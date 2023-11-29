Barclays Structural Hedge Teach-in Daniel Fairclough, Group Treasurer Marina Shchukina, Head of Investor Relations Structural hedge Daniel Fairclough, Group Treasurer 28 November 2023 Good afternoon everyone and welcome to this teach-in session on structural hedging. We know that structural hedging programmes have become a key focus area for the market, so I am delighted to introduce Dan Fairclough, our Group Treasurer, who will explain what Barclays' structural hedge programme is and how it is managed. Please note all the information presented is either illustrative or existing Barclays' disclosure, but we hope that this will provide helpful conceptual background as well as transparency to this important topic. Without further ado, I'll hand over to Dan now. Barclays Bank PLC is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority (Financial Services Register No. 122702). Registered in England. Registered No. 1026167. Registered office: 1 Churchill Place, London E14 5HP.

Contents The structural hedge reduces interest rate risk and smooths net interest income over the interest rate cycle Interest rate risk Which products are subject to the structural hedge The purpose of the structural hedge Structural hedge execution Economic, notional and duration considerations 2 | Structural hedge | November 2023 Thank you Marina and good afternoon. The agenda today is to cover: How does interest rate risk arise on a bank's balance sheet?

Why are some products subject to a structural hedge rather than hedged directly?

What is the purpose of structural hedging?

How these hedges are executed?

What are the factors that drive the income contribution?

What is the process for determining the size and life of the hedge?

And I'll conclude with a reminder of our existing disclosure. Barclays Bank PLC is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority (Financial Services Register No. 122702). Registered in England. Registered No. 1026167. Registered office: 1 Churchill Place, London E14 5HP.

1 The banking book has inherent interest rate risk Balance sheet consists of a trading book and banking book AssetsLiabilities Trading book assets Liquidity pool Banking book assets Loans & advances Trading book liabilities Banking book liabilities Deposits

Wholesale funding Equity Trading book Assets and liabilities broadly matched

Interest rate risk managed on a broadly matched book basis Banking book Mix of fixed and floating rate products

Fixed/floating and duration mismatches lead to interest rate risk Fixed rate product examples Floating rate product examples Fixed rate mortgages Variable rate mortgages Rate insensitive current accounts Credit cards Term deposits 3 | Structural hedge | November 2023 Let's begin on slide 3 with a stylised bank balance sheet. We can split the balance sheet into a "trading book" and a "banking book." The trading book contains broadly matched assets and liabilities that are held with trading intent such as derivatives and repos. Generally, a set level of interest rate risk will be permitted to trading desks, all governed under a bank's market risk management framework. The trading book is accounted for at fair value, earnings are recognised as trading income, and any interest rate risk is capitalised under the VaR framework. Let me turn to the banking book which is the focus for today's presentation. Banking book assets and liabilities consist of a mix of fixed and floating rate products, with varying durations. Some example products are shown on the slide. Mismatches between the profile of assets and liabilities create interest rate risk. This whole topic is referred to as "interest rate risk in the banking book" or "IRRBB" as it is snappily known. This is the subject of considerable regulatory interest, particularly post SVB, which at its heart was an interest rate stress first and a liquidity stress second. The banking book is mostly accounted for at amortised cost, its earnings recognised as net interest income (or NII), and its interest rate risk, net of hedging activity, is generally capitalised in the UK under Pillar 2. Barclays Bank PLC is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority (Financial Services Register No. 122702). Registered in England. Registered No. 1026167. Registered office: 1 Churchill Place, London E14 5HP.

2 Treasury proactively manages banking book interest rate risk Sources and uses of funding are managed by Treasury on a floating rate basis Product hedges: Fixed rate products with a defined maturity are swapped to floating rate 1

Fixed rate products with a defined maturity are swapped to floating rate Structural hedge: Undated rate insensitive products that are behaviourally stable are swapped to floating rate Certain liabilities Structural hedge and equity Structural hedge eligibility criteria  Fixed rate or insensitive to rates  No maturity date  Expected to remain on the balance sheet Examples  Equity  Products current accounts

o accounts Rate insensitive Instant access savings Barclays Treasury Net position Market Certain assets Product hedges and liabilities Product hedge eligibilitycriteria  Fixed rate  Fixed maturity date Examples  Fixed rate mortgages  Consumer loans  Term deposits 1 Product hedges also require behaviouralisation. e.g. Mortgages have prepayment risk and are pre hedged | 4 | Structural hedge | November 2023 Turning to slide 4, where we will cover at high level how Barclays Treasury proactively manages banking book interest rate risk. As a broad principle, a bank will seek to manage interest rate risk back to a floating rate. At Barclays, Treasury performs this role by extracting interest rate risks and undertaking hedging activities centrally, the financial result of which is then passed back to the business. To do this we refer to two types of hedging programmes, a "product" hedge as shown on the right of the slide, and a "structural" hedge as shown on the left. Let me cover off the product hedge first - it is relatively simple, and involves products with a fixed rate and fixed maturity date. Example products include fixed rate mortgages and consumer loans on the asset side, or a fixed rate term deposit on the liability side. The interest rate risk can be hedged with an interest rate swap, where the receive fixed cash flows from assets or pay fixed flows from liabilities are swapped to floating rate. This is simple to do given contractual rates and maturities, although additional complexity might arise from product features such as prepayment options. Such risks can then be managed at a portfolio level. Let me turn to the structural hedge. Barclays Bank PLC is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority (Financial Services Register No. 122702). Registered in England. Registered No. 1026167. Registered office: 1 Churchill Place, London E14 5HP.

For liabilities to be eligible for structural hedging, they must meet 3 criteria. Firstly they are fixed rate, or if not fixed rate, then expected to be insensitive to rates;

Secondly they have no contractual maturity date;

Thirdly they are expected to remain on the balance sheet. Some examples include: Equity; and

Certain products such as;

Rate insensitive current accounts; and

A portion of instant access savings accounts. Interest rate risk on these products is managed on a portfolio approach, based on a view of their tenor or stability - which requires an expectation of customer behaviour. We will go into more detail on structural hedge eligibility in later slides. To effect the hedge, we use interest rate swaps. These swaps are receive fixed rate, pay floating rate and they produce cash flows that match against pay fixed liabilities we are seeking to hedge and the receive floating assets on the balance sheet, either from customer assets or cash held at central banks in the liquidity pool. As a consequence they will smooth income through the interest rate cycle and protect NII from a sharp or unexpected fall in rates - more on this to come later. Barclays Bank PLC is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority (Financial Services Register No. 122702). Registered in England. Registered No. 1026167. Registered office: 1 Churchill Place, London E14 5HP.

3 Without structural hedging, margins are subject to volatility Illustrative example of a rate insensitive current account without structural hedging 1 Cash 3 Cash Customer 2 Fixed rate Barclays Business 4 Floating Barclays Treasury Without hedging… 1. Customers deposit cash in a rate insensitive current account 2. The business pays the customer a 0% fixed rate 3. The business places the cash with Barclays Treasury 4. Barclays Treasury pays the business floating rate (typically central bank rate) …business margins are subject to volatility Rate Interest cost Interest income Margin 5.25% 0% 5.25% 5.25% 7.25% 0% 7.25% 7.25% 3.25% 0% 3.25% 3.25% Interest rate risk arises The result is floating rate interest income, but fixed rate interest cost for the business. As a result, the margin earned will fluctuate 5 | Structural hedge | November 2023 Let me talk through an illustrative scenario on slide 5, that demonstrates in more detail how interest rate risk arises in a world without hedging. For reference, we've put a diagram map on the top right of the page to show you where we've zoomed in on the diagram from slide 4. As marked "step 1" on the slide, a customer deposits cash in a rate insensitive current account. In "step 2", Barclays pays a 0% fixed rate on this account. In "step 3" the business places the cash with Treasury who in turn places it with the Bank of England at an overnight floating rate. And finally, in "step 4" Treasury reflects this floating rate income earned back to the business. Together, the pay fixed and receive float generate an interest rate risk exposure and this exposure will be fully reflected in changes to product margins. As you can see illustrated in the table on the bottom right, this will be positive for financial performance when rates are rising and negative when rates are falling. Barclays Bank PLC is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority (Financial Services Register No. 122702). Registered in England. Registered No. 1026167. Registered office: 1 Churchill Place, London E14 5HP.

3 With structural hedging, margins are more stable Illustrative example of a rate insensitive current account with structural hedging Cash Cash Customer Fixed rate Barclays Business Floating Barclays 6 Treasury Floating 5 Fixed Floating 7 Fixed Market With hedging… 15. The business executes an interest rate swap with Barclays Treasury 26. The floating rates net off, resulting in a fixed margin for the business 37. Barclays Treasury hedges the Group's net position with the market …business margins are more stable Rate Interest cost Interest Interest rate swap Day 1 margin income Pay floating Receive fixed 5.25% 0% 5.25% -5.25% 4% 4% 7.25% 0% 7.25% -7.25% 4% 4% 3.25% 0% 3.25% -3.25% 4% 4% Interest rate risk hedged The result is fixed rate interest income and cost for the business. The interest rate risk has been transferred out of the bank 6 | Structural hedge | November 2023 Now on slide 6, we show how the picture is changed through structural hedging and set out the resulting stabilisation of margins over time. In "step 5", as marked on the slide, the business passes the interest rate risk to Treasury and Treasury executes a term receive fixed and pay floating swap. In "step 6" the floating rate income from the central bank cash and the pay leg on the swap offset, resulting in a fixed rate interest income for the business at that point in time. The margin remains stable, and will remain there for some time, even as the bank rate moves. In "step 7" Treasury then hedges the Group's net position across all these portfolios, thus transferring the interest rate risk to the market. This scenario is stylised, and in reality, there are many businesses with different products and different behavioural profiles. Some commentators have pointed out that, although the hedge is often referred to as a "tailwind" in that it increases income, when rates are rising it has actually had the effect of dampening income compared to having no hedge in place. This is indeed the case - it is a hedge after all. The real benefit of the hedge arises when rates are falling (or are stable after a period of rising). Effectively the structural hedge has the effect of partially deferring the benefit of rising rates to later periods when this income is expected to be more valuable. Barclays Bank PLC is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority (Financial Services Register No. 122702). Registered in England. Registered No. 1026167. Registered office: 1 Churchill Place, London E14 5HP.

Before I continue, it's also worth a comment on how these hedges are accounted for and capitalised. These receive fixed swaps are entered into a hedge accounting relationship with floating rate assets on the balance sheet (either business loans or balances at central banks). The match of these cash flows means movements are taken to the cash flow hedge reserve and not taken to P&L. UK regulators use Pillar 2 to assess whether any unhedged risk remains in the banking book and if there is, will require capital to be held against it. For Barclays, this is assessed by using a VaR model to simulate exposures and apply capital to a tail scenario. If the hedge is operated and governed as a hedge then the swaps will be taken into account for this purpose, removing the need to hold as much capital against the banking book exposures. Another regulatory tool to be aware of is the "Supervisory Outlier Test". This is a set of shocks that banks must apply to their banking books including certain hedges - the net capital at risk in these scenarios is not allowed to exceed 15% of Tier 1 capital. Both of these regulatory overlays give additional insights into why, in addition to the income smoothing, UK banks hedge in this way. As an aside, the supervisory outlier test is also a reason why an "SVB type" crisis is far less likely in Europe - the exposures involved in that event would have been well beyond regulatory appetite. Barclays Bank PLC is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority (Financial Services Register No. 122702). Registered in England. Registered No. 1026167. Registered office: 1 Churchill Place, London E14 5HP.

4 The structural hedge comprises numerous swaps, executed over time Illustrative simplified example of a structural hedge 1  This example includes six 5-year swaps with the same notional value 2  One swap has been executed each year, at the prevailing swap rate 3 Ref Date swap Swap Years to Swap Illustrative swap Year one 4 1 executed duration maturity notional rate income 5 5 years ago 5 years Matured £100 1% Matured 6 2 4 years ago 5 years 1 year £100 1% £1 3 3 years ago 5 years 2 years £100 2% £2 T-5 T0 T+5 4 2 years ago 5 years 3 years £100 1% £1 5 1 years ago 5 years 4 years £100 3% £3 Date swap was executed 6 Today 5 years 5 years £100 5% £5 Total £500 £12 Swap maturity date Illustrative outcomes • the height represents the notional Each block represents an interest rate swap: • the length represents the duration  Year one income: £12 Year one average yield: 2.4%

Average duration: 2.5 years 1 1 Weighted average duration, assuming each swap matures evenly over the year | 7 | Structural hedge | November 2023 The previous example showed a structural hedge at one point in time. In reality, the structural hedge will contain numerous swaps, executed over time. On slide 7, this example structural hedge includes six 5-year swaps, each with a £100 notional value. One swap has been executed each year, at the prevailing swap rate. At T-zero on our chart, the annual income in year one generated from this hedge would total £12, resulting in an average yield of 2.4% and an average duration of 2.5 years. This income is what is referred to as "gross structural hedge" income - the income from the structural hedge. Barclays Bank PLC is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority (Financial Services Register No. 122702). Registered in England. Registered No. 1026167. Registered office: 1 Churchill Place, London E14 5HP.