EXECUTION VERSION

IMPORTANT PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not

intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive (EU) 2014/65, as amended ("EU MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended or superseded), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of EU MiFID II. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014, as amended (the "EU PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the EU PRIIPs Regulation.

IMPORTANT PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law of the UK by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law of the UK by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law of the UK by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

UK MiFIR product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is only eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook, and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law of the UK by virtue of the EUWA ("UK MiFIR"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

Australian Investors The Issuer is not a bank nor an authorised deposit-taking institution which is authorised under the Banking Act 1959 (Cth) of Australia (the "Australian Banking Act") nor is it authorised to carry on banking business under the Australian Banking Act. The Notes are not obligations of any government and, in particular, are not guaranteed by the Commonwealth of Australia. The Issuer is not supervised by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority. Notes that are offered for issue or sale or transferred in, or into, Australia are offered only in circumstances that would not require disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 or Part 7.9 of the Corporations Act and issued and transferred in compliance with the terms of the exemption from compliance with section 66 of the Australian Banking Act that is available to the Issuer. Such Notes are issued or transferred in, or into, Australia in parcels of not less than A$500,000 in aggregate principal amount. An investment in any Notes issued by the Issuer will not be covered by the depositor protection provisions in section 13A of the Australian Banking Act and will not be covered by the Australian government's bank deposit guarantee (also commonly referred to as the Financial Claims Scheme) under the Australian Banking Act.

Singapore Securities and Futures Act Product Classification Solely for the purposes of its obligations pursuant to sections 309B(1)(a) and 309B(1)(c) of the Securities and Futures Act 2001 of Singapore (the "SFA"), the Issuer has determined, and hereby notifies all relevant persons (as defined in Section 309A of the SFA) that the Notes are "prescribed capital markets products" (as defined in the Securities and Futures (Capital Markets Products) Regulations 2018) and are Excluded Investment Products (as defined in MAS Notice SFA 04-N12: Notice on the Sale of Investment Products and MAS Notice FAA-N16: Notice on Recommendations on Investment Products).