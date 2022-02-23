Log in
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/22 11:35:19 am
189.84 GBX   -0.45%
02:29aCOLUMN-UKRAINE JOLT SEES MORE CONSENSUS TRADES HITS THE SKIDS : Mike Dolan
RE
02:29aBARCLAYS : Directorate Change (PDF 585KB)
PU
02:19aBARCLAYS : FY 2021 Investor Presentation (PDF 1MB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barclays : FY 2021 Investor Presentation (PDF 1MB)

02/23/2022 | 02:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Barclays PLC

FY 2021 Results

23 February 2022

C.S. Venkatakrishnan

Barclays Group Chief Executive

FY21: Record profit before tax and increased capital returns

Diversification

Record PBT of £8.4bn and 13.4% RoTE

Income

£21.9bn

delivering

Cost: income ratio

Consumer

Well positioned for rising rates, strong UK mortgage and deposit

66%

recovery

volumes, and improving spend trends in the UK and US

PBT

Record CIB

£8.4bn

£5.8bn CIB PBT and 14.9% RoTE

profits1

RoTE

13.4%

FY21 base costs2 flat YoY at £12.0bn - cost discipline while

Cost control

EPS

investing for growth

37.5p

Net impairment

£0.7bn FY impairment release - robust unsecured lending

CET1 ratio

release

coverage ratios

15.1%

Strong capital

15.1% CET1 ratio - enabling attractive return of capital

TNAV per share

position

292p

Increased capital

2021 total dividend of 6.0p per share

Total capital return

15.0p3 equivalent

return

2021 announced total share buybacks of up to £1.5bn

per share (£2.5bn)

1 On a comparable basis, period covering 2014 - 2021. Pre 2014 financials not restated following re-segmentation in 2016 | 2 Costs excluding structural cost actions and performance costs | 3 6.0p total dividend (4.0p full year dividend). Announced up to £1.0bn buyback with FY21 results, bringing total buybacks in respect of 2021to £1.5bn |

3 | Barclays FY 2021 Results | 23 February 2022

Barclays' diversified strategy is delivering

25.0%

20.0%

15.0%

10.0%

5.0%

0.0%

-5.0%

Group RoTE >10% in 2021

Statutory RoTE

Statutory EPS (p)

RoTE target:

>10%

37.5

45

14.3

35

10.4

9.4

8.8

13.4%

25

15

5.3%

3.6%

3.6%

3.2%

5

(0.7%)

(3.6%)

-5

(1.9)

(10.3)

-15

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Costs continue to be tightly managed

Total costs (excl. L&C1) (£bn)

L&C1(£bn)

CIR

CIR target:

84%

<60%

85%

18.5

16.3

15.5

16.2

15.4

20.0

80%

13.9

14.4

4.4

1.4

1.2

2.2

1.8

0.2

0.2

15.0

75%

77%

76%

73%

71%

10.0

70%

15.0

14.1

14.2

14.0

13.6

13.7

14.3

5.0

65%

66%

64%

60%

0.0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Prudently managed capital resources

CET1 Ratio

CET1 target:

13 - 14%

11.4%

12.4%

13.3%

13.2%

13.8%

15.1%

15.1%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Increased capital distributions to shareholders

DPS (p)

Share buybacks (p per share)

15.0

9.0

6.5

6.5

6.5

3.0

3.0

6.5

3.0

5.0

6.0

4.0

3.0

3.0

3.0

1.0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Barclays has made significant progress - our objective is to deliver consistently against our financial targets whilst growing selectively

1 Litigation and Conduct | Note: Charts may not sum due to rounding |

4 | Barclays FY 2021 Results | 23 February 2022

The real economy backdrop is supportive of Barclays' corporate and

consumer businesses

Interest rates (%)

Change in monthly card spending vs. 20192 (%)

GBP 5 Year

UK base

UK debit and

US credit

1.75

swap rate1

rate

18th Feb: 1.55

15

credit cards

cards

Jan-22: 7.43

1.25

5

0.75

18th Feb: 0.50

-5

Jan-22: (0.2)3

0.25

-0.25

-15

Monthly YoY inflation4 (%)

Unemployment rate5 (%)

8

UK

US

Jan-22: 7.5

UK

US

15

6

Jan-22: 5.5

4

10

2

5

Jan-22: 4.0

Dec-21: 4.1

0

0

1 UK Pound Sterling SONIA OIS Zero 5 Year Point (Refinitiv: GBPOIS5YZ=R) | 2 UK debit and credit cards data based on Barclays debit and credit cards transactions, as per the monthly Barclays UK Consumer Spending Report | 3 Compared against Jan-20 | 4 UK CPI YY (Refinitiv: GBHICY=ECI) and US CPI YY NSA (Refinitiv: USCPNY=ECI) | 5 UK unemployment rate (Refinitiv: GBILOU=ECI) and US unemployment rate (Refinitiv: USUNR=ECI) |

5 | Barclays FY 2021 Results | 23 February 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 23 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2022 07:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 21 886 M 29 750 M 29 750 M
Net income 2021 5 919 M 8 046 M 8 046 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,56x
Yield 2021 3,24%
Capitalization 31 795 M 43 221 M 43 221 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float -
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 190,16 GBX
Average target price 246,40 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Global Head-Compliance Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC1.69%43 221
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.92%447 120
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.41%368 026
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.18%256 660
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.21%214 807
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.5.15%206 910