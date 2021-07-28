Log in
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/27 11:35:20 am
169.66 GBX   +0.09%
02:32aBarclays 2Q Pretax Profit Rose Above Views, Pre-Pandemic Levels
DJ
02:19aBARCLAYS : resume dividends, buybacks as first half profits almost treble
RE
02:13aBARCLAYS : H1 2021 Investor Presentation (PDF 761KB)
PU
Barclays : H1 2021 Investor Presentation (PDF 761KB)

07/28/2021 | 02:13am EDT
Barclays PLC

H1 2021 Results

28 July 2021

Jes Staley

Barclays Group Chief Executive

H121 performance reflects continued benefits of diversification during the pandemic and net impairment releases

Robust profitability

Group PBT of £5.0bn delivering EPS of 22.2p and a RoTE of 16.4%

Strong CIB

Record H121 income in Investment Banking and Equities1, helping to deliver a

performance

CIB RoTE of 16.3%

Signs of consumer

Positive trends in UK and US spending, though growth in unsecured lending

recovery

balances expected to lag. UK mortgage market remains buoyant

Investing for growth

Investing for income growth and taking structural cost actions, while

continuing to drive efficiency savings

Impairment release

£0.7bn net release driven by an improved macroeconomic outlook. Holding an

impairment allowance of £7.2bn

Strong capital

CET1 ratio of 15.1%, above our target range of 13-14%

position

Capital distributions

2p half year dividend and intention to initiate a further share buyback of up to

increased

£500m announced. Completed £700m buyback in April

1 On a comparable basis. Period covering Q114 - Q220. Pre 2014 financials not restated following re-segmentation in Q116 |

Income

Costs

£11.3bn

£7.2bn

Cost: income

Impairment

ratio 64%

release £0.7bn

PBT

RoTE

£5.0bn

16.4%

CET1 ratio

TNAV

15.1%

281p

EPS

Total payout

22.2p

per share 4.9p

3 | Barclays Q2 2021 Results | 28 July 2021

Diversified model provides resilience through economic cycles

Diversified by income type

Diversified by customer and client

Diversified by geography

34%

H121

Group income

by type

66%

34% NII

66% Non NII

Net interest

Fees, commission

Income (NII)

and other income

6% 15%

14%

H121

Group income

22% by customer1 33%

9%

42% Consumer

58% Wholesale

UK Consumer

Investment

Banking fees

International

Consumer

Global Markets

& Payments

Business Banking

Corporate

32%

H121

52% Group income by geography2

11%

5%

52% UK

48% Non-UK

UKAmericas

Europe

Other

1 Excludes negative income from Head Office | 2 Based on location of office where transactions recorded | Note: Charts may not sum due to rounding |

4 | Barclays Q2 2021 Results | 28 July 2021

Barclays continues to support client activity in capital markets

Global equity market capitalisation1 and bonds

H121 Global Markets and Investment Banking fee income

outstanding2 has increased 53% since 2018

has increased 36% since 2019

$188tn

+53%

vs. 2018

$174tn

£5.9bn

Global

£5.5bn

Markets &

£4.1bn

+36%

$146tn

$71tn

+34%

Investment

vs. H119

vs. 2018

Banking fee

$123tn

$71tn

16.3%

income

$59tn

$53tn

Corporate &

11.0%

+67%

Investment

9.3%

$103tn

$116tn

Bank RoTE

$87tn

vs. 2018

$70tn

2018

2019

2020

Jun 2021

H119

H120

H121

Equities

Bonds

1 Source: Bloomberg WCAUWRLD Index representing the market capitalization from all shares outstanding. Data does not include ETFs and ADRs | 2 Bonds represent debt issuance outstanding for Investment Grade (Source: Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index LEGATRUU) and high yield (Source: Bloomberg Barclays Global High Yield Index LG30TRUU) |

5 | Barclays Q2 2021 Results | 28 July 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 06:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
