-- Barclays reduced its workforce by 5,000 globally in 2023, with a quarter of the cuts said to have affected its U.K. operations, Sky News reports citing unnamed sources.

-- The reduction was through a mix of redundancies and vacancies which won't be filled after last year's hiring freeze, Sky News reports.

-- The British bank is expected to update investors on its plan to cut costs and improve returns at its full-year results in February.

-- Barclays didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Dow Jones Newswires.

