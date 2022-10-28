Advanced search
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:12 2022-10-28 am EDT
145.20 GBX   -3.37%
10:00aBarclays : Director/PDMR Shareholder
PU
08:04aBarclays Bank PLC Announces Commencement of Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation
BU
07:18aLONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks stage fight back but still face pressure
AI
Barclays : Director/PDMR Shareholder

10/28/2022 | 10:00am EDT
28 October 2022

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial

responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Paul Compton

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Global Head of the Corporate and Investment Bank and

President of BBPLC

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

Barclays PLC

b)

LEI

213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70

4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25 pence each

instrument, type of instrument

("Shares")

Identification code

GB0031348658

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal of Shares by Solium Capital UK Limited in its capacity

as administrator of the Barclays' nominee service.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s): Number of Shares

sold

£1.487 per Share

1,100,458

d)

Aggregated information

Not applicable

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-10-26

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Chris Manners

Jon Tracey

+44 (0) 20 7773 2136

+44 (0)20 7116 4755

Restricted - External

Restricted - External

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 13:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
