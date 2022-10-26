Barclays : Bank PLC Pillar 3 Report

IFRS 9/Article 468-FL - Comparison of institutions' own funds and capital and leverage ratios with and
5
without the application of transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs, and with and without
the application of the temporary treatment in accordance with Article 468 of the CRR
Risk weighted assets (RWA)
RWAs by risk type
6
OV1 - Overview of RWAs by risk type and capital requirements
7
CR8 - RWA flow statement of credit risk exposures under the advanced IRB approach
8
CCR7 - RWA flow statement of counterparty credit risk exposures under the IMM
8
MR2-B - RWA flow statement of market risk exposures under the IMA
9
Liquidity
LIQ1 - Liquidity Coverage ratio
10
Other Information
12
Notes
Forward-looking statements
13
Barclays Bank PLC
2
Summary
Table 1: KM1 - Key metrics - Part 1
This table shows key regulatory metrics and ratios as well as related components like own funds, RWAs, capital ratios, additional requirements based on Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), capital buffer requirements, leverage ratio and liquidity coverage ratio. Part 2 of this table further includes all UK LR2 components which are required to be reported with a quarterly frequency as per Article 433a(4).
Restated1
As at
As at
As at
As at
KM1
30.09.22
30.06.22
31.03.22
31.12.21
ref
£m
£m
£m
£m
Available own funds (amounts)
1
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital2
28,592
27,420
24,765
23,928
1a
Fully loaded common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital3
28,230
27,133
24,520
23,376
2
Tier 1 capital
37,026
35,088
31,310
32,395
2a
Fully loaded tier 1 capital
36,665
34,801
31,064
31,094
3
Total capital4
41,526
40,106
36,785
37,954
3a
Fully loaded total capital5
40,254
38,882
35,552
36,241
Risk-weighted exposure amounts
4
Total risk-weighted exposure amount2
214,935
214,426
200,074
185,467
4a
Fully loaded total risk-weighted exposure amount3
214,673
214,184
199,854
184,991
Capital ratios (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)
5
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%)2
13.3%
12.8%
12.4%
12.9%
5a
Fully loaded common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%)3
13.2%
12.7%
12.3%
12.6%
6
Tier 1 ratio (%)2
17.2%
16.4%
15.6%
17.5%
6a
Fully loaded tier 1 ratio (%)3
17.1%
16.2%
15.5%
16.8%
7
Total capital ratio (%)2,4
19.3%
18.7%
18.4%
20.5%
7a
Fully loaded total capital ratio (%)3,5
18.8%
18.2%
17.8%
19.6%
Additional own funds requirements based on SREP (as a percentage
of risk-weighted exposure amount)
UK 7a
Additional CET1 SREP requirements (%)
2.5%
2.5%
2.7%
UK 7b
Additional AT1 SREP requirements (%)
0.8%
0.8%
0.9%
UK 7c
Additional T2 SREP requirements (%)
1.1%
1.1%
1.2%
UK 7d
Total SREP own funds requirements (%)
12.5%
12.5%
12.8%
Combined buffer requirement (as a percentage of risk-weighted
exposure amount)
8
Capital conservation buffer (%)
2.5%
2.5%
2.5%
2.5%
9
Institution specific countercyclical capital buffer (%)
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
11
Combined buffer requirement (%)
2.5%
2.5%
2.5%
2.5%
UK 11a
Overall capital requirements (%)
15.0%
15.0%
15.3%
12
CET1 available after meeting the total SREP own funds requirements
6.3%
5.8%
5.2%
Notes
Capital metrics as at 31 December 2021 have been restated, refer to page 12 for further information.
CET1 capital and RWAs are calculated applying the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II.
Fully loaded CET1 capital and RWAs are calculated without applying the transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II.
Transitional Tier 2 and Total capital is calculated applying the grandfathering of CRR II non-compliant capital instruments. Prior year comparatives include the grandfathering of CRR non-compliant capital instruments.
Fully loaded Tier 2 and Total capital is calculated without applying the grandfathering of CRR II non-compliant capital instruments.
The CET1 ratio increased to 13.3% (December 2021: 12.9%)
CET1 capital increased by £4.7bn to £28.6bn (December 2021: £23.9bn), which reflects profit of £4.3bn, an increase in the currency translation reserve of £2.2bn and a capital contribution from Barclays PLC of £0.8bn partially offset by £1.2bn of dividends paid and foreseen and a decrease in the fair value through other comprehensive income reserve of £1.2bn.
RWAs increased £29.5bn to £214.9bn (December 2021: £185.5bn) primarily due to the appreciation of USD against GBP, increased client and trading activities within CIB, implementation of IRB roadmap changes and introduction of SA-CCR.
Barclays Bank PLC
3
Summary
Table 1: KM1 - Key metrics - Part 2
As at
As at
As at
KM1
LR 2
30.09.22
30.06.22
31.03.22
ref
Ref
£m
£m
£m
Leverage ratio
13
UK 24b
Total exposure measure excluding claims on central banks1
838,344
770,695
764,848
14
25
Leverage ratio excluding claims on central banks (%)1
4.4 %
4.6 %
4.1 %
Additional leverage ratio disclosure requirements
UK 14a
UK 25a Fully loaded ECL accounting model leverage ratio excluding claims on
4.4 %
4.5 %
4.1 %
central banks (%)2
UK 14b
UK 25c
Leverage ratio including claims on central banks (%)1
3.7 %
3.6 %
3.4 %
Liquidity Coverage Ratio
15
Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) (Weighted value)
202,824
194,117
188,159
UK 16a
Cash outflows - Total weighted value
237,389
228,629
220,498
UK 16b
Cash inflows - Total weighted value
85,060
82,036
78,741
16
Total net cash outflows (adjusted value)
152,329
146,592
141,757
17
Liquidity coverage ratio (%)3
133 %
132 %
133 %
17a
Liquidity coverage ratio (%) (period-end)
131 %
137 %
139 %
Notes
Transitional UK leverage ratios are calculated applying the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II.
Fully loaded UK leverage ratio is calculated without applying the transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II.
Liquidity coverage ratio computed as a trailing average of 12 month-end observations to the reporting date.
Barclays Bank PLC
4
Capital
Table 2: IFRS 91/Article 468-FL - Comparison of institution's own funds and capital and leverage ratios with and without the application of transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs, and with and without the application of the temporary treatment in accordance with Article 468 of the CRR2
Restated3
As at
As at
As at
As at
30.09.22
30.06.22
31.03.22
31.12.21
Available capital (amounts)
£m
£m
£m
£m
1
CET1 capital4
28,592
27,420
24,765
23,928
2
CET1 capital as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements
28,230
27,133
24,520
23,376
had not been applied
3
Tier 1 capital5
37,026
35,088
31,310
32,395
4
Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements
36,665
34,801
31,064
31,843
had not been applied
5
Total capital5
41,526
40,106
36,785
37,954
6
Total capital as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements
41,229
39,888
36,576
37,493
had not been applied
Risk-weighted assets (amounts)
7
Total risk-weighted assets4
214,935
214,426
200,074
185,467
8
Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional
214,673
214,184
199,854
184,991
arrangements had not been applied
Capital ratios
9
CET1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)4
13.3%
12.8%
12.4%
12.9%
10
CET1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) as if IFRS 9 or
13.2%
12.7%
12.3%
12.6%
analogous ECLs transitional arrangements had not been applied
11
Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)4,5
17.2%
16.4%
15.6%
17.5%
12
Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) as if IFRS 9 or
17.1%
16.3%
15.5%
17.2%
analogous ECLs transitional arrangements had not been applied
13
Total capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)4,5
19.3%
18.7%
18.4%
20.5%
14
Total capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) as if IFRS 9 or
19.2%
18.6%
18.3%
20.3%
analogous ECLs transitional arrangements had not been applied
Leverage ratio
15
Leverage ratio total exposure measure
838,344
770,695
764,848
16
Leverage ratio4
4.4%
4.6%
4.1%
17
Leverage ratio as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements
4.4%
4.5%
4.1%
had not been applied
Notes
From 1 January 2018, Barclays Bank PLC elected to apply the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements of the CRR. The transitional relief on the "day 1" impact on adoption of IFRS 9 and on increases in non-defaulted provisions between "day 1" and 31 December 2019 is phased out over a 5 year period with 25% applicable for 2022 and with no transitional relief from 2023. On 27 June 2020, CRR was amended to extend the transitional period by two years and to introduce a new modified calculation. The transitional relief for increases in non-defaulted provisions between 1 January 2020 and the reporting date is also phased out over a 5 year period with 75% applicable for 2022; 50% for 2023; 25% for 2024 and with no transitional relief from 2025.
As at 30 Sep 2022, Barclays Bank PLC had not elected to apply the temporary treatment specified in Article 468 of the CRR, amended by Regulation EU 2020/873, resulting in the Group's capital and leverage ratios reflecting the full impact of unrealised gains and losses measured at fair value through other comprehensive income.
Capital metrics as at 31 December 2021 have been restated, refer to page 12 for further information.
Transitional CET1 capital, RWAs and leverage ratio are calculated applying the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II.
Transitional capital is calculated applying the transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II. Prior year comparatives include the grandfathering of CRR II non-compliant capital instruments and IFRS 9 transitional arrangements.
Barclays Bank PLC
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.