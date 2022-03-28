Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barclays PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/28 11:38:07 am EDT
160.48 GBX   -4.08%
01:46pTop Barclays investor launches discounted stock sale
RE
01:36pSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Falling Monday Afternoon
MT
12:24pTop Barclays investor launches stock sale at heavy discount
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barclays Down Over 10%, on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since April 2020 -- Data Talk

03/28/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Barclays PLC Sponsored ADR (BCS) is currently at $8.10, down $0.95 or 10.44%


--Would be lowest close since March 7, 2022, when it closed at $7.94

--On pace for largest percent decrease since April 1, 2020, when it fell 10.6%

--Currently down seven of the past eight days

--Currently down four consecutive days; down 12.85% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Feb. 22, 2022, when it fell for four straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending March 8, 2022, when it fell 14.02%

--Down 18.13% month-to-date

--Down 21.69% year-to-date

--Down 85.99% from its all-time closing high of $57.84 on Feb. 23, 2007

--Down 18.95% from 52 weeks ago (March 29, 2021), when it closed at $10.00

--Down 32.96% from its 52-week closing high of $12.09 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Up 2.08% from its 52-week closing low of $7.94 on March 7, 2022

--Traded as low as $8.06; lowest intraday level since March 7, 2022, when it hit $7.88

--Down 10.91% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since April 1, 2020, when it fell as much as 11.04%


All data as of 2:48:52 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-22 1511ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -4.08% 160.48 Delayed Quote.-10.53%
PLC S.P.A. 2.18% 1.875 Delayed Quote.-11.78%
All news about BARCLAYS PLC
01:46pTop Barclays investor launches discounted stock sale
RE
01:36pSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Falling Monday Afternoon
MT
12:24pTop Barclays investor launches stock sale at heavy discount
RE
11:28aU.S. goods trade deficit narrows in February; still near record highs
RE
11:06aEuropean ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
10:37aYen at 6-yr low vs dollar as BOJ moves against rising bond yields
RE
10:36aFTSE 100 Closes Lower Despite Earlier Hopes on Russia, Ukraine Talks
DJ
09:25aBarclays to Take Nearly $600 Million Loss From Bond Oversale, Delays Buyback Program; S..
MT
09:14aFTSE 100 Rises, 10Y Gilt Yields Hit Six-Year High as Interest-Rate Rises Loom
DJ
08:37aBNP Paribas Exane Downgrades Barclays to Neutral From Outperform
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BARCLAYS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 943 M 28 725 M 28 725 M
Net income 2022 3 902 M 5 109 M 5 109 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,97x
Yield 2022 4,60%
Capitalization 26 873 M 35 180 M 35 180 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 81 600
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 167,30 GBX
Average target price 238,38 GBX
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Global Head-Compliance Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-10.53%36 947
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.38%419 063
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.71%352 676
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.59%247 687
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY9.55%199 811
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.37%183 927