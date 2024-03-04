Stock BARC BARCLAYS PLC
Barclays PLC

Equities

BARC

GB0031348658

Banks

Market Closed - London S.E.
Other stock markets
 11:35:17 2024-03-04 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
170.1 GBX +0.37% Intraday chart for Barclays PLC +2.59% +10.64%
06:36pm BARCLAYS : EPS upgrades on cost control and asset quality Alphavalue
11:17am European companies cut jobs as economy sputters RE
Chart Barclays PLC

Chart Barclays PLC
Company Profile

Barclays PLC is one of Britain's leading banking groups. The activity is organized around three sectors: - commercial banking: at the end of 2022, owned 481 branches worldwide; - financing, investment, and market banking: specialized financing (acquisitions, projects, etc.), portfolio management, transactions on the stock, interest, exchange, and raw material markets, stock trading, merger-acquisition consulting, investment capital, etc.; - credit cards issuing. At the end of 2022, the group managed GBP 545.8 billion in current deposits and GBP 398.8 billion in current credits. Income breaks down geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (59.7%), Europe (9.3%), Americas (25.5%), Asia (5.3%), Africa and Middle East (0.2%).
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2024-04-24 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Barclays PLC

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
1.695 GBP
Average target price
2.213 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+30.57%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi.
BARCLAYS PLC Stock Barclays PLC
+10.64% 32.44B
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Stock JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+10.11% 534B
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Stock Bank of America Corporation
+4.86% 270B
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
+5.24% 245B
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Stock Wells Fargo & Company
+14.14% 197B
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Bank of China Limited
+3.36% 164B
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Stock China Construction Bank Corporation
+4.30% 159B
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Stock HSBC Holdings plc
-4.26% 145B
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Stock Royal Bank of Canada
-1.17% 137B
HDFC BANK LIMITED Stock HDFC Bank Limited
-16.18% 131B
Other Banks
