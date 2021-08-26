Log in
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
Barclays : Bank infuses over Rs. 3,000 crore capital to grow India operations

08/26/2021 | 01:01am EDT
Barclays Bank PLC India ('Bank') has announced an investment of over Rs. 3,000 crore in the Bank by its Head Office to accelerate its growth ambitions in India. With this infusion, the Bank's total invested capital in the country will increase to over Rs. 8,300 crore .

The expansion in Tier 1 capital reinforces Barclays' commitment to India, and will enable further growth of the Bank's Corporate & Investment Banking and Private Clients businesses. Barclays has built a market leading business in the country as demonstrated by its top tier financing, advisory and risk management businesses within the Investment Bank, the entire suite of Corporate Banking capabilities, including cash management and trade finance, and significant growth of assets under management by the Private Clients business for several of India's High and Ultra High Networth Individuals and Family Offices.

Jaideep Khanna, Head of Barclays, Asia Pacific and Country CEO, India, said 'The capital infusion in the Bank reflects the success and strong track record of our India franchise built over the last three decades. We have ambitious growth aspirations, and the investment will help accelerate that as we look to leverage the attractive opportunities that the present situation offers.'

'As economic activity gathers momentum, there is increased demand for capital from clients. We are well placed to support their objectives and remain committed to working closely with them,' added Khanna.

As part of its expansion plans in the country, Barclays Bank PLC also inaugurated its International Banking Unit (IBU) branch at GIFT City in Gujarat in February 2021.


Notes for Editors

Barclays has been in Asia Pacific for over 50 years and primarily supports corporations and financial institutions across the Asia region, catering to their cross-border Corporate and Investment banking needs and connecting them to the capital markets of Europe and the Americas. Barclays Banking team offers comprehensive financial advisory, capital raising, financing and risk management services for corporations, governments and financial institutions worldwide. Barclays in Asia Pacific is headed by Jaideep Khanna; its Investment Banking and Global Markets business in the region is respectively led by Vanessa Koo and Matt Pecot.

Barclay's Corporate and Investment Banking business in India ranks high amongst corporates, particularly for domestic and cross border financing, as well as for FX risk management. Some of the accolades include:

  • Barclays currently ranks first in the DCM league table among all banks in India with a 14.3% market share year to date. (Source: Dealogic, as of 16 August 2021)
  • Named Best Bond House in India by the IFR Asia Awards in 2019 for its dominance in debt capital markets and recognised by the industry for its ability to deliver offshore financings for a wide range of clients.
  • Barclays India's Corporate Banking franchise has also been recently recognised with five awards in The Asset Triple A Treasury, Trade, SSC (Sustainable Supply Chain) and Risk Management Awards 2021.
  • Awarded Best Private Bank India 2019 by Asian Private Banker and Best Private Bank India Domestic - Rising Star by The Asset Triple A 2020 Private Capital Awards, recognising the significant growth in its advisory and asset management business for several of India's High and Ultra-High Net Worth Individuals and Family Offices

Barclays plc published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
