Barclays CEO Venkatakrishnan completes cancer treatment, on remission

(Alliance News) - Barclays PLC on Friday said that its Chief Executive Officer CS Venkatakrishnan, is now in remission after completing treatment for non-hodgkin lymphoma.

Venkatakrishnan plans to work from the office more and resume travel "over the coming weeks".

His diagnosis was first announced last November. At the time, Venkatakrishnan said that while he would continue to be "actively engaged" in managing Barclays, there would be periods when he would need to work from home or abstain from travel.

"I am very grateful for the care I have received, using the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre's program available to all US employees. Equally, I wish to thank you for your thoughts, prayers, and kind notes," Venkatakrishnan said.

Non-hodgkin lymphoma is a type of cancer that begins in the lymphatic system. In a complete remission, all signs and symptoms of cancer have disappeared.

Barclays shares were trading 0.3% lower at 171.20 pence each in London on Friday afternoon.

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

