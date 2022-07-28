Barclays : Bank UK PLC Interim 2022 Results Announcement (PDF 351KB

Notes

Barclays Bank UK PLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barclays PLC. The consolidation of Barclays Bank UK PLC and its subsidiaries is referred to as the Barclays Bank UK Group. The terms Barclays or Barclays Group refer to Barclays PLC together with its subsidiaries. Unless otherwise stated, the income statement analysis compares the six months ended 30 June 2022 to the corresponding six months of 2021 and balance sheet analysis as at 30 June 2022 with comparatives relating to 31 December 2021. The abbreviations '£m' and '£bn' represent millions and thousands of millions of Pounds Sterling respectively.

There are a number of key judgement areas, for example impairment calculations, which are based on models and which are subject to ongoing adjustment and modifications. Reported numbers reflect best estimates and judgements at the given point in time.

Relevant terms that are used in this document but are not defined under applicable regulatory guidance or International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) are explained in the results glossary that can be accessed at home.barclays/investor-relations/reports-and-events/latest-financial- results.

The information in this announcement, which was approved by the Board of Directors on 27 July 2022, does not comprise statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 which contained an unmodified audit report under Section 495 of the Companies Act 2006 (which did not make any statements under Section 498 of the Companies Act 2006) have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies in accordance with Section 441 of the Companies Act 2006.

The Barclays Bank UK Group is an issuer in the debt capital markets and meets with investors via formal road-shows and other ad hoc meetings. The Barclays Bank UK Group expects that from time to time over the coming half year it will meet with investors to discuss these results and other matters relating to the Barclays Bank UK Group.

Forward-looking statements

