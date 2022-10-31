Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barclays PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:57 2022-10-31 am EDT
147.38 GBX   +0.64%
04:40aBarclays : Eagle Labs and Carbon13 announce five-year partnership to scale start-ups that plan to accelerate the transition to net zero
PU
01:48aCredit suisse group ag - abn amro in cooperation with oddo bhf s…
RE
12:42aAutomotive Group Iveco Secures $399 Million Syndicated Term Facility
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barclays : Eagle Labs and Carbon13 announce five-year partnership to scale start-ups that plan to accelerate the transition to net zero

10/31/2022 | 04:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Barclays Eagle Labs and Carbon13 announce five-year partnership to scale over 100 GreenTech businesses through the Venture Launchpad programme
  • Applications open in December for early-stage start-ups that require expertise in carbon intelligence, commercial mentorship and investment readiness.
  • Early-stage businesses from any industry will be welcome to apply, to encourage innovation in a range of areas, such as decarbonising the built environment, rethinking the use of chemicals in energy production, food security and other technologies focussed on reducing carbon emissions

Barclays Eagle Labs has confirmed a new five-year1 partnership with Carbon13, a Cambridge based but globally focused venture builder, committing up to £2.5 million2 investment to deliver the Venture Launchpad programme from 2023.

The programme will provide founders of over 100 start ups3 with support and mentoring to tackle the challenges the globe faces on the road to net zero and to drive innovation in the GreenTech sector.

Applications for the first cohort will open in December to encourage innovation among companies working in a range of areas, such as decarbonising the built environment, rethinking the use of chemicals in energy production, food security and other technologies focussed on reducing carbon emissions.

The fully funded programme will include business development and investment opportunities, access to Eagle Labs business mentoring programmes and two showcase days for businesses to pitch their ideas to potential investors. Participants will also gain access to workspace at the GreenTech focused Barclays Eagle Lab, based in Cambridge, and full access to the UK-wide Eagle Labs network with exclusive access to networking and community events.

David Hamilton, Head of Implementation and Partnerships at Barclays Eagle Labs, said: "We're really pleased to be partnering with Carbon13 as we work together to connect and drive growth in the GreenTech sector. One of the elements of our overall climate strategy is helping play a leading role supporting green and sustainability focussed businesses, and through our Eagle Labs, help GreenTech businesses with the tools to help them connect, grow and scale."

Chris Coleridge, Founder and CEO of Carbon13 said: "Global warming is likely to occur earlier than previous projections and Carbon13's mission is to help tackle this. Through the Venture Launchpad programme, we will encourage entrepreneurs, scientists, investors and large organisations to collaborate on hundreds of innovations and rapidly scale ventures to reduce carbon emissions. We are pleased to be collaborating with Barclays Eagle Labs to support these climate entrepreneurs."

Carbon13 works with founders to build start-ups that can reduce CO₂e emissions by millions of tonnes through their venture programmes and is an existing resident of the Cambridge Barclays Eagle Lab. Since inception in 2020, Carbon13 has already funded 32 start-up ventures through its Venture Builder programme.

For more information, or to register your interest for the Venture Launchpad programme, visit: https://carbonthirteen.com/partnership/barclays

ENDS

Notes to Editor:

1Partnership: Barclays and Carbon13 have agreed a five-year term, with an initial term of two years and the option to extend for a further three-year term.

2Investment: Barclays has committed £2.5m (excluding VAT) for the full five-year term, at £500k per year.

3Start-ups: Each annual cohort will support up to 25 founders, with an opportunity to support 125 over the five-year term.

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 08:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BARCLAYS PLC
04:40aBarclays : Eagle Labs and Carbon13 announce five-year partnership to scale start-ups that ..
PU
01:48aCredit suisse group ag - abn amro in cooperation with oddo bhf s…
RE
12:42aAutomotive Group Iveco Secures $399 Million Syndicated Term Facility
MT
10/28Mexican tequila maker Cuervo sees improved sales growth
RE
10/28Barclays sees rosy outlook for Mexican peso in 2023
RE
10/28Barclays : Director/PDMR Shareholder
PU
10/28Barclays Bank PLC Announces Commencement of Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation
BU
10/28LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks stage fight back but still face pressu..
AN
10/28Credit Suisse Lifts Barclays PT, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
10/28NatWest shares plunge after warning on rising costs
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BARCLAYS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 24 825 M 28 769 M 28 769 M
Net income 2022 4 904 M 5 683 M 5 683 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,05x
Yield 2022 5,07%
Capitalization 23 208 M 26 894 M 26 894 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,93x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 81 600
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 146,44 GBX
Average target price 227,02 GBX
Spread / Average Target 55,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Global Head-Compliance Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-21.69%26 894
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.38%369 818
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.68%290 252
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.18%197 798
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.40%175 919
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-19.07%141 015