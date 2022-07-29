Barclays : Future commencement of buy-back - Form 6-K

Future commencement of buy-back

Barclays PLC (the "Company") announces that, as outlined in its announcement on 28 July 2022, it will commence a share buy-back programme to purchase ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") for up to a maximum consideration of £500m (the "Buy-back"). The Buy-back will commence on the earlier of: (1) the business day (in London) immediately following completion of the £1,000m share buy-back programme commenced by the Company on 24 May 2022; and (2) 3 October 2022, and end no later than 28 January 2023 (subject to regulatory approval remaining in place). The purpose of the Buy-back is to reduce the share capital of the Company and therefore Ordinary Shares purchased under the Buy-back will be cancelled.

The Company has entered into an irrevocable, non-discretionary agreement with Citigroup Global Markets Limited ("Citi") to conduct the Buy-back on its behalf and to carry out on-market purchases of Ordinary Shares, acting as riskless principal, and to on-sell such Ordinary Shares to the Company.

Citi will make trading decisions in relation to the Buy-back independently of the Company. Any purchases of Ordinary Shares under the Buy-back will be carried out on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with certain pre-set parameters set out in the agreement with Citi and in accordance with (and subject to the limits prescribed by) the Company's general authority to repurchase Ordinary Shares granted by its shareholders at the annual general meeting on 4 May 2022 (the "2022 Authority"), Chapter 12 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules, Article 5(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended), and applicable US federal securities laws.

No repurchases will be made in the United States or in respect of the Company's American Depositary Receipts.

The maximum number of Ordinary Shares that may be repurchased under the Buy-back will be such number as is equal to the number of Ordinary Shares the Company is authorised to repurchase under the 2022 Authority (1,676,161,960 Ordinary Shares) less the number of Ordinary Shares purchased (and to be purchased) as part of the £1,000m share buy-back programme commenced on 24 May 2022.

