Barclays : Director/PDMR Shareholder
28 October 2022
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial
responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
|
Paul Compton
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
|
Global Head of the Corporate and Investment Bank and
President of BBPLC
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
|
auction monitor
a)
Name
|
Barclays PLC
b)
LEI
|
213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70
4.1
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
|
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
|
Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25 pence each
|
|
("Shares")
Identification code
|
GB0031348658
b)
Nature of the transaction
|
Disposal of Shares by Solium Capital UK Limited in its capacity
|
|
as administrator of the Barclays' nominee service.
|
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s): Number of Shares
|
|
£1.487 per Share
1,100,458
d)
Aggregated information
|
Not applicable
|
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-10-26
f)
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
For further information please contact:
|
Investor Relations
Media Relations
Chris Manners
Jon Tracey
+44 (0) 20 7773 2136
+44 (0)20 7116 4755
Disclaimer
Barclays plc published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 13:59:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|All news about BARCLAYS PLC
|Analyst Recommendations on BARCLAYS PLC
|Sales 2022
24 825 M
28 795 M
28 795 M
|Net income 2022
4 904 M
5 688 M
5 688 M
|Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|Yield 2022
23 813 M
27 621 M
27 621 M
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|Nbr of Employees
|Free-Float
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
|Trends
Income Statement Evolution
|OUTPERFORM
|22
|150,26 GBX
|227,02 GBX
|51,1%