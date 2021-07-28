Barclays : H1 2021 Investor Presentation (PDF 761KB)

Barclays PLC
H1 2021 Results
28 July 2021
Jes Staley
Barclays Group Chief Executive
H121 performance reflects continued benefits of diversification during the pandemic and net impairment releases
|
Robust profitability
|
Group PBT of £5.0bn delivering EPS of 22.2p and a RoTE of 16.4%
|
Strong CIB
|
Record H121 income in Investment Banking and Equities1, helping to deliver a
|
performance
|
CIB RoTE of 16.3%
|
Signs of consumer
|
Positive trends in UK and US spending, though growth in unsecured lending
|
recovery
|
balances expected to lag. UK mortgage market remains buoyant
|
Investing for growth
|
Investing for income growth and taking structural cost actions, while
|
continuing to drive efficiency savings
|
|
Impairment release
|
£0.7bn net release driven by an improved macroeconomic outlook. Holding an
|
impairment allowance of £7.2bn
|
|
Strong capital
|
CET1 ratio of 15.1%, above our target range of 13-14%
|
position
|
|
Capital distributions
|
2p half year dividend and intention to initiate a further share buyback of up to
|
increased
|
£500m announced. Completed £700m buyback in April
|
|
1 On a comparable basis. Period covering Q114 - Q220. Pre 2014 financials not restated following re-segmentation in Q116 |
|
Income
|
Costs
|
£11.3bn
|
£7.2bn
|
Cost: income
|
Impairment
|
ratio 64%
|
release £0.7bn
|
PBT
|
RoTE
|
£5.0bn
|
16.4%
|
CET1 ratio
|
TNAV
|
15.1%
|
281p
|
EPS
|
Total payout
|
22.2p
|
per share 4.9p
3 | Barclays Q2 2021 Results | 28 July 2021
Diversified model provides resilience through economic cycles
|
Diversified by income type
|
|
Diversified by customer and client
|
|
Diversified by geography
|
|
|
|
|
34%
H121
Group income
by type
66%
|
|
|
34% NII
|
|
|
66% Non NII
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest
|
|
|
Fees, commission
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (NII)
|
|
|
and other income
|
|
|
6% 15%
14%
H121
Group income
22% by customer1 33%
|
9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42% Consumer
|
|
|
58% Wholesale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UK Consumer
|
|
|
Investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Banking fees
|
|
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer
|
|
|
Global Markets
|
|
|
|
|
|
& Payments
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business Banking
|
|
|
Corporate
|
|
|
32%
H121
52% Group income by geography2
11%
5%
UKAmericas
Europe
Other
1 Excludes negative income from Head Office | 2 Based on location of office where transactions recorded | Note: Charts may not sum due to rounding |
4 | Barclays Q2 2021 Results | 28 July 2021
Barclays continues to support client activity in capital markets
|
Global equity market capitalisation1 and bonds
|
|
H121 Global Markets and Investment Banking fee income
|
outstanding2 has increased 53% since 2018
|
|
has increased 36% since 2019
|
|
|
|
$188tn
|
+53%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
vs. 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$174tn
|
|
|
|
£5.9bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
Global
|
|
£5.5bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Markets &
|
£4.1bn
|
|
+36%
|
|
$146tn
|
|
$71tn
|
+34%
|
Investment
|
|
|
vs. H119
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
vs. 2018
|
Banking fee
|
|
|
|
$123tn
|
|
$71tn
|
|
|
|
16.3%
|
|
|
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$59tn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$53tn
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate &
|
|
11.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+67%
|
Investment
|
9.3%
|
|
|
|
|
$103tn
|
$116tn
|
Bank RoTE
|
|
|
|
|
$87tn
|
|
vs. 2018
|
|
|
|
|
$70tn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
Jun 2021
|
|
|
H119
|
H120
|
H121
1 Source: Bloomberg WCAUWRLD Index representing the market capitalization from all shares outstanding. Data does not include ETFs and ADRs | 2 Bonds represent debt issuance outstanding for Investment Grade (Source: Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index LEGATRUU) and high yield (Source: Bloomberg Barclays Global High Yield Index LG30TRUU) |
5 | Barclays Q2 2021 Results | 28 July 2021
