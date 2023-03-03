Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barclays PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:44:48 2023-03-03 am EST
171.01 GBX   -0.44%
08:39aBarclays CEO to Resume Duties After Cancer Treatment
MT
08:35aBarclays CEO Venkat completes treatment for cancer, in remission
RE
08:33aUS Justice Dept to take on corporate policies for personal devices, messaging apps
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barclays CEO Venkat completes treatment for cancer, in remission

03/03/2023 | 08:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Treasury building, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British bank Barclays said on Friday that its chief executive C.S. Venkatakrishnan has completed treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer, and is now in remission.

"I am pleased to inform you that I have completed the treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma that I commenced last November. I am now in remission (no evidence of disease)," Venkatakrishnan told colleagues in a letter, according to a company statement.

"Over the coming weeks, I plan to be working more from the office, and ultimately resuming travel."

The CEO, known inside the bank as Venkat, had previously said in November that doctors viewed his prognosis as "excellent" and that he would keep working when possible, while receiving treatment in New York.

"I am very grateful for the care I have received," he added in his letter.

"As always, I encourage you to pay close attention to your physical and mental wellbeing. If you or eligible members of your family have been diagnosed with cancer, please do make use of the support we provide to employees worldwide."

(Reporting by Iain Withers; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
All news about BARCLAYS PLC
08:39aBarclays CEO to Resume Duties After Cancer Treatment
MT
08:35aBarclays CEO Venkat completes treatment for cancer, in remission
RE
08:33aUS Justice Dept to take on corporate policies for personal devices, messaging apps
RE
08:28aBarclays CEO Venkatakrishnan completes cancer treatment, on remission
AN
08:25aBarclays CEO Venkatakrishnan in Remission From Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
DJ
08:20aBarclays : Update Regarding CEO
PU
04:14aECB still needs more rates hikes beyond March, Vasle says
RE
03:00aSoftBank's Chip Designer Arm Likely to See $50 Billion Median Valuation in New York IPO
MT
02:43aSoftBank's Chip Designer Arm Expects $50 Billion Median Valuation in New York IPO
MT
02:14aMorgan Stanley, others now forecast 4% peak for key ECB rate
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BARCLAYS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 25 991 M 31 043 M 31 043 M
Net income 2023 4 854 M 5 798 M 5 798 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,50x
Yield 2023 5,33%
Capitalization 27 250 M 32 547 M 32 547 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 87 400
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 171,76 GBX
Average target price 237,45 GBX
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Alistair Currie Group Chief Operating Officer
Matt Fitzwater Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC8.35%32 547
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.30%415 219
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION1.12%268 049
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 395
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY10.92%173 759
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.84%160 397