PDF Report : Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC

Equities

BARC

GB0031348658

Banks

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 10:38:37 2023-11-14 am EST 		Intraday chart for Barclays PLC 5-day change 1st Jan Change
138.40 GBX +1.21% +1.62% -12.68%
04:16pm BARCLAYS : EPS cuts due to lower trading income Alphavalue
03:24pm Latvia Plans to Launch New May 2029 Bond DJ
Company Profile

Barclays PLC is one of Britain's leading banking groups. The activity is organized around three sectors: - commercial banking: at the end of 2022, owned 481 branches worldwide; - financing, investment, and market banking: specialized financing (acquisitions, projects, etc.), portfolio management, transactions on the stock, interest, exchange, and raw material markets, stock trading, merger-acquisition consulting, investment capital, etc.; - credit cards issuing. At the end of 2022, the group managed GBP 545.8 billion in current deposits and GBP 398.8 billion in current credits. Income breaks down geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (59.7%), Europe (9.3%), Americas (25.5%), Asia (5.3%), Africa and Middle East (0.2%).
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2024-02-20 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Barclays PLC

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
1.367GBP
Average target price
2.126GBP
Spread / Average Target
+55.47%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC Stock Barclays PLC
-12.98% 25 266 M $
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Stock JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+10.44% 421 B $
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Stock Bank of America Corporation
-12.76% 219 B $
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
-6.97% 217 B $
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Stock Wells Fargo & Company
+1.53% 148 B $
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Stock China Construction Bank Corporation
-8.18% 146 B $
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Bank of China Limited
-1.06% 144 B $
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Stock HSBC Holdings plc
+17.32% 143 B $
HDFC BANK LIMITED Stock HDFC Bank Limited
-8.56% 136 B $
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Stock Royal Bank of Canada
-7.12% 119 B $
Other Banks
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Barclays PLC - London Stock Exchange
  4. News
  5. Barclays : EPS cuts due to lower trading income
