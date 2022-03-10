Barclays : Bank Ireland PLC Annual Report (PDF 2MB)

The Strategic Report was approved by the Board of Directors on 9 March 2022.
OVERVIEW
Barclays Bank Ireland PLC (the 'Bank' / 'BBI') is a wholly owned subsidiary of Barclays Bank PLC ('BB PLC'). BB PLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Barclays PLC ('B PLC'). The consolidation of B PLC and its subsidiaries is referred to as the Barclays Group. The term Barclays refers to either B PLC or, depending on the context, the Barclays Group as a whole.
The Bank is licensed as a credit institution by the Central Bank of Ireland ('CBI') and is designated as a significant institution, directly supervised by the Single Supervisory Mechanism ('SSM') of the European Central Bank ('ECB'). The Bank is regulated by the CBI for financial conduct and the Bank's branches are also subject to direct supervision for local conduct purposes by national supervisory authorities in the jurisdictions where they are established.
The Bank has issued debt securities listed on a European regulated market and as a result, the Bank has prepared and published this Annual Report in accordance with the requirements for periodic financial information under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, which apply to the Bank.
The Bank is the primary legal entity within the Barclays Group serving its European Economic Area ('EEA') clients, with branches in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden, in addition to its Irish Head Office. During 2021, as part of the Barclays Group's response to the impact of the United Kingdom's ('UK') exit from the European Union ('EU') ('Brexit'), additional contracts, positions, assets and liabilities have been transferred to the Bank from BB PLC.
OUR STRUCTURE
The Bank has two business segments, the Corporate and Investment Bank ('CIB') and Consumer, Cards and Payments ('CC&P'). The CIB is comprised of the Corporate Banking, Investment Banking and Markets businesses, providing products and services to money managers, financial institutions, governments, supranational organisations and corporate clients to manage their funding, financing, strategic and risk management needs. CC&P is comprised of Barclays Consumer Bank Europe and the Bank's Private Bank. Barclays Consumer Bank Europe provides credit cards, online loans, instalment purchase financing, electronic point-of-sale financing and deposits. The Bank's Private Bank offers investment, banking and credit capabilities to meet the needs of our clients across the EEA.
The Bank's Italian mortgage portfolio (which is being run off) is held within the Bank's Head Office.
MARKET AND OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
The COVID-19 pandemic, alongside difficult market conditions, proved challenging for many of our customers and clients. We supported our clients through a range of actions such as enabling the raising of debt and equity financing in the capital markets, providing or facilitating lending and offering payment holidays.
In our CIB segment, we continued to assist our clients to access the capital markets for liquidity, capital and investment purposes. Our clients range from supranational and sovereign clients to corporates; our Investment Banking business underwrote bond offerings, including innovative and sustainability-linked offerings that were linked to reductions in CO2 emissions and gender balance goals. We provided equity offerings and acquisition financing packages, and advised clients on a number of acquisitions across many different industries. We continued to support our clients' risk management needs during volatile markets throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Our Corporate Banking business continued to support our clients with multiple bespoke solutions.
Within CC&P, Barclays Consumer Bank Europe operates a leading German credit card and personal lending franchise and an innovative partnership providing point-of-sale finance for an e-commerce business, and aims to explore further partnerships across the region. The Private Bank continued to execute its expansion plans, which involved entering new European private banking markets in France, Italy and Spain.
Client and business migrations resulting from the expansion of the Bank were substantially completed at the end of 2020 in advance of the end of the Brexit transition period. Migrations during the course of 2021 were considerably lower than 2020 and included derivative financial assets of €6.9bn (2020: €10.8bn), derivative financial liabilities of €5.3bn (2020: €13.8bn) and customer loan facilities of €1.5bn (2020: €5.3bn), of which €0.1bn (2020: €0.4bn) were drawn. Some further migrations are expected during 2022.
We remain committed to our purpose of "deploying finance responsibly to support people and businesses, acting with empathy and integrity, championing innovation and sustainability, for the common good and the long term". As part of Barclays' £100m COVID-19 Community Aid Package, the Barclays Group distributed over €5.5m to support communities across the EU hardest hit by the pandemic and helped over 730 people during the year to build skills and break down barriers to employment through Barclays' LifeSkills programme. Consistent with Barclays' goal to use finance as a way of encouraging the transition to a low-carbon economy, we continued to innovate our product offering and support our clients' issuance of green and other sustainability-linked securities. Our ability to adapt to alternative working arrangements and still deliver for our customers and clients is evidence of the resilience and dedication of our colleagues. As we begin 2022, we will continue to work hard at protecting and strengthening our culture, continuing to find ways to help talent progress, respecting the diversity of our communities and colleagues, and building a supportive working environment within BBI enabling us to operate for the benefit of all our stakeholders.
Strategic report
Performance review
GROWING WITH SOCIETY
We believe that our success is judged not only by commercial performance, but also by our contribution to society and how we act responsibly for the common good and the long term. These outcomes are mutually dependent. We believe that we can, and should, make a positive difference for society - globally and locally. We do that through the choices we make about how we run our business, and through the commitments we make to support our communities. We prize sustainability, and recognise our role in leaving things better than we found them. We cannot be successful in the long term without recognising that we are at our best when our clients, customers, communities and colleagues all progress.
Addressing climate change is an urgent and complex challenge. It requires a fundamental transformation of the global economy, so that society stops adding to the total amount of Greenhouse Gases ('GHG') in the atmosphere. The financial sector has a critical role to play in supporting the economy to reach this goal. It is estimated that at least $3-5 trillion1 of additional investment will be needed each year, for the next 30 years, in order to finance the transition.
At Barclays, we are determined to play our part. In March 2020, we announced our ambition to be a net zero bank by 2050, becoming one of the first banks to do so.
Barclays Group has a strategy to turn that ambition into action:
Achieving net zero operations
As part of the Barclays Group's ambition to be a net zero bank by 2050, the Barclays Group is working to achieve net zero operations2 and supply chain emissions. The Barclays Group continues to remain carbon neutral3 for its Scope 14, Scope 25 and Scope 36 business travel emissions. The Barclays Group intends to remain carbon neutral, while investing in the continued decarbonisation of its operations in the development of a net zero pathway for the emissions from its supply chain.
The Barclays Group is defining net zero operations as the state in which it will achieve a GHG reduction of its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions of at least 90% against a 2018 baseline and use carbon removals to neutralise any residual operational emissions that the Barclays Group cannot yet eliminate.
More information on the Barclays Group's approach, including its progress on the global renewable energy initiative, RE100, is set out in the Environmental, Social and Governance ('ESG') section of the Barclays PLC Annual Report 2021.
Reducing the Barclays Group's financed emissions
Most of the Barclays Group' emissions result from the activities of the clients that it finances and those generated in their respective value chains. These are so-called 'financed emissions' and fall within the general definition of Scope 3 emissions. In November 2020, the Barclays Group published details of its strategy for measuring and managing alignment of its financing with the goals and timelines of the Paris Agreement. Barclays' approach is underpinned by BlueTrackTM, a methodology7 it has developed for measuring its financed emissions and tracking them at a portfolio level against the goals of the Paris Agreement. BlueTrackTM builds on and extends existing industry approaches to cover not only lending, but also capital markets financing. This better reflects the breadth of the Barclays Group's support for clients through its investment bank.
The Barclays Group believes that it can make the greatest difference by supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy, rather than by simply phasing out support for some of the clients who are most engaged in it. The Barclays Group believes that banks, especially those like itself with a large capital markets business, are in a unique position to help accelerate the transition towards a low-carbon economy, as many of its clients have already begun to do so.
Financing the transition
The transition to a low-carbon economy is today's defining opportunity for innovation and growth. There is a significant opportunity for the Barclays Group to play a leading role in helping to meet the demand for climate change related financing to support the transition. The Barclays Group is directing investment, including its own capital, into new green technologies and infrastructure projects that will build up low-carbon capacity and capability.
For an overview of the Bank's approach to managing climate risk, please refer to pages 37 to 39 in the Climate risk management section.
Strategic Report
Managing risk
The Bank is exposed to internal and external risks as part of its ongoing activities. These risks are managed as part of our business model.
Enterprise Risk Management Framework
Within the Bank, risks are identified and overseen through the Enterprise Risk Management Framework ('ERMF'), which supports the business in its aim to embed effective risk management and a strong risk management culture.
The ERMF governs the way in which the Bank identifies and manages its risks. The ERMF is approved by the Barclays PLC Board on the recommendation of the Barclays Group Chief Risk Officer; it is then adopted by the Bank with minor modifications where needed.
The management of risk is embedded into each level of the business, with all colleagues being responsible for identifying and controlling risk.
Given the increasing risks associated with climate change, and to support the Barclays Group's ambition to be a net zero bank by 2050, it was agreed that climate risk would become a Principal Risk from 2022.
Risk appetite
Risk appetite defines the level of risk we are prepared to accept across the different risk types, taking into consideration varying levels of financial and operational stress. Risk appetite is key to our decision-making processes, including ongoing business planning and setting of strategy, new product approvals and business change initiatives.
The Bank may choose to adopt a lower risk appetite than allocated to it by the Barclays Group. A Barclays Group level climate risk appetite was recently introduced in line with the Barclays Group's risk appetite approach.
Three lines of defence
The first line of defence is comprised of the revenue-generating and client-facing areas, along with all associated support functions, including Finance, Treasury, Human Resources and Operations and Technology. The first line identifies the risks, sets the controls and escalates risk events to the second line of defence.
The second line of defence is made up of Risk and Compliance and oversees the first line by setting limits, rules and constraints on their operations, consistent with the risk appetite. These functions also provide a degree of assurance which complements the third line.
The third line of defence is comprised of Internal Audit, providing independent assurance to the BBI Board and the Executive Committee on the effectiveness of governance, risk management and control over current, systemic and evolving risks.
Although the Legal function does not sit in any of the Three lines, it works to support them all and plays a key role in overseeing legal risk throughout the Bank. Legal risks are notified by the legal function to the first line, who may accept them or choose to mitigate them. The Legal function is also subject to oversight from the Risk and Compliance functions (second line) with respect to the management of operational and conduct risks.
