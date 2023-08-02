(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning:
FTSE 100
Berenberg raises HSBC price target to 820 (780) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg raises Rightmove price target to 605 (540) pence - 'hold'
Barclays cuts Diageo price target to 4,440 (4,720) pence - 'overweight'
Bernstein cuts Diageo price target to 3,850 (3,960) pence - 'outperform'
Stifel cuts Diageo price target to 4,100 (4,400) pence - 'buy'
Deutsche Bank raises Diageo price target to 2,920 (2,650) pence - 'sell'
SocGen raises Weir Group price target to 2,410 (2,360) pence - 'buy'
FTSE 250
Jefferies raises Travis Perkins price target to 922 (896) pence - 'hold'
Berenberg raises Chemring Group price target to 370 (360) pence - 'buy'
Barclays raises Man Group price target to 275 (260) pence - 'equal weight'
Credit Suisse cuts Man Group price target to 270 (275) pence - 'outperform'
Deutsche Bank raises Diploma target to 3,150 (2,700) pence - 'hold'
SMALL CAP
Barclays cuts Bank of Ireland price target to 14.20 (14.70) EUR - 'overweight'
Barclays cuts Keywords Studios price target to 2,150 (2,225) pence - 'overweight'
Barclays cuts S4 Capital price target to 215 (270) pence - 'overweight'
