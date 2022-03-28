Barclays Down Over 10%, on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since April 2020 -- Data Talk

Barclays PLC Sponsored ADR (BCS) is currently at $8.10, down $0.95 or 10.44%

--Would be lowest close since March 7, 2022, when it closed at $7.94

--On pace for largest percent decrease since April 1, 2020, when it fell 10.6%

--Currently down seven of the past eight days

--Currently down four consecutive days; down 12.85% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Feb. 22, 2022, when it fell for four straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending March 8, 2022, when it fell 14.02%

--Down 18.13% month-to-date

--Down 21.69% year-to-date

--Down 85.99% from its all-time closing high of $57.84 on Feb. 23, 2007

--Down 18.95% from 52 weeks ago (March 29, 2021), when it closed at $10.00

--Down 32.96% from its 52-week closing high of $12.09 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Up 2.08% from its 52-week closing low of $7.94 on March 7, 2022

--Traded as low as $8.06; lowest intraday level since March 7, 2022, when it hit $7.88

--Down 10.91% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since April 1, 2020, when it fell as much as 11.04%

