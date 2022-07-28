Barclays : Bank PLC Interim 2022 Results Announcement (PDF 684KB)
Barclays Bank PLC
Interim Results Announcement
30 June 2022
Barclays Bank PLC
Table of Contents
Results Announcement
Page
Notes
1
Financial Review
2
Risk Management
• Risk Management and Principal Risks
5
•
Credit Risk
7
•
Market Risk
19
• Treasury and Capital Risk
20
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
23
Independent Review Report to Barclays Bank PLC
24
Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
26
Financial Statement Notes
32
Other Information
55
Barclays Bank PLC
Notes
Barclays Bank PLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barclays PLC. The consolidation of Barclays Bank PLC and its subsidiaries is referred to as the Barclays Bank Group. The consolidation of Barclays PLC and its subsidiaries is referred to as the Barclays Group or Barclays. Unless otherwise stated, the income statement analysis compares the six months ended 30 June 2022 to the corresponding six months of 2021 and the balance sheet analysis is as at 30 June 2022 with comparatives relating to 31 December 2021. The historical financial information used for the purposes of such analysis has been restated. Please refer to Note 1 to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements contained herein for further information. The abbreviations '£m' and '£bn' represent millions and thousands of millions of Pounds Sterling respectively; the abbreviations '$m' and '$bn' represent millions and thousands of millions of US Dollars respectively; and the abbreviations '€m' and '€bn' represent millions and thousands of millions of Euros respectively.
There are a number of key judgement areas, for example impairment calculations, which are based on models and which are subject to ongoing adjustment and modifications. Reported numbers reflect best estimates and judgements at the given point in time.
Relevant terms that are used in this document but are not defined under applicable regulatory guidance or International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) are explained in the results glossary that can be accessed at home.barclays/investor-relations/reports-and-events/latest-financial- results.
The information in this announcement, which was approved by the Board of Directors on 27 July 2022, does not comprise statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021, which contained an unmodified audit report under Section 495 of the Companies Act 2006 (which did not make any statements under Section 498 of the Companies Act 2006) have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies in accordance with Section 441 of the Companies Act 2006.
These results will be furnished as a Form 6-K to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as soon as practicable following their publication. Once furnished with the SEC, a copy of the Form 6-K will be available from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
The Barclays Bank Group is a frequent issuer in the debt capital markets, including in the US and the EU, and regularly meets with investors via formal road-shows and other ad hoc meetings. Consistent with its usual practice, the Barclays Bank Group expects that from time to time over the coming half year it will meet with investors globally to discuss these results and other matters relating to the Barclays Bank Group.
At present, the requirements of (i) the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority and (ii) the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 of Ireland (as amended), in each case as applicable to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements set out herein, are substantially the same. No separate review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements set out herein has been carried out by the Barclays Bank Group's auditor pursuant to the Irish Auditing and Accounting Supervisory Authority's "International Standard on Review Engagements (Ireland) 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" for the purposes of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 of Ireland (as amended).
Barclays Bank PLC
1
Financial Review
Barclays Bank Group Overview
Barclays Bank PLC is the non-ring-fenced bank within the Barclays Group. The Barclays Bank Group contains the majority of the Barclays Group's Barclays International division, which is comprised of the Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) and Consumer, Cards and Payments (CC&P) businesses. Barclays Bank PLC offers customers and clients a range of products and services spanning consumer and wholesale banking.
Barclays Bank Group results for the half year ended
Restated1
30.06.22 30.06.21
£m
£m % Change
Total income
9,990
8,189
22
Credit impairment (charge)/release
(293)
288
Net operating income
9,697
8,477
14
Operating expenses
(5,259)
(5,059)
(4)
Litigation and conduct
(1,833)
(164)
Total operating expenses
(7,092)
(5,223)
(36)
Other net income
-
3
Profit before tax
2,605
3,257
(20)
Tax charge
(476)
(594)
20
Profit after tax
2,129
2,663
(20)
Other equity instrument holders
(328)
(303)
(8)
Attributable profit
1,801
2,360
(24)
As at
As at
Balance sheet information
30.06.22
31.12.21
£bn
£bn
Cash and balances at central banks
221.7
169.1
Cash collateral and settlement assets
128.5
88.1
Loans and advances at amortised cost
180.1
145.3
Trading portfolio assets
126.9
146.9
Financial assets at fair value through the income statement
210.4
188.2
Derivative financial instrument assets
344.4
262.3
Other assets
60.7
61.9
Total assets
1,272.7
1,061.8
Deposits at amortised cost
311.5
262.8
Cash collateral and settlement liabilities
123.4
79.0
Financial liabilities designated at fair value
255.8
251.1
Derivative financial instrument liabilities
321.5
256.5
Restated1
As at
As at
30.06.22
31.12.21
Capital and liquidity metrics
£bn
£bn
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio2,3
12.8%
12.9%
Barclays Bank PLC DoLSub liquidity coverage ratio
137%
140%
Barclays Bank Group liquidity pool
257
205
Total risk weighted assets (RWAs)
214.4
185.5
UK Leverage Ratio4
4.6%
3.7%
The comparative capital and financial metrics have been restated to reflect the impact of the Over-issuance of Securities. See Restatement of financial
statements (Note 1) on page 32 for further details.
Barclays Bank PLC is currently regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) on a solo-consolidated basis. The disclosure above provides a capital metric for Barclays Bank PLC solo-consolidated. For further information, refer to Treasury and Capital Risk on page 21.
The CET1 ratio is calculated applying the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements of the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) as amended by the Capital Requirements Regulation II (CRR II) applicable as at the reporting date. For further detail on the application of CRR and CRR II in the UK, refer to Treasury
and Capital Risk on page 21.
Prior period comparatives are on a CRR leverage basis as Barclays Bank PLC solo-consolidated was not subject to the UK leverage framework until 1 January 2022. Had the UK framework been applied as at 31 December 2021, the UK leverage ratio would have been 4.1%.
Barclays Bank PLC
2
Financial Review
Barclays Bank Group performance1
Income Statement - H122 compared to H121
The Barclays Bank Group's profit before tax decreased 20% to £2,605m as a strong income performance, across CIB and CC&P, and a non-repeat of a prior year structural cost action charge were more than offset by provisions for litigation and conduct and the non-recurrence of a prior year impairment release.
Litigation and conduct provisions included an additional provision of £1.3bn for the expected rescission costs related to the over-issuance of securities under the Barclays Bank PLC's US shelf registration statements on Form F-3 filed with the SEC in 2018 and 2019 (the Over-issuance of Securities; for further details refer to page 44) and £165m for a related and estimated monetary penalty from the SEC. The H122 results included income and RWAs related to short-term hedging arrangements in relation to managing the risks from the expected rescission offer relating to the Over-issuance of Securities.
Profit before tax decreased to £2,605m (H121: £3,257m) driven by a decrease in CIB to £2,511m (H121: £3,199m) and in
CC&P to £229m (H121: £463m), partially offset by a reduced loss in Head Office of £135m (H121: £405m loss).
Total income increased 22% to £9,990m
CIB income increased 22% to £8,086m reflecting the benefit of a diversified business model and the impact of hedging arrangements in relation to the Over-issuance of Securities. Global Markets income increased 49%, reflecting higher levels of activity as we supported our clients through a period of market volatility, and £758m of income related to short-term hedging arrangements in relation to managing the risks from the rescission offer expected to be launched by Barclays Bank PLC in relation to the Over-issuance of Securities. Investment Banking fees decreased 31% due to the reduced fee pool, particularly in Equity capital markets2, and a strong prior year comparative. Corporate income increased 11% reflecting deposits balance growth, improved margins, higher payments volumes and the non-recurrence of a prior year fair value loan write-off on a single name, partially offset by current year losses on certain fair value lending positions and higher costs of hedging and credit protection
CC&P income increased 21% to £1,992m reflecting higher average US cards balances, growth in turnover following the easing of lockdown restrictions in the past year, and improved margins and higher client balances in the Private Bank
Head Office income was a net expense of £88m (H121: £92m net expense) which primarily reflected hedge accounting and funding costs on legacy capital instruments
Credit impairment charge of £293m (H121: £288m net release)
CIB credit impairment charge of £31m (H121: £260m net release) was driven by a net increase in modelled impairment whilst there continue to be limited material single name wholesale loan charges, with the prior year including a net release resulting from an improved macro-economic outlook scenario refresh
CC&P credit impairment charges increased to £278m (H121: £22m net release) driven by higher balances in US cards, including the day one impact of acquiring the US credit card portfolio from GAP Inc. (the GAP portfolio), partially offset by lower provisions held for uncertainty. The US cards business continues to maintain appropriate provision levels in light of affordability headwinds
Head Office credit impairment release was £16m (H121: £6m release)
Total operating expenses increased 36% to £7,092m
CIB total operating expenses increased 50% to £5,544m primarily driven by a £1.3bn provision for the expected losses which are expected to result from the rescission offer relating to the Over-issuance of Securities, £165m for a related and estimated monetary penalty from the SEC, and a £165m related to settlements in principle in respect of industry-wide devices investigations by the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commissions (CFTC)3.. Operating expenses increased 8% to £3,912m driven by investment in talent, systems and technology, and the impact of inflation
CC&P total operating expenses increased 23% to £1,485m primarily driven by £200m of litigation and conduct costs, including a provision for higher customer remediation costs relating to a legacy loan portfolio. Operating expenses increased 14% driven by higher investment spend reflecting an increase in marketing and costs for existing and new partnerships
Head Office total operating expenses reduced to £63m (H121: £319m) reflecting the non-repeat of the £266m charge related to a structural cost action taken as part of the real estate review in June 2021
The comparative capital and financial metrics have been restated to reflect the impact of the Over-issuance of Securities. See Restatement of financial statements (Note 1) on page 32 for further details.
Data source: Dealogic for the period covering 1 January to 30 June 2022.
Refers to the settlements in principle of the investigations by the SEC and the CFTC of Barclays Bank PLC, Barclays Capital Inc. (BCI) and other financial institutions, as part of a financial industry sweep regarding compliance with record-keeping obligations in connection with business-related communications sent over unapproved electronic messaging platforms.
Barclays Bank PLC
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.