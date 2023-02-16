Barclays : Company Secretary Change

15 February 2023

Barclays PLC

Change of Company Secretary

With effect from today, 15 February 2023, Mr Stephen Shapiro will be stepping down from his role as Company Secretary of Barclays PLC. Ms Hannah Ellwood has been appointed to this role on an interim basis. Mr Shapiro will continue in his existing role as Group General Counsel.

