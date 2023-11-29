Barclays Structural Hedge Teach-in
Daniel Fairclough, Group Treasurer
Marina Shchukina, Head of Investor Relations
Structural hedge
Daniel Fairclough, Group Treasurer
28 November 2023
Good afternoon everyone and welcome to this teach-in session on structural hedging.
We know that structural hedging programmes have become a key focus area for the market, so I am delighted to introduce Dan Fairclough, our Group Treasurer, who will explain what Barclays' structural hedge programme is and how it is managed.
Please note all the information presented is either illustrative or existing Barclays' disclosure, but we hope that this will provide helpful conceptual background as well as transparency to this important topic.
Without further ado, I'll hand over to Dan now.
Barclays Bank PLC is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority
(Financial Services Register No. 122702).
Registered in England. Registered No. 1026167. Registered office: 1 Churchill Place, London E14 5HP.
Contents
The structural hedge reduces interest rate risk and smooths net interest income over the interest rate cycle
- Interest rate risk
- Which products are subject to the structural hedge
- The purpose of the structural hedge
- Structural hedge execution
- Economic, notional and duration considerations
Thank you Marina and good afternoon.
The agenda today is to cover:
- How does interest rate risk arise on a bank's balance sheet?
- Why are some products subject to a structural hedge rather than hedged directly?
- What is the purpose of structural hedging?
- How these hedges are executed?
- What are the factors that drive the income contribution?
- What is the process for determining the size and life of the hedge?
- And I'll conclude with a reminder of our existing disclosure.
1
The banking book has inherent interest rate risk
Balance sheet consists of a trading book and banking book
AssetsLiabilities
Trading book
assets
Liquidity pool
Banking book
assets
- Loans & advances
Trading book
liabilities
Banking book
liabilities
- Deposits
- Wholesale funding
Equity
Trading book
- Assets and liabilities broadly matched
- Interest rate risk managed on a broadly matched book basis
Banking book
- Mix of fixed and floating rate products
- Fixed/floating and duration mismatches lead to interest rate risk
Fixed rate product examples
Floating rate product examples
Fixed rate mortgages
Variable rate mortgages
Rate insensitive current accounts
Credit cards
Term deposits
Let's begin on slide 3 with a stylised bank balance sheet. We can split the balance sheet into a "trading book" and a "banking book."
The trading book contains broadly matched assets and liabilities that are held with trading intent such as derivatives and repos.
Generally, a set level of interest rate risk will be permitted to trading desks, all governed under a bank's market risk management framework.
The trading book is accounted for at fair value, earnings are recognised as trading income, and any interest rate risk is capitalised under the VaR framework.
Let me turn to the banking book which is the focus for today's presentation.
Banking book assets and liabilities consist of a mix of fixed and floating rate products, with varying durations. Some example products are shown on the slide.
Mismatches between the profile of assets and liabilities create interest rate risk. This whole topic is referred to as "interest rate risk in the banking book" or "IRRBB" as it is snappily known. This is the subject of considerable regulatory interest, particularly post SVB, which at its heart was an interest rate stress first and a liquidity stress second.
The banking book is mostly accounted for at amortised cost, its earnings recognised as net interest income (or NII), and its interest rate risk, net of hedging activity, is generally capitalised in the UK under Pillar 2.
2
Treasury proactively manages banking book interest rate risk
Sources and uses of funding are managed by Treasury on a floating rate basis
- Product hedges: Fixed rate products with a defined maturity are swapped to floating rate1
- Structural hedge: Undated rate insensitive products that are behaviourally stable are swapped to floating rate
Certain liabilities
Structural hedge
and equity
Structural hedge eligibility criteria Fixed rate or insensitive to rates No maturity date
Expected to remain on the balance sheet
Examples
Equity
Products
-
current accounts
oaccountsRate insensitiveInstant access savings
Barclays
Treasury
Net position
Market
Certain assets
Product hedges
and liabilities
Product hedge eligibilitycriteria Fixed rate
Fixed maturity date
Examples
Fixed rate mortgages Consumer loans
Term deposits
1 Product hedges also require behaviouralisation. e.g. Mortgages have prepayment risk and are pre hedged |
Turning to slide 4, where we will cover at high level how Barclays Treasury proactively manages banking book interest rate risk.
As a broad principle, a bank will seek to manage interest rate risk back to a floating rate.
At Barclays, Treasury performs this role by extracting interest rate risks and undertaking hedging activities centrally, the financial result of which is then passed back to the business.
To do this we refer to two types of hedging programmes, a "product" hedge as shown on the right of the slide, and a "structural" hedge as shown on the left.
Let me cover off the product hedge first - it is relatively simple, and involves products with a fixed rate and fixed maturity date.
Example products include fixed rate mortgages and consumer loans on the asset side, or a fixed rate term deposit on the liability side.
The interest rate risk can be hedged with an interest rate swap, where the receive fixed cash flows from assets or pay fixed flows from liabilities are swapped to floating rate.
This is simple to do given contractual rates and maturities, although additional complexity might arise from product features such as prepayment options. Such risks can then be managed at a portfolio level.
Let me turn to the structural hedge.
For liabilities to be eligible for structural hedging, they must meet 3 criteria.
- Firstly they are fixed rate, or if not fixed rate, then expected to be insensitive to rates;
- Secondly they have no contractual maturity date;
- Thirdly they are expected to remain on the balance sheet.
Some examples include:
- Equity; and
- Certain products such as;
- Rate insensitive current accounts; and
- A portion of instant access savings accounts.
Interest rate risk on these products is managed on a portfolio approach, based on a view of their tenor or stability - which requires an expectation of customer behaviour. We will go into more detail on structural hedge eligibility in later slides.
To effect the hedge, we use interest rate swaps. These swaps are receive fixed rate, pay floating rate and they produce cash flows that match against pay fixed liabilities we are seeking to hedge and the receive floating assets on the balance sheet, either from customer assets or cash held at central banks in the liquidity pool.
As a consequence they will smooth income through the interest rate cycle and protect NII from a sharp or unexpected fall in rates - more on this to come later.
3
Without structural hedging, margins are subject to volatility
Illustrative example of a rate insensitive current account without structural hedging
1
Cash
3
Cash
Customer
2
Fixed rate
Barclays Business
4
Floating
Barclays
Treasury
Without hedging…
1. Customers deposit cash in a rate insensitive current account
2. The business pays the customer a 0% fixed rate
3. The business places the cash with Barclays Treasury
4. Barclays Treasury pays the business floating rate (typically central bank rate)
…business margins are subject to volatility
Rate
Interest cost
Interest income
Margin
5.25%
0%
5.25%
5.25%
7.25%
0%
7.25%
7.25%
3.25%
0%
3.25%
3.25%
Interest rate risk arises
- The result is floating rate interest income, but fixed rate interest cost for the business. As a result, the margin earned will fluctuate
Let me talk through an illustrative scenario on slide 5, that demonstrates in more detail how interest rate risk arises in a world without hedging. For reference, we've put a diagram map on the top right of the page to show you where we've zoomed in on the diagram from slide 4.
As marked "step 1" on the slide, a customer deposits cash in a rate insensitive current account. In "step 2", Barclays pays a 0% fixed rate on this account.
In "step 3" the business places the cash with Treasury who in turn places it with the Bank of England at an overnight floating rate.
And finally, in "step 4" Treasury reflects this floating rate income earned back to the business.
Together, the pay fixed and receive float generate an interest rate risk exposure and this exposure will be fully reflected in changes to product margins. As you can see illustrated in the table on the bottom right, this will be positive for financial performance when rates are rising and negative when rates are falling.
3
With structural hedging, margins are more stable
Illustrative example of a rate insensitive current account with structural hedging
Cash
Cash
Customer
Fixed rate
Barclays Business
Floating
Barclays
6
Treasury
Floating
5
Fixed
Floating 7 Fixed
Market
With hedging…
15. The business executes an interest rate swap with Barclays Treasury
26. The floating rates net off, resulting in a fixed margin for the business
37. Barclays Treasury hedges the Group's net position with the market
…business margins are more stable
Rate
Interest cost
Interest
Interest rate swap
Day 1 margin
income
Pay floating
Receive fixed
5.25%
0%
5.25%
-5.25%
4%
4%
7.25%
0%
7.25%
-7.25%
4%
4%
3.25%
0%
3.25%
-3.25%
4%
4%
Interest rate risk hedged
- The result is fixed rate interest income and cost for the business. The interest rate risk has been transferred out of the bank
Now on slide 6, we show how the picture is changed through structural hedging and set out the resulting stabilisation of margins over time.
In "step 5", as marked on the slide, the business passes the interest rate risk to Treasury and Treasury executes a term receive fixed and pay floating swap.
In "step 6" the floating rate income from the central bank cash and the pay leg on the swap offset, resulting in a fixed rate interest income for the business at that point in time.
The margin remains stable, and will remain there for some time, even as the bank rate moves.
In "step 7" Treasury then hedges the Group's net position across all these portfolios, thus transferring the interest rate risk to the market.
This scenario is stylised, and in reality, there are many businesses with different products and different behavioural profiles.
Some commentators have pointed out that, although the hedge is often referred to as a "tailwind" in that it increases income, when rates are rising it has actually had the effect of dampening income compared to having no hedge in place. This is indeed the case - it is a hedge after all.
The real benefit of the hedge arises when rates are falling (or are stable after a period of rising). Effectively the structural hedge has the effect of partially deferring the benefit of rising rates to later periods when this income is expected to be more valuable.
Before I continue, it's also worth a comment on how these hedges are accounted for and capitalised. These receive fixed swaps are entered into a hedge accounting relationship with floating rate assets on the balance sheet (either business loans or balances at central banks). The match of these cash flows means movements are taken to the cash flow hedge reserve and not taken to P&L.
UK regulators use Pillar 2 to assess whether any unhedged risk remains in the banking book and if there is, will require capital to be held against it. For Barclays, this is assessed by using a VaR model to simulate exposures and apply capital to a tail scenario. If the hedge is operated and governed as a hedge then the swaps will be taken into account for this purpose, removing the need to hold as much capital against the banking book exposures.
Another regulatory tool to be aware of is the "Supervisory Outlier Test". This is a set of shocks that banks must apply to their banking books including certain hedges - the net capital at risk in these scenarios is not allowed to exceed 15% of Tier 1 capital.
Both of these regulatory overlays give additional insights into why, in addition to the income smoothing, UK banks hedge in this way. As an aside, the supervisory outlier test is also a reason why an "SVB type" crisis is far less likely in Europe - the exposures involved in that event would have been well beyond regulatory appetite.
4
The structural hedge comprises numerous swaps, executed over time
Illustrative simplified example of a structural hedge
1
This example includes six 5-year swaps with the same notional value
2
One swap has been executed each year, at the prevailing swap rate
3
Ref
Date swap
Swap
Years to
Swap
Illustrative swap
Year one
4
1
executed
duration
maturity
notional
rate
income
5
5 years ago
5 years
Matured
£100
1%
Matured
6
2
4 years ago
5 years
1 year
£100
1%
£1
3
3 years ago
5 years
2 years
£100
2%
£2
T-5
T0
T+5
4
2 years ago
5 years
3 years
£100
1%
£1
5
1 years ago
5 years
4 years
£100
3%
£3
Date swap was executed
6
Today
5 years
5 years
£100
5%
£5
Total
£500
£12
Swap maturity date
Illustrative outcomes
• the height represents the notional
Each block represents an interest rate swap:
• the length represents the duration
Year one income: £12
- Year one average yield: 2.4%
- Average duration: 2.5 years1
1 Weighted average duration, assuming each swap matures evenly over the year |
The previous example showed a structural hedge at one point in time.
In reality, the structural hedge will contain numerous swaps, executed over time.
On slide 7, this example structural hedge includes six 5-year swaps, each with a £100 notional value. One swap has been executed each year, at the prevailing swap rate.
At T-zero on our chart, the annual income in year one generated from this hedge would total £12, resulting in an average yield of 2.4% and an average duration of 2.5 years.
This income is what is referred to as "gross structural hedge" income - the income from the structural hedge.
4
The hedges are executed so only a portion matures at any one time
Illustrative "caterpillar hedge" example
2
T-5
T0
1
T+5
T-5
T0 T+1
T+5
2. Each period, part of the structural hedge
1.
Average hedge yield is the average fixed
yield received on all the interest rate swaps
matures
in the structural hedge
3
T-5
T0 T+1
4
T+6
- A new swap is executed onto the prevailing swap rate
- The swaps in the hedge lock in net interest income in future periods
Turning to slide 8, the structural hedge is often called a "caterpillar hedge". This is because each month, as shown in step 2, part of the hedge matures.
But in step 3, a new trade is then entered into to maintain the overall duration - this hedge will result in a receive fixed position, contributing to a fixed income with certainty for each of the next periods, T+1, T+2, T+3 and so on.
This causes the hedge profile to 'creep forward' a bit like a caterpillar, I like to think of the most recent receive fix cash flows running through the hedge programme over time like the undulation of a caterpillar.
In the illustrative example, each swap is of the same duration. In practice, each period's maturing swaps may be a combination of different historic duration swaps.
At Barclays, whilst our average duration is 2.5 years and most of our hedging is at a 5 year tenor, we do hedge at a variety of points across the yield curve, including the 3 year and 7 year tenors, again to manage the duration profile of various portfolios.
The maturity of the swaps will be rolled more frequently, for example monthly, creating a very granular reinvestment profile.
The average maturing yields are therefore a blend of the various duration swaps and the forward hedge yield will be an averaged re-investment rate over time.
