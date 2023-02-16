Advanced search
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:24:31 2023-02-16 am EST
174.62 GBX   +1.17%
Barclays : Company Secretary Change
PU
09:08aCredit Suisse Trims Price Target on Barclays to GBP2.40 From GBP2.50 on Higher Costs, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
04:30aCitigroup starts Inchcape with 'buy'
AN
Barclays : Company Secretary Change

02/16/2023 | 09:59am EST
15 February 2023

Barclays PLC

Change of Company Secretary

With effect from today, 15 February 2023, Mr Stephen Shapiro will be stepping down from his role as Company Secretary of Barclays PLC. Ms Hannah Ellwood has been appointed to this role on an interim basis. Mr Shapiro will continue in his existing role as Group General Counsel.

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Chris Manners

Jon Tracey

+44 (0)20 7773 2136

+44 (0)20 7116 4755

About Barclays

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group.

For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 14:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 26 368 M 31 678 M 31 678 M
Net income 2023 4 936 M 5 930 M 5 930 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,32x
Yield 2023 5,52%
Capitalization 27 394 M 32 911 M 32 911 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 81 600
Free-Float 99,6%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 172,60 GBX
Average target price 237,88 GBX
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Alistair Currie Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Global Head-Compliance Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC8.88%32 911
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.79%421 795
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.37%284 365
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.00%212 839
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.46%183 908
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.02%159 115