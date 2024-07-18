18 July 2024
Barclays PLC Consensus
The consensus income statement includes litigation and conduct throughout.
GBPm, unless otherwise stated
Barclays Group
Q224
FY24
FY25
FY26
Total income
6,156
25,721
27,429
28,827
Operating costs
(4,032)
(16,049)
(16,318)
(16,570)
UK bank levy
0
(276)
(257)
(260)
Litigation and conduct
(46)
(252)
(202)
(182)
Total operating expenses
(4,078)
(16,577)
(16,777)
(17,013)
Other net income
0
8
3
3
Profit before impairment
2,078
9,152
10,655
11,817
Credit impairment releases/(charges)
(516)
(2,002)
(2,199)
(2,362)
Profit before tax
1,562
7,150
8,455
9,455
Tax charge
(344)
(1,572)
(1,855)
(2,080)
Profit after tax
1,217
5,578
6,600
7,375
Non-controlling interests
(20)
(56)
(56)
(57)
Other equity instrument holders
(251)
(1,000)
(1,008)
(1,019)
Attributable profit
948
4,526
5,541
6,306
Financial metrics
Cost: income ratio (%)
66
64
61
59
Basic earnings per share (p)
6.3
30.5
39.6
48.4
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (%)
7.6
8.9
10.3
11.1
Tangible net asset value per share (p)
343
363
408
466
Capital and capital distributions
Risk weighted assets (£bn)
348
366
376
386
Common equity tier 1 ratio (%)
13.8
13.3
13.5
13.8
Dividend per share (p)
2.9
8.5
9.3
10.3
Share buyback announced
750
1,771
2,067
2,525
Total capital distribution
1,174
2,998
3,328
3,819
Period end number of shares (m)
14,757
14,386
13,538
12,525
Appendix
The following divisional numbers contribute to the Barclays Group consensus
GBPm
Barclays UK
Q224
FY24
FY25
FY26
Total income
1,817
7,453
8,250
8,679
Operating costs
(1,052)
(4,240)
(4,364)
(4,382)
UK bank levy
0
(77)
(78)
(80)
Litigation and conduct
(10)
(62)
(38)
(32)
Total operating expenses
(1,062)
(4,373)
(4,473)
(4,487)
Other net income
0
0
0
0
Profit before impairment
756
3,080
3,777
4,192
Credit impairment releases/(charges)
(104)
(418)
(710)
(802)
Profit before tax
652
2,662
3,067
3,390
Risk weighted assets (£bn)
77
84
90
95
Barclays UK Corporate Bank
Total income
432
1,749
1,827
1,926
Operating costs
(230)
(914)
(931)
(953)
UK bank levy
0
(35)
(35)
(36)
Litigation and conduct
(2)
(6)
(6)
(6)
Total operating expenses
(232)
(952)
(969)
(992)
Other net income
(0)
(0)
(0)
(0)
Profit before impairment
200
796
858
934
Credit impairment releases/(charges)
(13)
(61)
(75)
(92)
Profit before tax
187
735
782
842
Risk weighted assets (£bn)
21
22
23
24
Barclays Private Bank & Wealth Management
Total income
Operating costs
UK bank levy
Litigation and conduct
Total operating expenses
Other net income
Profit before impairment
Credit impairment releases/(charges)
Profit before tax
Risk weighted assets (£bn)
314
(217)
0
(1)
(217)
0
97
(2)
95
7
1,265
(866)
(6)
(4)
(875)
(0)
390
(6)
384
8
1,352
(904)
(6)
(4)
(914)
(0)
438
(9)
429
8
1,427
(940)
(7)
(4)
(951)
(0)
476
(10)
467
8
Barclays Investment Bank
Total income
2,859
11,501
11,995
12,437
Operating costs
(1,927)
(7,588)
(7,721)
(7,836)
UK bank levy
0
(145)
(145)
(146)
Litigation and conduct
(23)
(69)
(76)
(77)
Total operating expenses
(1,950)
(7,791)
(7,942)
(8,059)
Other net income
0
0
0
0
Profit before impairment
910
3,710
4,053
4,378
Credit impairment releases/(charges)
(34)
(89)
(137)
(149)
Profit before tax
876
3,621
3,917
4,229
Risk weighted assets (£bn)
200
196
198
199
Barclays US Consumer Bank
Total income
837
3,396
3,686
4,055
Operating costs
(412)
(1,663)
(1,749)
(1,843)
UK bank levy
0
0
0
0
Litigation and conduct
(3)
(13)
(12)
(13)
Total operating expenses
(414)
(1,676)
(1,761)
(1,855)
Other net income
0
0
(0)
(0)
Profit before impairment
422
1,719
1,925
2,200
Credit impairment releases/(charges)
(351)
(1,349)
(1,228)
(1,270)
Profit before tax
71
370
697
930
Risk weighted assets (£bn)
24
40
42
45
Head Office
Total income
(104)
358
319
302
Operating costs
(196)
(778)
(651)
(616)
UK bank levy
0
(13)
(2)
(2)
Litigation and conduct
(8)
(98)
(66)
(52)
Total operating expenses
(204)
(888)
(720)
(670)
Other net income
0
7
1
1
Profit before impairment
(307)
(523)
(399)
(367)
Credit impairment releases/(charges)
(13)
(79)
(41)
(39)
Profit before tax
(320)
(602)
(440)
(405)
Risk weighted assets (£bn)
19
16
16
16
Disclaimer
Consensus figures in the tables above are line-by-line averages based on the forecasts of certain sell-side analysts covering Barclays PLC ("Barclays") and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Barclays Group"). They may not sum exactly as not all forecasts received contain an estimate for each account line.
Prior to preparation, Barclays Investor Relations requested certain sell-side analysts which, to the best of Barclays' knowledge, cover the Barclays Group to provide their estimates for each of the line items appearing in the tables above by submitting such estimates to Visible Alpha, a third party platform (see Visible Alpha disclaimer below).
To produce this consensus, Barclays Investor Relations has used the estimates of 12 analysts that were available in Visible Alpha as at 17 July 2024. Those 12 analysts are Bank of America, Berenberg, BNP Paribas Exane, Citi, HSBC, Jefferies, KBW, Morgan Stanley, RBC, Redburn, UBS and Peel Hunt. Q224 consensus has used the estimates of 11 analysts, as Peel Hunt isn't included. The selection of the analysts included in the consensus figures has not been made on the basis of the analysts' opinions, forecasts, estimates, projections, predictions or recommendations in respect of the Barclays Group and has been made regardless of whether or not such opinions are positive, neutral or negative with respect to the Barclays Group's financial performance. In preparing the consensus figures, Barclays Investor Relations may make certain adjustments to ensure a standardised basis of preparation and Barclays Investor Relations reserves the right to exclude estimates which do not comply with this basis of preparation or otherwise contain a manifest error. The consensus figures are calculated as the mean of estimates made available to Barclays Investor Relations by the aforementioned analysts in Visible Alpha as at 17 July 2024 and are not adjusted in any way by Barclays other than as stated in this paragraph.
The opinions, forecasts, estimates, projections or predictions regarding the Barclays Group's performance made by the aforementioned analysts are those of the analysts alone and do not represent the opinions, forecasts, estimates or predictions of the Barclays Group or its management and Barclays does not endorse or concur with any of such analysts' opinions, forecasts, estimates, projections or predictions. None of Barclays, its subsidiaries, affiliates or their respective directors, officers and employees has commented on or verified any of the forecasts received (nor do they intend to do so), or accepts any liability whatsoever for the accuracy or completeness of the analysts' opinions, forecasts, estimates, projections or predictions, the reasonableness of any assumptions or projections or the likelihood of achieving the consensus figures.
Furthermore, Barclays may at any time be in possession of information that may affect the aforementioned analysts' forecasts and has not commented upon, reviewed, updated, supplemented, or revised such forecasts to take account of such information and is under no obligation to do so. Barclays assumes no obligation to update, supplement or revise the consensus figures presented. None of Barclays, its subsidiaries, affiliates or their respective directors, officers and employees accepts any liability whatsoever for the consequences of any reliance upon, or actions taken based on, any of the information provided.
The consensus figures are being provided for information purposes only and are not intended to, nor do they, constitute investment advice or any solicitation to buy, hold or sell securities or other financial instruments of Barclays, its subsidiaries or affiliates. When making an investment decision you should seek advice from an independent financial adviser.
Barclays is not aware of the existence of any interests or conflicts of interest of the contributors that could compromise the objectivity of the contributed information.
Barclays is not obliged to produce and/or publish consensus figures and reserves the right to cease to do so at any time. Additionally, Barclays does not provide commentary on the consensus figures.
Visible Alpha Disclaimer:
The information provided by Visible Alpha cited herein provided 'as is' and 'as available' without warranty of any kind. Use of any Visible Alpha data is at your own risk and Visible Alpha disclaims any liability for use of the Visible Alpha data. Although the information is obtained or compiled from reliable sources, Visible Alpha neither can nor does guarantee or make any representation or warranty, either expressed or implied, as to the accuracy, validity, sequence, timeliness, completeness or continued availability of any information or data, including third-party content, made available herein. In no event shall Visible Alpha be liable for any decision made or action or inaction taken in reliance on any information or data, including third-party content. Visible Alpha further explicitly disclaims, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied, including warranties of merchant ability, fitness for a particular purpose and non-infringement.
