Bank of America confirms its 'buy' recommendation on Barclays shares, with a TP raised from 370 pence to 415 pence, following the British bank's Q2 results last week.



Pre-tax profit was around 11% higher than consensus, due to higher non-interest income (i.e., income from market activities) and lower impairments, the broker said.



BofA considers Barclays' performance reassuring in light of concerns about its exposure to investment banking in the US and consumer lending, and views the stock's valuation "undemanding."