board 47 111. Voting 47 112. Participation by electronic means 47 113. Resolution in writing 47 114. Proceedings of committees 48 115. Records of proceedings 48 116. Validity of proceedings of board or committee 48 Secretary and Authentication of Documents 49 117. Secretary 49 118. Authentication of documents 49 Seals…………………. ............................................................................................................49 119. Safe custody 49 120. Application of seals 49 Dividends and Other Payments 50 121. Declaration of dividends 50 122. Interim and other dividends 50 123. Entitlement to dividends 50 UK-2384889-v4 - 4 - 70-40460105

124. Method of payment 51 125. Dividends not to bear interest 52 126. Calls or debts may be deducted from dividends etc 52 127. Unclaimed dividends etc 52 128. Payment of dividends in specie 52 129. Board powers to carry profits to reserve and to carry forward profits 53 130. Capitalisation of profits 53 131. Record dates 54 Accounts 54 132. Keeping and inspection of accounts 54 133. Accounts to be sent to members etc 55 134. Appointment of auditors 55 Notices and Communications 55 135. Form of notices and communications by the Company 55 136. Notice by advertisement 56 137. Deemed delivery of notices, documents and information 56 138. Notice binding on transferees etc 57 139. Notice in case of joint holders and entitlement by transmission 57 140. Members not entitled to notices, documents and information 57 Miscellaneous 58 141. Destruction of documents 58 142. Winding up 59 143. Indemnity of officers, funding directors' defence costs and power to purchase insurance ......................................................................................................................................59 UK-2384889-v4 - 5 - 70-40460105

Company No. 01026167 ________________________________________ THE COMPANIES ACT 2006 ________________________________________ _______________________________________ PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES _______________________________________ ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF BARCLAYS BANK PLC PRELIMINARY 1. INTERPRETATION 1.1 In these articles, unless the context otherwise requires: "Act" means the Companies Act 2006; "articles" means these articles of association as altered from time to time; "auditors" means the auditors from time to time of the Company; "board" means the board of directors from time to time of the Company or the directors present at a duly convened meeting of the directors at which a quorum is present; "business day" means a day (not being a Saturday or Sunday) on which clearing banks are open for business in London; "chair" means the chair for the time being of the board; "clear days" means, in relation to a period of notice, that period excluding the day when the notice is given or deemed to be given and the day for which it is given or on which it is to take effect; "company" includes any body corporate (not being a corporation sole) or association of persons, whether or not a company within the meaning of the Act; 1 -

"director" means a director of the Company; "dollar business day"has the meaning given to it in article 4.3(x); "dollar preference shares" means the preference shares of US$0.25 each in the capital of the Company referred to in article 4 or, as the case may require, the number thereof for the time being in issue, and the preference shares of US$100 each in the capital of the Company referred to in article 4 or, as the case may require, the number thereof for the time being in issue; "entitled by transmission" means, in relation to a share, entitled as a consequence of the death or bankruptcy of a member, or as a result of another event giving rise to a transmission of entitlement by operation of law; "euro business day" has the meaning given to it in article 4.3(ix); "euro preference shares" means the preference shares of €100 each in the capital of the Company referred to in article 4 or, as the case may require, the number thereof for the time being in issue; "executed" includes, in relation to a document, execution under hand or under seal or by any other method permitted by law; "further shares" has the meaning given to it in article 4.4; "group" means the Company, its subsidiary undertakings and its parent undertakings; "holder" means, in relation to a share, the member whose name is entered in the register as the holder of that share; "in writing" means the representation or reproduction of words, symbols or other information in a visible form by any method or combination of methods, whether sent or supplied in electronic form or otherwise; "issue date" has the meaning given to it in article 4.3(i); "London business day" has the meaning given to it in article 4.3(xi); "member" means a member of the Company; "office" means the registered office for the time being of the Company; "ordinary shares" means the ordinary shares of £1.00 each in the capital of the Company; "paid", "paid up" and "paid-up" mean paid or credited as paid; "qualifying person" means an individual who is a member of the Company, a person authorised under section 323 of the Act to act as the representative of a corporation in relation to a meeting or a person appointed as proxy of a member in relation to the meeting; - 2 -

"redemption date" has the meaning given to it in article 4.3(i); "register" means the register of members of the Company kept pursuant to section 113 of the Act; "seal" means the common seal of the Company or any official or securities seal that the Company may have or may be permitted to have under the Act; "secretary" means the secretary of the Company and includes any joint, assistant or deputy secretary and a person appointed by the board to perform the duties of the secretary; "Series 1 Sterling Preference Shares" means the 1,000 sterling preference shares issued by the Company on 31 December 2004; "statutes" means the Act and every other act and statutory instrument for the time being in force concerning companies and affecting the Company; "sterling preference shares" means the preference shares of £1 each in the capital of the Company referred to in article 4 or, as the case may require, the number thereof for the time being in issue and the preference shares of £100 each in the capital of the Company referred to in article 4 or, as the case may require, the number thereof for the time being in issue; and "United Kingdom" means the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Unless the context otherwise requires, words and expressions to which a particular meaning is given by the Act, as in force when the articles are adopted, shall have the same meaning in the articles, except where the word or expression is otherwise defined in the articles. Where an ordinary resolution of the Company is expressed to be required for any purpose, a special resolution is also effective for that purpose. References to a " meeting " shall not be taken as requiring more than one person to be present if any quorum requirement can be satisfied by one person. A member is " present " at a meeting if the member (being an individual) attends in person or if the member (being a corporation) attends by its duly authorised representative, who attends in person, or if the member attends by his/her or its duly appointed proxy, who attends in person. The ejusdem generis principle of construction shall not apply. Accordingly, general words shall not be given a restrictive meaning by reason of their being preceded or followed by words indicating a particular class of acts, matters or things or by examples falling within the general words. The headings in the articles do not affect the interpretation of the articles. References to a " debenture " include debenture stock. 3 -