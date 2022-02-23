Barclays : FY 2021 Investor Presentation (PDF 1MB)

Barclays PLC
FY 2021 Results
23 February 2022
C.S. Venkatakrishnan
Barclays Group Chief Executive
FY21: Record profit before tax and increased capital returns
|
Diversification
|
•
|
Record PBT of £8.4bn and 13.4% RoTE
|
Income
|
£21.9bn
|
delivering
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost: income ratio
|
Consumer
|
•
|
Well positioned for rising rates, strong UK mortgage and deposit
|
66%
|
recovery
|
|
volumes, and improving spend trends in the UK and US
|
|
|
PBT
|
|
|
|
Record CIB
|
|
|
£8.4bn
|
•
|
£5.8bn CIB PBT and 14.9% RoTE
|
|
|
profits1
|
RoTE
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.4%
|
|
• FY21 base costs2 flat YoY at £12.0bn - cost discipline while
|
|
Cost control
|
EPS
|
|
investing for growth
|
|
|
37.5p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net impairment
|
•
|
£0.7bn FY impairment release - robust unsecured lending
|
CET1 ratio
|
release
|
|
coverage ratios
|
15.1%
|
Strong capital
|
•
|
15.1% CET1 ratio - enabling attractive return of capital
|
TNAV per share
|
position
|
292p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increased capital
|
•
|
2021 total dividend of 6.0p per share
|
Total capital return
|
15.0p3 equivalent
|
return
|
•
|
2021 announced total share buybacks of up to £1.5bn
|
per share (£2.5bn)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 On a comparable basis, period covering 2014 - 2021. Pre 2014 financials not restated following re-segmentation in 2016 | 2 Costs excluding structural cost actions and performance costs | 3 6.0p total dividend (4.0p full year dividend). Announced up to £1.0bn buyback with FY21 results, bringing total buybacks in respect of 2021to £1.5bn |
3 | Barclays FY 2021 Results | 23 February 2022
Barclays' diversified strategy is delivering
25.0%
20.0%
15.0%
10.0%
5.0%
0.0%
-5.0%
Group RoTE >10% in 2021
|
|
|
Statutory RoTE
|
Statutory EPS (p)
|
RoTE target:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
>10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37.5
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
14.3
|
|
|
35
|
|
10.4
|
|
9.4
|
8.8
|
13.4%
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
5.3%
|
|
|
|
3.6%
|
|
3.6%
|
3.2%
|
|
5
|
(0.7%)
|
(3.6%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-5
|
(1.9)
|
|
(10.3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-15
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
Costs continue to be tightly managed
|
|
Total costs (excl. L&C1) (£bn)
|
|
L&C1(£bn)
|
CIR
|
CIR target:
|
|
|
84%
|
|
|
|
|
|
<60%
|
|
85%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18.5
|
16.3
|
15.5
|
16.2
|
15.4
|
|
|
20.0
|
80%
|
13.9
|
14.4
|
|
|
4.4
|
1.4
|
1.2
|
2.2
|
1.8
|
|
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
15.0
|
75%
|
|
|
77%
|
|
|
|
76%
|
73%
|
71%
|
|
|
10.0
|
70%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14.1
|
14.2
|
14.0
|
13.6
|
13.7
|
14.3
|
5.0
|
65%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
66%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
64%
|
|
60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
Prudently managed capital resources
|
|
CET1 Ratio
|
CET1 target:
|
|
|
|
13 - 14%
|
|
|
|
11.4%
|
12.4%
|
13.3%
|
13.2%
|
13.8%
|
15.1%
|
15.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
Increased capital distributions to shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DPS (p)
|
|
Share buybacks (p per share)
|
15.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.5
|
3.0
|
3.0
|
|
|
6.5
|
3.0
|
5.0
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Barclays has made significant progress - our objective is to deliver consistently against our financial targets whilst growing selectively
1 Litigation and Conduct | Note: Charts may not sum due to rounding |
4 | Barclays FY 2021 Results | 23 February 2022
The real economy backdrop is supportive of Barclays' corporate and
consumer businesses
|
|
|
|
Interest rates (%)
|
|
|
|
|
Change in monthly card spending vs. 20192 (%)
|
|
|
|
GBP 5 Year
|
|
UK base
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UK debit and
|
|
US credit
|
1.75
|
|
|
swap rate1
|
|
rate
|
18th Feb: 1.55
|
|
15
|
|
|
credit cards
|
|
cards
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-22: 7.43
|
1.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
18th Feb: 0.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-22: (0.2)3
|
0.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly YoY inflation4 (%)
|
|
Unemployment rate5 (%)
|
8
|
UK
|
US
|
Jan-22: 7.5
|
UK
|
US
|
|
|
15
|
|
6
|
|
|
Jan-22: 5.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
5
|
Jan-22: 4.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec-21: 4.1
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
1 UK Pound Sterling SONIA OIS Zero 5 Year Point (Refinitiv: GBPOIS5YZ=R) | 2 UK debit and credit cards data based on Barclays debit and credit cards transactions, as per the monthly Barclays UK Consumer Spending Report | 3 Compared against Jan-20 | 4 UK CPI YY (Refinitiv: GBHICY=ECI) and US CPI YY NSA (Refinitiv: USCPNY=ECI) | 5 UK unemployment rate (Refinitiv: GBILOU=ECI) and US unemployment rate (Refinitiv: USUNR=ECI) |
5 | Barclays FY 2021 Results | 23 February 2022
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.