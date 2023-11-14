Barclays PLC is one of Britain's leading banking groups. The activity is organized around three sectors: - commercial banking: at the end of 2022, owned 481 branches worldwide; - financing, investment, and market banking: specialized financing (acquisitions, projects, etc.), portfolio management, transactions on the stock, interest, exchange, and raw material markets, stock trading, merger-acquisition consulting, investment capital, etc.; - credit cards issuing. At the end of 2022, the group managed GBP 545.8 billion in current deposits and GBP 398.8 billion in current credits. Income breaks down geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (59.7%), Europe (9.3%), Americas (25.5%), Asia (5.3%), Africa and Middle East (0.2%).

Sector Banks