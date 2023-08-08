EXECUTION VERSION
IMPORTANT PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not
intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive (EU) 2014/65, as amended ("EU MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended or superseded), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of EU MiFID II. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014, as amended (the "EU PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the EU PRIIPs Regulation.
IMPORTANT PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law of the UK by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law of the UK by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law of the UK by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.
UK MiFIR product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is only eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook, and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law of the UK by virtue of the EUWA ("UK MiFIR"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.
Australian Investors The Issuer is not a bank nor an authorised deposit-taking institution which is authorised under the Banking Act 1959 (Cth) of Australia (the "Australian Banking Act") nor is it authorised to carry on banking business under the Australian Banking Act. The Notes are not obligations of any government and, in particular, are not guaranteed by the Commonwealth of Australia. The Issuer is not supervised by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority. Notes that are offered for issue or sale or transferred in, or into, Australia are offered only in circumstances that would not require disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 or Part 7.9 of the Corporations Act and issued and transferred in compliance with the terms of the exemption from compliance with section 66 of the Australian Banking Act that is available to the Issuer. Such Notes are issued or transferred in, or into, Australia in parcels of not less than A$500,000 in aggregate principal amount. An investment in any Notes issued by the Issuer will not be covered by the depositor protection provisions in section 13A of the Australian Banking Act and will not be covered by the Australian government's bank deposit guarantee (also commonly referred to as the Financial Claims Scheme) under the Australian Banking Act.
Singapore Securities and Futures Act Product Classification Solely for the purposes of its obligations pursuant to sections 309B(1)(a) and 309B(1)(c) of the Securities and Futures Act 2001 of Singapore (the "SFA"), the Issuer has determined, and hereby notifies all relevant persons (as defined in Section 309A of the SFA) that the Notes are "prescribed capital markets products" (as defined in the Securities and Futures (Capital Markets Products) Regulations 2018) and are Excluded Investment Products (as defined in MAS Notice SFA 04-N12: Notice on the Sale of Investment Products and MAS Notice FAA-N16: Notice on Recommendations on Investment Products).
Final Terms dated 4 August 2023
BARCLAYS PLC
Legal entity identifier (LEI): 213800 LBQA 1Y9L22JB70
Issue of EUR 1,250,000,000 4.918 per cent. Fixed Rate Resetting Senior Callable Notes due 8 August
2030 (the "Notes")
under its Debt Issuance Programme
PART A CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes (the "Conditions") set forth in the base prospectus dated 7 March 2023 and the supplemental base prospectuses dated 28 April 2023 and 28 July 2023, which together constitute a base prospectus (the "Base Prospectus") for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended (the "UK Prospectus Regulation"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus.
Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes described herein is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. The Base Prospectus and these Final Terms have been published on the website of the Regulatory News Service operated by the London Stock
Exchange athttp://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-home.html.
1.
(i)
Issuer:
Barclays PLC
2.
(i)
Series Number:
269
(ii)
Tranche Number:
1
- Date on which the Notes Not Applicable become fungible:
3.
Specified Currency or Currencies:
Euro ("EUR")
4.
Aggregate Nominal Amount:
EUR 1,250,000,000
5.
Issue Price:
100.00 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount
6.
(i)
Specified Denominations:
EUR 100,000 and integral multiples of EUR 1,000
in excess thereof
(ii)
Calculation Amount:
EUR 1,000
7.
(i)
Issue Date:
8 August 2023
(ii)
Interest Commencement Date:
Issue Date
8.
Maturity Date:
8 August 2030
9.
Interest Basis:
Reset Notes
(see paragraph 15 below)
10.
Redemption/Payment Basis:
Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early
redemption, the Notes will be redeemed on the
Maturity Date at 100.00 per cent. of their nominal amount.
- 2 -
11.
Change
of
Interest
or
Not Applicable
Redemption/Payment Basis:
12.
Call Options:
Issuer Call Option
13.
(i)
Status of the Notes:
Senior
(ii)
Date approval for issuance of
23 February 2023
Notes obtained:
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
14.
Fixed Rate Note Provisions
Not Applicable
15.
Reset Note Provisions
Applicable
(i)
Initial Rate of Interest:
4.918 per cent. per annum payable in arrear on each
Interest Payment Date up to and including the First
Reset Date
(ii)
Interest Payment Date(s):
8 August in each year commencing on 8 August
2024 up to and including the Maturity Date
(iii)
Fixed Coupon Amount up to
EUR 49.18 per Calculation Amount
(and including) the First Reset
Date:
(iv)
Broken Amount(s):
Not Applicable
(v)
Reset Reference Rate:
Mid-Swap Rate
(vi)
First Reset Date:
8 August 2029
(vii)
Day Count Fraction:
Actual/Actual (ICMA)
(viii)
Reset Date:
The First Reset Date
(ix)
Mid-Swap Rate:
Single Mid-Swap Rate
(a)
Fixed Leg
Swap
Annual
Payment Frequency:
(b)
Mid-Swap
Floating
6 months
Leg Maturity:
(c)
Mid-Swap
Floating
EURIBOR
Leg Benchmark Rate:
(d)
Relevant Screen Page:
Reuters Screen page "ICESWAP2"
(e)
Reset Margin:
+1.75 per cent. per annum
(x)
Reference Bond Rate:
Not Applicable
- Sterling Reference Bond Rate: Not Applicable
(xii)
U.S. Treasury Rate:
Not Applicable
(xiii)
Reference Banks:
As per the Conditions
(xiv)
Reset Determination Dates:
The second Business Day prior to the First Reset
Date
- 3 -
(xv)
Minimum Rate of Interest:
Zero
(xvi)
Maximum Rate of Interest:
Not Applicable
(xvii)
Business Day Convention:
No Adjustment
(xviii)
Additional Business Centre(s):
Not Applicable
(xix)
Reset Determination Time:
As per the Conditions
(xx)
Agent Bank:
The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch
16.
Floating Rate Note Provisions
Not Applicable
17.
Zero Coupon Note Provisions
Not Applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
18.
Issuer Call Option
Applicable
(i)
Optional Redemption Date(s)
Any date from and including the Issue Date to and
(Call):
including the First Reset Date.
(ii)
Optional Redemption Amount
Make Whole Redemption Price in the case of the
(Call):
Optional Redemption Date(s) (Call) falling in the
period from and including the Issue Date to but
excluding the First Reset Date (the "Make Whole
Redemption Dates") and EUR 1,000 per
Calculation Amount in the case of the Optional
Redemption Date (Call) falling on the First Reset
Date
(iii)
Make
Whole Redemption
Non-Sterling Make Whole Redemption Amount
Price:
(a)
Redemption Margin:
0.400 per cent.
(b)
Reference Bond:
DBR 0.000% Aug-29
(c)
Quotation Time:
11.00 a.m. London time
(d)
Relevant Make Whole
PXGE or any page as may replace such page
Screen Page:
(e)
Reference Date:
As per the Conditions
(f)
Par Redemption Date:
The First Reset Date
(iv)
Redeemable in part:
Applicable in respect of any redemption which
occurs on a Make Whole Redemption Date.
Otherwise, any redemption of the Notes on the First
Reset Date may only be in whole but not in part
(a)
Minimum
Not Applicable
Redemption Amount:
(b)
Maximum
Not Applicable
Redemption Amount:
(v)
Notice period:
Minimum period: 15 days
Maximum period: 60 days
- 4 -
19.
Optional
Redemption
Amount
Not Applicable
(Regulatory Event) (for Tier 2 Capital
Notes only):
20.
Early Redemption Amount (Tax):
EUR 1,000 per Calculation Amount
21.
Optional
Redemption Amount (Loss
EUR 1,000 per Calculation Amount
Absorption Disqualification Event) (for
Senior Notes only):
- Issuer Residual Call:
- Final Redemption Amount of each Note:
Not Applicable
Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early redemption, the Notes will be redeemed on the Maturity Date at EUR 1,000 per Calculation Amount
24.
Early Termination Amount:
As per the Conditions
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES
25.
Form of Notes:
Registered Notes:
- New Global Note:
- Additional Financial Centre(s) or other special provisions relating to payment dates:
Unrestricted Global Certificate exchangeable for Unrestricted Individual Certificates in the limited circumstances described in the Unrestricted Global Certificate
No
Not Applicable
- Talons for future Coupons to be attached to Definitive Notes:
- Relevant Benchmarks:
No
EURIBOR is provided by the European Money Markets Institute (the "EMMI"). As at the date hereof, the EMMI appears in the register of administrators and benchmarks established and maintained by the FCA pursuant to Article 36 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1011 as it forms part of domestic law of the UK by virtue of the EUWA.
The Mid-Swap Rate that appears on the Reuters Screen page "ICESWAP2" is provided by ICE Benchmark Administration Limited ("ICE"). As at the date hereof, ICE appears in the register of administrators and benchmarks established and maintained by the FCA pursuant to Article 36 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1011 as it forms part of domestic law of the UK by virtue of the EUWA.
- 5 -
