18 July 2024

Disclaimer

Consensus figures in the tables above are line-by-line averages based on the forecasts of certain sell-side analysts covering Barclays PLC ("Barclays") and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Barclays Group"). They may not sum exactly as not all forecasts received contain an estimate for each account line.

Prior to preparation, Barclays Investor Relations requested certain sell-side analysts which, to the best of Barclays' knowledge, cover the Barclays Group to provide their estimates for each of the line items appearing in the tables above by submitting such estimates to Visible Alpha, a third party platform (see Visible Alpha disclaimer below).

To produce this consensus, Barclays Investor Relations has used the estimates of 12 analysts that were available in Visible Alpha as at 17 July 2024. Those 12 analysts are Bank of America, Berenberg, BNP Paribas Exane, Citi, HSBC, Jefferies, KBW, Morgan Stanley, RBC, Redburn, UBS and Peel Hunt. Q224 consensus has used the estimates of 11 analysts, as Peel Hunt isn't included. The selection of the analysts included in the consensus figures has not been made on the basis of the analysts' opinions, forecasts, estimates, projections, predictions or recommendations in respect of the Barclays Group and has been made regardless of whether or not such opinions are positive, neutral or negative with respect to the Barclays Group's financial performance. In preparing the consensus figures, Barclays Investor Relations may make certain adjustments to ensure a standardised basis of preparation and Barclays Investor Relations reserves the right to exclude estimates which do not comply with this basis of preparation or otherwise contain a manifest error. The consensus figures are calculated as the mean of estimates made available to Barclays Investor Relations by the aforementioned analysts in Visible Alpha as at 17 July 2024 and are not adjusted in any way by Barclays other than as stated in this paragraph.

The opinions, forecasts, estimates, projections or predictions regarding the Barclays Group's performance made by the aforementioned analysts are those of the analysts alone and do not represent the opinions, forecasts, estimates or predictions of the Barclays Group or its management and Barclays does not endorse or concur with any of such analysts' opinions, forecasts, estimates, projections or predictions. None of Barclays, its subsidiaries, affiliates or their respective directors, officers and employees has commented on or verified any of the forecasts received (nor do they intend to do so), or accepts any liability whatsoever for the accuracy or completeness of the analysts' opinions, forecasts, estimates, projections or predictions, the reasonableness of any assumptions or projections or the likelihood of achieving the consensus figures.

Furthermore, Barclays may at any time be in possession of information that may affect the aforementioned analysts' forecasts and has not commented upon, reviewed, updated, supplemented, or revised such forecasts to take account of such information and is under no obligation to do so. Barclays assumes no obligation to update, supplement or revise the consensus figures presented. None of Barclays, its subsidiaries, affiliates or their respective directors, officers and employees accepts any liability whatsoever for the consequences of any reliance upon, or actions taken based on, any of the information provided.

The consensus figures are being provided for information purposes only and are not intended to, nor do they, constitute investment advice or any solicitation to buy, hold or sell securities or other financial instruments of Barclays, its subsidiaries or affiliates. When making an investment decision you should seek advice from an independent financial adviser.

Barclays is not aware of the existence of any interests or conflicts of interest of the contributors that could compromise the objectivity of the contributed information.

Barclays is not obliged to produce and/or publish consensus figures and reserves the right to cease to do so at any time. Additionally, Barclays does not provide commentary on the consensus figures.

Visible Alpha Disclaimer:

The information provided by Visible Alpha cited herein provided 'as is' and 'as available' without warranty of any kind. Use of any Visible Alpha data is at your own risk and Visible Alpha disclaims any liability for use of the Visible Alpha data. Although the information is obtained or compiled from reliable sources, Visible Alpha neither can nor does guarantee or make any representation or warranty, either expressed or implied, as to the accuracy, validity, sequence, timeliness, completeness or continued availability of any information or data, including third-party content, made available herein. In no event shall Visible Alpha be liable for any decision made or action or inaction taken in reliance on any information or data, including third-party content. Visible Alpha further explicitly disclaims, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied, including warranties of merchant ability, fitness for a particular purpose and non-infringement.