Company Secretary Appointment
With effect from today, 1 June 2023, Ms Hannah Ellwood has been appointed in a permanent capacity as Company Secretary of Barclays PLC. She has been carrying out the role on an interim basis since February 2023.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Media Relations
Adam Strachan
Jonathan Tracey
+1 212 526 8442
+44 (0)20 7116 4755
James Johnson
+44 (0)20 7116 7233
About Barclays
Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group.
For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays
Exhibit No. 2
1 June 2023
Barclays PLC
Total Voting Rights
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, Barclays PLC notifies the market that as of 31 May 2023, Barclays PLC's issued share capital consists of 15,553,142,749 Ordinary shares with voting rights.
There are no Ordinary shares held in Treasury.
The above figure 15,553,142,749 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Barclays PLC under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Exhibit No. 3
16 June 2023
Barclays PLC
Board Committee updates
Further to the announcement by Barclays PLC ("Barclays") on 23 January 2023 regarding Sir John Kingman's appointment as a non-executive director of Barclays with effect from 1 June 2023, Barclays advises that Sir John has also joined the Board Risk and Remuneration Committees with effect from 16 June 2023. In addition, with effect from 1 July 2023, Julia Wilson will join the Board Remuneration Committee as an additional member. Brian Gilvary stepped down as a member of the Board Risk Committee with effect from 1 June 2023.
Exhibit No. 4
22 June 2023
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Barclays PLC (the "Company") announces certain transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMRs") in ordinary shares of the Company with a nominal value of 25 pence each ("Shares").
1. On 20 June 2023 the Trustee notified the Company that on 20 June 2023 it delivered Shares in respect ofthe quarterly payment of the Share element of PDMRs' fixed remuneration for the three month period to 30 June 2023. The Shares are subject to a holding period with restrictions lifting in equal tranches over five years (20% each year).
1. Shares in respect of the quarterly payment of the Share element of PDMRs' fixed remuneration
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
C.S. Venkatakrishnan
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Executive
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Barclays PLC
b)
LEI
213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70
4.1
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25 pence each ("Shares")
GB0031348658
b)
Nature of the transaction
The trustee of the Barclays Group (PSP) Employees' Benefit Trust delivered Shares to the individual described above pursuant to a trading plan entered into on 6 March 2019. The Shares delivered are in respect of the quarterly payment of the Share element of the individual's fixed remuneration for the three month period to 30 June 2023. The Shares are subject to a holding period with restrictions lifting in equal tranches over five years (20% each year).
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s): Gross Number of Shares received
£1.5402 per Share
233,330
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-06-20
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
4.2
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares
GB0031348658
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Shares to cover income tax and social security liability due on the delivery of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s): Number of Shares sold
£1.5402 per Share
121,564
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-06-20
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Anna Cross
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Finance Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Barclays PLC
b)
LEI
213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70
4.1
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25 pence each ("Shares")
GB0031348658
b)
Nature of the transaction
The trustee of the Barclays Group (PSP) Employees' Benefit Trust delivered Shares to the individual described above pursuant to a trading plan entered into on 24 May 2022. The Shares delivered are in respect of the quarterly payment of the Share element of the individual's fixed remuneration for the three month period to 30 June 2023. The Shares are subject to a holding period with restrictions lifting in equal tranches over five years.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s): Gross Number of Shares received
£1.5402 per Share
146,084
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-06-20
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
4.2
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares
GB0031348658
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Shares to cover income tax and social security liability due on the delivery of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s): Number of Shares sold
£1.5402 per Share
68,659
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-06-20
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Paul Compton
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Global Head of the Corporate and Investment Bank and President of BBPLC
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Barclays PLC
b)
LEI
213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70
4.1
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25 pence each ("Shares")
GB0031348658
b)
Nature of the transaction
The trustee of the Barclays Group (PSP) Employees' Benefit Trust delivered Shares to the individual described above pursuant to a trading plan entered into on 20 March 2019. The Shares delivered are in respect of the quarterly payment of the Share element of the individual's fixed remuneration for the three month period to 30 June 2023. The Shares are subject to a holding period with restrictions lifting in equal tranches over five years (20% each year).
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s): Gross Number of Shares received
£1.5402 per Share
246,818
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-06-20
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
4.2
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares
GB0031348658
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Shares to cover income tax and social security liability due on the delivery of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s): Number of Shares sold
£1.5402 per Share
134,145
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-06-20
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Alistair Currie
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive of Barclays Execution Services
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Barclays PLC
b)
LEI
213800LBQA1Y92JB70
4.1
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25 pence each ("Shares")
GB0031348658
b)
Nature of the transaction
The trustee of the Barclays Group (PSP) Employees' Benefit Trust delivered Shares to the individual described above pursuant to a trading plan entered into on 28 August 2019. The Shares delivered are in respect of the quarterly payment of the Share element of the individual's fixed remuneration for the three month period to 30 June 2023. The Shares are subject to a holding period with restrictions lifting in equal tranches over five years (20% each year).
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s): Gross Number of Shares received
£1.5402 per Share
97,389
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-06-20
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
4.2
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares
GB0031348658
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Shares to cover income tax and social security liability due on the delivery of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s): Number of Shares sold
£1.5402 per Share
45,772
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-06-20
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Matthew Hammerstein
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Barclays UK PLC
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Barclays PLC
b)
LEI
213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70
4.1
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25 pence each ("Shares")
GB0031348658
b)
Nature of the transaction
The trustee of the Barclays Group (PSP) Employees' Benefit Trust delivered Shares to the individual described above pursuant to a trading plan entered into on 28 August 2019. The Shares delivered are in respect of the quarterly payment of the Share element of the individual's fixed remuneration for the three month period to 30 June 2023. The Shares are subject to a holding period with restrictions lifting in equal tranches over five years (20% each year).
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s): Gross Number of Shares received
£1.5402 per Share
56,096
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-06-20
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
4.2
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares
GB0031348658
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Shares to cover income tax and social security liability due on the delivery of Shares.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s): Number of Shares sold
£1.5402 per Share
26,365
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-06-20
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Vim Maru
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Global Head of Consumer Banking and Payments
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Barclays PLC
b)
LEI
213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70
4.1
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25 pence each ("Shares")
GB0031348658
b)
Nature of the transaction
The trustee of the Barclays Group (PSP) Employees' Benefit Trust delivered Shares to the individual described above pursuant to a trading plan entered into on 21 February 2023. The Shares delivered are in respect of the quarterly payment of the Share element of the individual's fixed remuneration for the three month period to 30 June 2023. The Shares are subject to a holding period with restrictions lifting in equal tranches over five years (20% each year).
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s): Gross Number of Shares received
£1.5402 per Share
81,158
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-06-20
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
4.2
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares
GB0031348658
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Shares to cover income tax and social security liability due on the delivery of Shares.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s): Number of Shares sold
£1.5402 per Share
38,144
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-06-20
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Tristram Roberts
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group HR Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Barclays PLC
b)
LEI
213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70
4.1
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25 pence each ("Shares")
GB0031348658
b)
Nature of the transaction
The trustee of the Barclays Group (PSP) Employees' Benefit Trust delivered Shares to the individual described above pursuant to a trading plan entered into on 6 March 2019. The Shares delivered are in respect of the quarterly payment of the Share element of the individual's fixed remuneration for the three month period to 30 June 2023. The Shares are subject to a holding period with restrictions lifting in equal tranches over five years (20% each year).
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s): Gross Number of Shares received
£1.5402 per Share
126,160
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-06-20
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
4.2
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares
GB0031348658
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Shares to cover income tax and social security liability due on the delivery of Shares.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s): Number of Shares sold
£1.5402 per Share
59,295
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-06-20
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Taalib Shaah
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Risk Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Barclays PLC
b)
LEI
213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70
4.1
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25 pence each ("Shares")
GB0031348658
b)
Nature of the transaction
The trustee of the Barclays Group (PSP) Employees' Benefit Trust delivered Shares to the individual described above pursuant to a trading plan entered into on17 November 2020. The Shares delivered are in respect of the quarterly payment of the Share element of the individual's fixed remuneration for the three month period to 30 June 2023. The Shares are subject to a holding period with restrictions lifting in equal tranches over five years (20% each year).
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s): Gross Number of Shares received
£1.5402 per Share
113,621
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-06-20
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
4.2
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares
GB0031348658
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Shares to cover income tax and social security liability due on the delivery of Shares.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s): Number of Shares sold
£1.5402 per Share
53,401
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-06-20
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Stephen Shapiro
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group General Counsel
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Barclays PLC
b)
LEI
213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70
4.1
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25 pence each ("Shares")
GB0031348658
b)
Nature of the transaction
The trustee of the Barclays Group (PSP) Employees' Benefit Trust delivered Shares to the individual described above pursuant to a trading plan entered into on 27 August 2020.The Shares delivered are in respect of the quarterly payment of the Share element of the individual's fixed remuneration for the three month period to 30 June 2023. The Shares are subject to a holding period with restrictions lifting in equal tranches over five years (20% each year).
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s): Gross Number of Shares received
£1.5402 per Share
56,810
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-06-20
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
4.2
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares
GB0031348658
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Shares to cover income tax and social security liability due on the delivery of Shares.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s): Number of Shares sold
£1.5402 per Share
26,700
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-06-20
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Sasha Wiggins
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Head of Public Policy and Corporate Responsibility
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Barclays PLC
b)
LEI
213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70
4.1
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25 pence each ("Shares")
GB0031348658
b)
Nature of the transaction
The trustee of the Barclays Group (PSP) Employees' Benefit Trust delivered Shares to the individual described above pursuant to a trading plan entered into on 6 June 2020. The Shares delivered are in respect of the quarterly payment of the Share element of the individual's fixed remuneration for the three month period to 30 June 2023. The Shares are subject to a holding period with restrictions lifting in equal tranches over five years (20% each year).
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s): Gross Number of Shares received
£1.5402 per Share
36,521
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-06-20
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
4.2
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares
GB0031348658
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Shares to cover income tax and social security liability due on the delivery of Shares.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s): Number of Shares sold
£1.5402 per Share
17,164
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-06-20
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
