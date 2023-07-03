Company Secretary Appointment

With effect from today, 1 June 2023, Ms Hannah Ellwood has been appointed in a permanent capacity as Company Secretary of Barclays PLC. She has been carrying out the role on an interim basis since February 2023.

About Barclays

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group.

For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays

1 June 2023

Barclays PLC

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, Barclays PLC notifies the market that as of 31 May 2023, Barclays PLC's issued share capital consists of 15,553,142,749 Ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no Ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure 15,553,142,749 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Barclays PLC under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

16 June 2023

Barclays PLC

Board Committee updates

Further to the announcement by Barclays PLC ("Barclays") on 23 January 2023 regarding Sir John Kingman's appointment as a non-executive director of Barclays with effect from 1 June 2023, Barclays advises that Sir John has also joined the Board Risk and Remuneration Committees with effect from 16 June 2023. In addition, with effect from 1 July 2023, Julia Wilson will join the Board Remuneration Committee as an additional member. Brian Gilvary stepped down as a member of the Board Risk Committee with effect from 1 June 2023.

22 June 2023

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Barclays PLC (the "Company") announces certain transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMRs") in ordinary shares of the Company with a nominal value of 25 pence each ("Shares").

1. On 20 June 2023 the Trustee notified the Company that on 20 June 2023 it delivered Shares in respect ofthe quarterly payment of the Share element of PDMRs' fixed remuneration for the three month period to 30 June 2023. The Shares are subject to a holding period with restrictions lifting in equal tranches over five years (20% each year).

1. Shares in respect of the quarterly payment of the Share element of PDMRs' fixed remuneration

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name C.S. Venkatakrishnan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Executive b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Barclays PLC b) LEI 213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25 pence each ("Shares") GB0031348658 b) Nature of the transaction The trustee of the Barclays Group (PSP) Employees' Benefit Trust delivered Shares to the individual described above pursuant to a trading plan entered into on 6 March 2019. The Shares delivered are in respect of the quarterly payment of the Share element of the individual's fixed remuneration for the three month period to 30 June 2023. The Shares are subject to a holding period with restrictions lifting in equal tranches over five years (20% each year). c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s): Gross Number of Shares received £1.5402 per Share 233,330 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-20 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 4.2 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Shares GB0031348658 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares to cover income tax and social security liability due on the delivery of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s): Number of Shares sold £1.5402 per Share 121,564 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-20 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Anna Cross 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Finance Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Barclays PLC b) LEI 213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25 pence each ("Shares") GB0031348658 b) Nature of the transaction The trustee of the Barclays Group (PSP) Employees' Benefit Trust delivered Shares to the individual described above pursuant to a trading plan entered into on 24 May 2022. The Shares delivered are in respect of the quarterly payment of the Share element of the individual's fixed remuneration for the three month period to 30 June 2023. The Shares are subject to a holding period with restrictions lifting in equal tranches over five years. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s): Gross Number of Shares received £1.5402 per Share 146,084 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-20 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 4.2 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Shares GB0031348658 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares to cover income tax and social security liability due on the delivery of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s): Number of Shares sold £1.5402 per Share 68,659 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-20 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Paul Compton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Global Head of the Corporate and Investment Bank and President of BBPLC b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Barclays PLC b) LEI 213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25 pence each ("Shares") GB0031348658 b) Nature of the transaction The trustee of the Barclays Group (PSP) Employees' Benefit Trust delivered Shares to the individual described above pursuant to a trading plan entered into on 20 March 2019. The Shares delivered are in respect of the quarterly payment of the Share element of the individual's fixed remuneration for the three month period to 30 June 2023. The Shares are subject to a holding period with restrictions lifting in equal tranches over five years (20% each year). c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s): Gross Number of Shares received £1.5402 per Share 246,818 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-20 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 4.2 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Shares GB0031348658 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares to cover income tax and social security liability due on the delivery of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s): Number of Shares sold £1.5402 per Share 134,145 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-20 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alistair Currie 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive of Barclays Execution Services b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Barclays PLC b) LEI 213800LBQA1Y92JB70 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25 pence each ("Shares") GB0031348658 b) Nature of the transaction The trustee of the Barclays Group (PSP) Employees' Benefit Trust delivered Shares to the individual described above pursuant to a trading plan entered into on 28 August 2019. The Shares delivered are in respect of the quarterly payment of the Share element of the individual's fixed remuneration for the three month period to 30 June 2023. The Shares are subject to a holding period with restrictions lifting in equal tranches over five years (20% each year). c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s): Gross Number of Shares received £1.5402 per Share 97,389 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-20 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 4.2 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Shares GB0031348658 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares to cover income tax and social security liability due on the delivery of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s): Number of Shares sold £1.5402 per Share 45,772 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-20 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Matthew Hammerstein 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Barclays UK PLC b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Barclays PLC b) LEI 213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25 pence each ("Shares") GB0031348658 b) Nature of the transaction The trustee of the Barclays Group (PSP) Employees' Benefit Trust delivered Shares to the individual described above pursuant to a trading plan entered into on 28 August 2019. The Shares delivered are in respect of the quarterly payment of the Share element of the individual's fixed remuneration for the three month period to 30 June 2023. The Shares are subject to a holding period with restrictions lifting in equal tranches over five years (20% each year). c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s): Gross Number of Shares received £1.5402 per Share 56,096 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-20 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 4.2 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Shares GB0031348658 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares to cover income tax and social security liability due on the delivery of Shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s): Number of Shares sold £1.5402 per Share 26,365 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-20 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Vim Maru 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Global Head of Consumer Banking and Payments b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Barclays PLC b) LEI 213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25 pence each ("Shares") GB0031348658 b) Nature of the transaction The trustee of the Barclays Group (PSP) Employees' Benefit Trust delivered Shares to the individual described above pursuant to a trading plan entered into on 21 February 2023. The Shares delivered are in respect of the quarterly payment of the Share element of the individual's fixed remuneration for the three month period to 30 June 2023. The Shares are subject to a holding period with restrictions lifting in equal tranches over five years (20% each year). c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s): Gross Number of Shares received £1.5402 per Share 81,158 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-20 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 4.2 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Shares GB0031348658 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares to cover income tax and social security liability due on the delivery of Shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s): Number of Shares sold £1.5402 per Share 38,144 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-20 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Tristram Roberts 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group HR Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Barclays PLC b) LEI 213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25 pence each ("Shares") GB0031348658 b) Nature of the transaction The trustee of the Barclays Group (PSP) Employees' Benefit Trust delivered Shares to the individual described above pursuant to a trading plan entered into on 6 March 2019. The Shares delivered are in respect of the quarterly payment of the Share element of the individual's fixed remuneration for the three month period to 30 June 2023. The Shares are subject to a holding period with restrictions lifting in equal tranches over five years (20% each year). c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s): Gross Number of Shares received £1.5402 per Share 126,160 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-20 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 4.2 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Shares GB0031348658 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares to cover income tax and social security liability due on the delivery of Shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s): Number of Shares sold £1.5402 per Share 59,295 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-20 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Taalib Shaah 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Risk Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Barclays PLC b) LEI 213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25 pence each ("Shares") GB0031348658 b) Nature of the transaction The trustee of the Barclays Group (PSP) Employees' Benefit Trust delivered Shares to the individual described above pursuant to a trading plan entered into on17 November 2020. The Shares delivered are in respect of the quarterly payment of the Share element of the individual's fixed remuneration for the three month period to 30 June 2023. The Shares are subject to a holding period with restrictions lifting in equal tranches over five years (20% each year). c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s): Gross Number of Shares received £1.5402 per Share 113,621 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-20 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 4.2 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Shares GB0031348658 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares to cover income tax and social security liability due on the delivery of Shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s): Number of Shares sold £1.5402 per Share 53,401 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-20 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Stephen Shapiro 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group General Counsel b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Barclays PLC b) LEI 213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25 pence each ("Shares") GB0031348658 b) Nature of the transaction The trustee of the Barclays Group (PSP) Employees' Benefit Trust delivered Shares to the individual described above pursuant to a trading plan entered into on 27 August 2020.The Shares delivered are in respect of the quarterly payment of the Share element of the individual's fixed remuneration for the three month period to 30 June 2023. The Shares are subject to a holding period with restrictions lifting in equal tranches over five years (20% each year). c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s): Gross Number of Shares received £1.5402 per Share 56,810 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-20 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 4.2 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Shares GB0031348658 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares to cover income tax and social security liability due on the delivery of Shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s): Number of Shares sold £1.5402 per Share 26,700 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-20 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sasha Wiggins 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Head of Public Policy and Corporate Responsibility b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Barclays PLC b) LEI 213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25 pence each ("Shares") GB0031348658 b) Nature of the transaction The trustee of the Barclays Group (PSP) Employees' Benefit Trust delivered Shares to the individual described above pursuant to a trading plan entered into on 6 June 2020. The Shares delivered are in respect of the quarterly payment of the Share element of the individual's fixed remuneration for the three month period to 30 June 2023. The Shares are subject to a holding period with restrictions lifting in equal tranches over five years (20% each year). c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s): Gross Number of Shares received £1.5402 per Share 36,521 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-20 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 4.2 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Shares GB0031348658 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares to cover income tax and social security liability due on the delivery of Shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s): Number of Shares sold £1.5402 per Share 17,164 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-20 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

