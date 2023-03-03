Barclays CEO Venkatakrishnan in Remission From Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

By Ian Walker

Barclays PLC said Friday that Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan has completed treatment for non-hodgkin lymphoma and is now in remission.

Mr. Venkatakrishnan said in a letter to colleagues that he plans to work from the office over the coming weeks and to ultimately resume travel.

The FTSE 100-listed bank said in November that Mr. Venkatakrishnan had been diagnosed with non-hodgkin lymphoma, with treatment expected to last 12 to 16 weeks.

It said at the time that he would continue to actively manage the company during the treatment period.

