Barclays : Bank PLC Pillar 3 Report

Capital

Table 2: IFRS 91/Article 468-FL - Comparison of institution's own funds and capital and leverage ratios with and without the application of transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs, and with and without the application of the temporary treatment in accordance with Article 468 of the CRR2

Total capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) as if IFRS 9 or

Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) as if IFRS 9 or

CET1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) as if IFRS 9 or

Notes

From 1 January 2018, Barclays Bank PLC elected to apply the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements of the CRR. The transitional relief on the "day 1" impact on adoption of IFRS 9 and on increases in non-defaulted provisions between "day 1" and 31 December 2019 is phased out over a 5 year period with 25% applicable for 2022 and with no transitional relief from 2023. On 27 June 2020, CRR was amended to extend the transitional period by two years and to introduce a new modified calculation. The transitional relief for increases in non-defaulted provisions between 1 January 2020 and the reporting date is also phased out over a 5 year period with 75% applicable for 2022; 50% for 2023; 25% for 2024 and with no transitional relief from 2025.

As at 30 Sep 2022, Barclays Bank PLC had not elected to apply the temporary treatment specified in Article 468 of the CRR, amended by Regulation EU 2020/873, resulting in the Group's capital and leverage ratios reflecting the full impact of unrealised gains and losses measured at fair value through other comprehensive income.

Capital metrics as at 31 December 2021 have been restated, refer to page 12 for further information.

Transitional CET1 capital, RWAs and leverage ratio are calculated applying the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II.