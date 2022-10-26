Barclays : Bank PLC Pillar 3 Report

Advanced search
Barclays Bank PLC

Q3 2022 Pillar 3 Report

30 September 2022

Table of Contents

Pillar 3

Page

Summary

KM1 - Key Metrics

3

Capital

IFRS 9/Article 468-FL - Comparison of institutions' own funds and capital and leverage ratios with and

5

without the application of transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs, and with and without

the application of the temporary treatment in accordance with Article 468 of the CRR

Risk weighted assets (RWA)

RWAs by risk type

6

OV1 - Overview of RWAs by risk type and capital requirements

7

CR8 - RWA flow statement of credit risk exposures under the advanced IRB approach

8

CCR7 - RWA flow statement of counterparty credit risk exposures under the IMM

8

MR2-B - RWA flow statement of market risk exposures under the IMA

9

Liquidity

LIQ1 - Liquidity Coverage ratio

10

Other Information

12

Notes

Forward-looking statements

13

Barclays Bank PLC

2

Summary

Table 1: KM1 - Key metrics - Part 1

This table shows key regulatory metrics and ratios as well as related components like own funds, RWAs, capital ratios, additional requirements based on Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), capital buffer requirements, leverage ratio and liquidity coverage ratio. Part 2 of this table further includes all UK LR2 components which are required to be reported with a quarterly frequency as per Article 433a(4).

Restated1

As at

As at

As at

As at

KM1

30.09.22

30.06.22

31.03.22

31.12.21

ref

£m

£m

£m

£m

Available own funds (amounts)

1

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital2

28,592

27,420

24,765

23,928

1a

Fully loaded common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital3

28,230

27,133

24,520

23,376

2

Tier 1 capital

37,026

35,088

31,310

32,395

2a

Fully loaded tier 1 capital

36,665

34,801

31,064

31,094

3

Total capital4

41,526

40,106

36,785

37,954

3a

Fully loaded total capital5

40,254

38,882

35,552

36,241

Risk-weighted exposure amounts

4

Total risk-weighted exposure amount2

214,935

214,426

200,074

185,467

4a

Fully loaded total risk-weighted exposure amount3

214,673

214,184

199,854

184,991

Capital ratios (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)

5

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%)2

13.3%

12.8%

12.4%

12.9%

5a

Fully loaded common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%)3

13.2%

12.7%

12.3%

12.6%

6

Tier 1 ratio (%)2

17.2%

16.4%

15.6%

17.5%

6a

Fully loaded tier 1 ratio (%)3

17.1%

16.2%

15.5%

16.8%

7

Total capital ratio (%)2,4

19.3%

18.7%

18.4%

20.5%

7a

Fully loaded total capital ratio (%)3,5

18.8%

18.2%

17.8%

19.6%

Additional own funds requirements based on SREP (as a percentage

of risk-weighted exposure amount)

UK 7a

Additional CET1 SREP requirements (%)

2.5%

2.5%

2.7%

UK 7b

Additional AT1 SREP requirements (%)

0.8%

0.8%

0.9%

UK 7c

Additional T2 SREP requirements (%)

1.1%

1.1%

1.2%

UK 7d

Total SREP own funds requirements (%)

12.5%

12.5%

12.8%

Combined buffer requirement (as a percentage of risk-weighted

exposure amount)

8

Capital conservation buffer (%)

2.5%

2.5%

2.5%

2.5%

9

Institution specific countercyclical capital buffer (%)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

11

Combined buffer requirement (%)

2.5%

2.5%

2.5%

2.5%

UK 11a

Overall capital requirements (%)

15.0%

15.0%

15.3%

12

CET1 available after meeting the total SREP own funds requirements

6.3%

5.8%

5.2%

Notes

  1. Capital metrics as at 31 December 2021 have been restated, refer to page 12 for further information.
  2. CET1 capital and RWAs are calculated applying the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II.
  3. Fully loaded CET1 capital and RWAs are calculated without applying the transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II.
  4. Transitional Tier 2 and Total capital is calculated applying the grandfathering of CRR II non-compliant capital instruments. Prior year comparatives include the grandfathering of CRR non-compliant capital instruments.
  5. Fully loaded Tier 2 and Total capital is calculated without applying the grandfathering of CRR II non-compliant capital instruments.

The CET1 ratio increased to 13.3% (December 2021: 12.9%)

  • CET1 capital increased by £4.7bn to £28.6bn (December 2021: £23.9bn), which reflects profit of £4.3bn, an increase in the currency translation reserve of £2.2bn and a capital contribution from Barclays PLC of £0.8bn partially offset by £1.2bn of dividends paid and foreseen and a decrease in the fair value through other comprehensive income reserve of £1.2bn.
  • RWAs increased £29.5bn to £214.9bn (December 2021: £185.5bn) primarily due to the appreciation of USD against GBP, increased client and trading activities within CIB, implementation of IRB roadmap changes and introduction of SA-CCR.

Barclays Bank PLC

3

Summary

Table 1: KM1 - Key metrics - Part 2

As at

As at

As at

KM1

LR 2

30.09.22

30.06.22

31.03.22

ref

Ref

£m

£m

£m

Leverage ratio

13

UK 24b

Total exposure measure excluding claims on central banks1

838,344

770,695

764,848

14

25

Leverage ratio excluding claims on central banks (%)1

4.4 %

4.6 %

4.1 %

Additional leverage ratio disclosure requirements

UK 14a

UK 25a Fully loaded ECL accounting model leverage ratio excluding claims on

4.4 %

4.5 %

4.1 %

central banks (%)2

UK 14b

UK 25c

Leverage ratio including claims on central banks (%)1

3.7 %

3.6 %

3.4 %

Liquidity Coverage Ratio

15

Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) (Weighted value)

202,824

194,117

188,159

UK 16a

Cash outflows - Total weighted value

237,389

228,629

220,498

UK 16b

Cash inflows - Total weighted value

85,060

82,036

78,741

16

Total net cash outflows (adjusted value)

152,329

146,592

141,757

17

Liquidity coverage ratio (%)3

133 %

132 %

133 %

17a

Liquidity coverage ratio (%) (period-end)

131 %

137 %

139 %

Notes

  1. Transitional UK leverage ratios are calculated applying the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II.
  2. Fully loaded UK leverage ratio is calculated without applying the transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II.
  3. Liquidity coverage ratio computed as a trailing average of 12 month-end observations to the reporting date.

Barclays Bank PLC

4

Capital

Table 2: IFRS 91/Article 468-FL - Comparison of institution's own funds and capital and leverage ratios with and without the application of transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs, and with and without the application of the temporary treatment in accordance with Article 468 of the CRR2

Restated3

As at

As at

As at

As at

30.09.22

30.06.22

31.03.22

31.12.21

Available capital (amounts)

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

CET1 capital4

28,592

27,420

24,765

23,928

2

CET1 capital as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements

28,230

27,133

24,520

23,376

had not been applied

3

Tier 1 capital5

37,026

35,088

31,310

32,395

4

Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements

36,665

34,801

31,064

31,843

had not been applied

5

Total capital5

41,526

40,106

36,785

37,954

6

Total capital as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements

41,229

39,888

36,576

37,493

had not been applied

Risk-weighted assets (amounts)

7

Total risk-weighted assets4

214,935

214,426

200,074

185,467

8

Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional

214,673

214,184

199,854

184,991

arrangements had not been applied

Capital ratios

9

CET1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)4

13.3%

12.8%

12.4%

12.9%

10

CET1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) as if IFRS 9 or

13.2%

12.7%

12.3%

12.6%

analogous ECLs transitional arrangements had not been applied

11

Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)4,5

17.2%

16.4%

15.6%

17.5%

12

Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) as if IFRS 9 or

17.1%

16.3%

15.5%

17.2%

analogous ECLs transitional arrangements had not been applied

13

Total capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)4,5

19.3%

18.7%

18.4%

20.5%

14

Total capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) as if IFRS 9 or

19.2%

18.6%

18.3%

20.3%

analogous ECLs transitional arrangements had not been applied

Leverage ratio

15

Leverage ratio total exposure measure

838,344

770,695

764,848

16

Leverage ratio4

4.4%

4.6%

4.1%

17

Leverage ratio as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements

4.4%

4.5%

4.1%

had not been applied

Notes

  1. From 1 January 2018, Barclays Bank PLC elected to apply the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements of the CRR. The transitional relief on the "day 1" impact on adoption of IFRS 9 and on increases in non-defaulted provisions between "day 1" and 31 December 2019 is phased out over a 5 year period with 25% applicable for 2022 and with no transitional relief from 2023. On 27 June 2020, CRR was amended to extend the transitional period by two years and to introduce a new modified calculation. The transitional relief for increases in non-defaulted provisions between 1 January 2020 and the reporting date is also phased out over a 5 year period with 75% applicable for 2022; 50% for 2023; 25% for 2024 and with no transitional relief from 2025.
  2. As at 30 Sep 2022, Barclays Bank PLC had not elected to apply the temporary treatment specified in Article 468 of the CRR, amended by Regulation EU 2020/873, resulting in the Group's capital and leverage ratios reflecting the full impact of unrealised gains and losses measured at fair value through other comprehensive income.
  3. Capital metrics as at 31 December 2021 have been restated, refer to page 12 for further information.
  4. Transitional CET1 capital, RWAs and leverage ratio are calculated applying the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II.
  5. Transitional capital is calculated applying the transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II. Prior year comparatives include the grandfathering of CRR II non-compliant capital instruments and IFRS 9 transitional arrangements.

Barclays Bank PLC

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 06:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
