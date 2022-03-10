Barclays : Bank Ireland PLC Annual Report (PDF 2MB)

Strategic report

Performance review

The Strategic Report was approved by the Board of Directors on 9 March 2022.

OVERVIEW

Barclays Bank Ireland PLC (the 'Bank' / 'BBI') is a wholly owned subsidiary of Barclays Bank PLC ('BB PLC'). BB PLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Barclays PLC ('B PLC'). The consolidation of B PLC and its subsidiaries is referred to as the Barclays Group. The term Barclays refers to either B PLC or, depending on the context, the Barclays Group as a whole.

The Bank is licensed as a credit institution by the Central Bank of Ireland ('CBI') and is designated as a significant institution, directly supervised by the Single Supervisory Mechanism ('SSM') of the European Central Bank ('ECB'). The Bank is regulated by the CBI for financial conduct and the Bank's branches are also subject to direct supervision for local conduct purposes by national supervisory authorities in the jurisdictions where they are established.

The Bank has issued debt securities listed on a European regulated market and as a result, the Bank has prepared and published this Annual Report in accordance with the requirements for periodic financial information under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, which apply to the Bank.

The Bank is the primary legal entity within the Barclays Group serving its European Economic Area ('EEA') clients, with branches in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden, in addition to its Irish Head Office. During 2021, as part of the Barclays Group's response to the impact of the United Kingdom's ('UK') exit from the European Union ('EU') ('Brexit'), additional contracts, positions, assets and liabilities have been transferred to the Bank from BB PLC.

OUR STRUCTURE

The Bank has two business segments, the Corporate and Investment Bank ('CIB') and Consumer, Cards and Payments ('CC&P'). The CIB is comprised of the Corporate Banking, Investment Banking and Markets businesses, providing products and services to money managers, financial institutions, governments, supranational organisations and corporate clients to manage their funding, financing, strategic and risk management needs. CC&P is comprised of Barclays Consumer Bank Europe and the Bank's Private Bank. Barclays Consumer Bank Europe provides credit cards, online loans, instalment purchase financing, electronic point-of-sale financing and deposits. The Bank's Private Bank offers investment, banking and credit capabilities to meet the needs of our clients across the EEA.

The Bank's Italian mortgage portfolio (which is being run off) is held within the Bank's Head Office.

MARKET AND OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

The COVID-19 pandemic, alongside difficult market conditions, proved challenging for many of our customers and clients. We supported our clients through a range of actions such as enabling the raising of debt and equity financing in the capital markets, providing or facilitating lending and offering payment holidays.

In our CIB segment, we continued to assist our clients to access the capital markets for liquidity, capital and investment purposes. Our clients range from supranational and sovereign clients to corporates; our Investment Banking business underwrote bond offerings, including innovative and sustainability-linked offerings that were linked to reductions in CO2 emissions and gender balance goals. We provided equity offerings and acquisition financing packages, and advised clients on a number of acquisitions across many different industries. We continued to support our clients' risk management needs during volatile markets throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Our Corporate Banking business continued to support our clients with multiple bespoke solutions.

Within CC&P, Barclays Consumer Bank Europe operates a leading German credit card and personal lending franchise and an innovative partnership providing point-of-sale finance for an e-commerce business, and aims to explore further partnerships across the region. The Private Bank continued to execute its expansion plans, which involved entering new European private banking markets in France, Italy and Spain.

Client and business migrations resulting from the expansion of the Bank were substantially completed at the end of 2020 in advance of the end of the Brexit transition period. Migrations during the course of 2021 were considerably lower than 2020 and included derivative financial assets of €6.9bn (2020: €10.8bn), derivative financial liabilities of €5.3bn (2020: €13.8bn) and customer loan facilities of €1.5bn (2020: €5.3bn), of which €0.1bn (2020: €0.4bn) were drawn. Some further migrations are expected during 2022.

We remain committed to our purpose of "deploying finance responsibly to support people and businesses, acting with empathy and integrity, championing innovation and sustainability, for the common good and the long term". As part of Barclays' £100m COVID-19 Community Aid Package, the Barclays Group distributed over €5.5m to support communities across the EU hardest hit by the pandemic and helped over 730 people during the year to build skills and break down barriers to employment through Barclays' LifeSkills programme. Consistent with Barclays' goal to use finance as a way of encouraging the transition to a low-carbon economy, we continued to innovate our product offering and support our clients' issuance of green and other sustainability-linked securities. Our ability to adapt to alternative working arrangements and still deliver for our customers and clients is evidence of the resilience and dedication of our colleagues. As we begin 2022, we will continue to work hard at protecting and strengthening our culture, continuing to find ways to help talent progress, respecting the diversity of our communities and colleagues, and building a supportive working environment within BBI enabling us to operate for the benefit of all our stakeholders.