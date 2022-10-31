Barclays : Eagle Labs and Carbon13 announce five-year partnership to scale start-ups that plan to accelerate the transition to net zero

Barclays Eagle Labs and Carbon13 announce five-year partnership to scale over 100 GreenTech businesses through the Venture Launchpad programme

Applications open in December for early-stage start-ups that require expertise in carbon intelligence, commercial mentorship and investment readiness.

Early-stage businesses from any industry will be welcome to apply, to encourage innovation in a range of areas, such as decarbonising the built environment, rethinking the use of chemicals in energy production, food security and other technologies focussed on reducing carbon emissions

Barclays Eagle Labs has confirmed a new five-year1 partnership with Carbon13, a Cambridge based but globally focused venture builder, committing up to £2.5 million2 investment to deliver the Venture Launchpad programme from 2023.

The programme will provide founders of over 100 start ups3 with support and mentoring to tackle the challenges the globe faces on the road to net zero and to drive innovation in the GreenTech sector.

Applications for the first cohort will open in December to encourage innovation among companies working in a range of areas, such as decarbonising the built environment, rethinking the use of chemicals in energy production, food security and other technologies focussed on reducing carbon emissions.

The fully funded programme will include business development and investment opportunities, access to Eagle Labs business mentoring programmes and two showcase days for businesses to pitch their ideas to potential investors. Participants will also gain access to workspace at the GreenTech focused Barclays Eagle Lab, based in Cambridge, and full access to the UK-wide Eagle Labs network with exclusive access to networking and community events.

David Hamilton, Head of Implementation and Partnerships at Barclays Eagle Labs, said: "We're really pleased to be partnering with Carbon13 as we work together to connect and drive growth in the GreenTech sector. One of the elements of our overall climate strategy is helping play a leading role supporting green and sustainability focussed businesses, and through our Eagle Labs, help GreenTech businesses with the tools to help them connect, grow and scale."

Chris Coleridge, Founder and CEO of Carbon13 said: "Global warming is likely to occur earlier than previous projections and Carbon13's mission is to help tackle this. Through the Venture Launchpad programme, we will encourage entrepreneurs, scientists, investors and large organisations to collaborate on hundreds of innovations and rapidly scale ventures to reduce carbon emissions. We are pleased to be collaborating with Barclays Eagle Labs to support these climate entrepreneurs."

Carbon13 works with founders to build start-ups that can reduce CO₂e emissions by millions of tonnes through their venture programmes and is an existing resident of the Cambridge Barclays Eagle Lab. Since inception in 2020, Carbon13 has already funded 32 start-up ventures through its Venture Builder programme.

For more information, or to register your interest for the Venture Launchpad programme, visit: https://carbonthirteen.com/partnership/barclays

Notes to Editor:

1Partnership: Barclays and Carbon13 have agreed a five-year term, with an initial term of two years and the option to extend for a further three-year term.

2Investment: Barclays has committed £2.5m (excluding VAT) for the full five-year term, at £500k per year.

3Start-ups: Each annual cohort will support up to 25 founders, with an opportunity to support 125 over the five-year term.

