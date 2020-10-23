Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays Plc    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 10/23 03:03:59 am
106.97 GBX   +2.58%
02:58aBarclays beats profit expectations, warns of tough times ahead
RE
02:54aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
02:44aUNILEVER PLC : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Barclays : Exceeds 3Q Market Expectations Despite Impairment Charge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 02:38am EDT

By Sabela Ojea

Barclays PLC on Friday reported third-quarter total income, net profit and pretax profit that were higher than the market expected despite booking a considerable amount of provisions.

The FTSE-100-listed lender posted pretax profit of 1.15 billion pounds ($1.50 billion) compared with GBP246 million for the same period a year earlier. Pretax profit was expected to rise to GBP507 million, according to the bank's own compilation of consensus.

The U.K. bank had a credit impairment charge of GBP608 million, down from forecasts of GBP1 million, taken from Barclays's consensus. The lender said that it expects to book a second-half impairment charge materially below the one booked in the first half, noting that it is likely that the impairment charges for 2021 will be below those of 2020.

Net profit for the quarter rose to GBP611 million from a loss of GBP292 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net profit was expected at GBP201 million, according to the bank's compilation of consensus.

Total income, on the other hand, also increased to GBP5.20 billion from GBP5.54 billion for the year-earlier period. It was anticipated to decline to GBP4.85 billion, taken from the bank's compilation of forecasts.

The bank ended the period with a common equity Tier 1 ratio--a key measure of balance-sheet strength--of 14.6%, up from 13.8% as at Dec. 2019.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-23-20 0237ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BARCLAYS PLC
02:58aBarclays beats profit expectations, warns of tough times ahead
RE
02:54aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
02:44aUNILEVER PLC : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02:43aSTMICRO : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02:38aBARCLAYS : Exceeds 3Q Market Expectations Despite Impairment Charge
DJ
02:29aHELLOFRESH : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
02:00aBARCLAYS : posts Q3 pre-tax profits of 1.1 bln stg
RE
02:00aBarclays q3 attributable profit 611 mln stg
RE
02:00aBarclays q3 earnings per share 3.5 pence
RE
02:00aBarclays q3 corporate and investment bank profit before tax 1 bln stg
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21 337 M 27 876 M 27 876 M
Net income 2020 796 M 1 040 M 1 040 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 1,38%
Capitalization 18 093 M 23 679 M 23 637 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 80 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 142,46 GBX
Last Close Price 104,28 GBX
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Timothy James Breedon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-41.95%23 679
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.72%302 900
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.50%256 144
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.39%208 310
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.97%184 857
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.9.61%151 947
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group