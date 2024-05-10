Company No. 48839

________________________________________

THE COMPANIES ACT 2006

________________________________________

________________________________________

PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

________________________________________

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

OF

BARCLAYS PLC

(as adopted by special resolution on 9 May 2024)

CONTENTS

PRELIMINARY

1

1.

Interpretation

1

2.

Model articles or regulations not to apply

4

LIABILITY OF MEMBERS

5

3.

Limited liability

5

SHARE CAPITAL

5

4.

Preference shares

5

5.

Allotment and pre-emption

14

6.

Power to issue different classes of shares

14

7.

Rights and restrictions attaching to shares

14

8.

Variation of rights

14

9.

Financial assistance for the acquisition of the Company's shares

15

10.

Commission

15

11.

Trusts not recognised

15

12.

Uncertificated shares

15

SHARE CERTIFICATES

16

13.

Right to certificate

16

14.

Replacement certificates

17

LIEN__

17

715.

Company's lien on shares not fully paid

17

16.

Enforcement of lien by sale

18

17.

Application of proceeds of sale

18

CALLS ON SHARES

18

18.

Calls

18

19.

Power to differentiate

19

20.

Interest on calls

19

21.

Payment in advance

19

22.

Amounts due on allotment or issue treated as calls

19

FORFEITURE

19

23.

Notice if call not paid

19

24.

Forfeiture for non-compliance

20

25.

Notice after forfeiture

20

26.

Disposal of forfeited shares

20

27.

Arrears to be paid notwithstanding forfeiture

20

28.

Surrender

21

UNTRACED SHAREHOLDERS

21

29.

Power of sale

21

30.

Application of proceeds of sale and dividend forfeiture

22

TRANSFER OF SHARES

22

31.

Method of transfer

22

32.

Right to refuse registration

22

33.

Fees on registration

24

TRANSMISSION OF SHARES

24

34.

On death

24

35.

Election of person entitled by transmission

24

36.

Rights on transmission

25

FRACTIONS OF SHARES

25

37.

Fractions

25

COMPANY NAME

26

38.

Change of Company name

26

GENERAL MEETINGS

26

39.

Annual general meetings

26

40.

Convening of general meetings by the board

26

41.

Convening of general meetings by requirement of the members

26

42.

Length and form of notice

27

43.

Omission to send notice

27

44.

Postponement of general meetings

27

PROCEEDINGS AT GENERAL MEETINGS

28

45.

Quorum

28

46.

No business to be transacted unless quorum present

28

47.

Procedure if quorum not present

28

48.

Chair

28

49.

Attendance and speaking at general meetings

29

50.

Power to adjourn

29

51.

Notice of adjourned meeting

30

52.

Business at adjourned meeting

30

53.

General meetings at more than one place

30

54.

Hybrid meetings

30

55.

Accommodation of members at meeting

31

56.

Orderly conduct and security

32

VOTING

32

57.

Method of voting

32

58.

Procedure on a poll

33

59.

Votes of members

34

60.

No casting vote

35

61.

Restriction on voting rights for unpaid calls etc

35

62.

Voting by proxy

35

63.

Appointment of proxy

36

64.

Validity of actions by proxy or representative of a corporation

37

65.

Corporate representatives

38

66.

Objections to and error in voting

38

67.

Amendments to special resolutions

38

68.

Amendments to ordinary resolutions

38

69.

Class meetings

38

70.

Failure to disclose interests in shares

39

APPOINTMENT, RETIREMENT AND REMOVAL OF DIRECTORS

45

71.

Number of directors

45

72.

Power of the Company to appoint directors

41

73.

Power of the board to appoint directors

41

74.

Appointment of executive directors

41

75.

Eligibility of new directors

42

76.

Voting on resolution for appointment

42

77.

Retirement by rotation

42

78.

Directors subject to retirement

43

79.

Position of retiring director

43

80.

Deemed reappointment

43

81.

No retirement on account of age

44

82.

Removal by ordinary resolution

44

83.

Vacation of office by director

44

ALTERNATE DIRECTORS

45

84.

Appointment

45

85.

Revocation of appointment

45

86.

Participation in board meetings

45

87.

Responsibility

46

REMUNERATION, EXPENSES AND PENSIONS

46

88.

Directors' fees

46

89.

Additional remuneration

46

90.

Expenses

47

91.

Remuneration and expenses of alternate directors

47

92.

Directors' pensions and other benefits

47

93.

Remuneration of executive directors

48

POWERS AND DUTIES OF THE BOARD

48

94.

Powers of the board

48

95.

Powers of directors being less than minimum required number

48

96.

Powers of executive directors

48

97.

Delegation to committees and certain subsidiaries

49

98.

Attorneys and Agents

49

99.

Execution of certain instruments

49

100.

Loans to directors

50

101.

Associate directors

50

102.

Exercise of voting powers

50

103.

Provision for employees

50

104.

Registers

51

105.

Borrowing powers

51

106.

Register of charges

51

107.

Directors' interests

51

PROCEEDINGS OF DIRECTORS AND COMMITTEES

55

108.

Board meetings

56

109.

Notice of board meetings

56

110.

Quorum

56

111.

Chair of board

56

112.

Voting

57

113.

Participation by Electronic means

57

114.

Resolution in writing

57

115.

Proceedings of committees

57

116.

Records of proceedings

58

117.

Validity of proceedings of board or committee

58

SECRETARY AND AUTHENTICATION OF DOCUMENTS

58

118.

Secretary

58

119.

Authentication of documents

59

SEALS

59

120.

Safe custody

59

121.

Application of seals

59

DIVIDENDS AND OTHER PAYMENTS

59

122.

Declaration of dividends

59

123.

Interim and other dividends

60

124.

Entitlement to dividends

60

125.

Method of payment

60

126.

Dividends not to bear interest

62

127.

Calls or debts may be deducted from dividends etc

62

128.

Unclaimed dividends etc

62

129.

Uncashed dividends

62

130.

Payment of dividends in specie

63

131.

Payment of scrip dividends

63

132.

Board powers to carry profits to reserve and to carry forward profits

65

133.

Capitalisation of profits

66

134.

Record dates

67

ACCOUNTS

67

135.

Keeping and inspection of accounts

67

136.

Accounts to be sent to members etc

67

137.

Appointment of auditors

68

NOTICES AND COMMUNICATIONS

68

138.

Form of notices and communications by the Company

68

139.

Notice by advertisement

68

140.

Deemed delivery of notices, documents and information

69

141.

Notice binding on transferees etc

69

142.

Notice in case of joint holders and entitlement by transmission

69

143.

Members not entitled to notices, documents and information

70

MISCELLANEOUS

70

144.

Destruction of documents

70

145.

Winding up

71

146. Indemnity of officers, funding directors' defence costs and power to purchase insurance

......................................................................................................................................71

Company No. 48839

________________________________________

THE COMPANIES ACT 2006

________________________________________

_______________________________________

PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

_______________________________________

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

OF

BARCLAYS PLC

PRELIMINARY

1. INTERPRETATION

1.1 In these articles, unless the context otherwise requires: "Act" means the Companies Act 2006;

"articles" means these articles of association as altered from time to time; "auditors" means the auditors from time to time of the Company;

"board" means the board of directors from time to time of the Company or the directors present at a duly convened meeting of the directors at which a quorum is present;

"business day" means a day (not being a Saturday or Sunday) on which clearing banks are open for business in London;

"cash memorandum account" an account so designated by the Operator of the relevant system concerned;

"certificated" means, in relation to a share, a share which is not in uncertificated form; "chair" means the chair for the time being of the board;

1

"clear days" means, in relation to a period of notice, that period excluding the day when the notice is given or deemed to be given and the day for which it is given or on which it is to take effect;

"company" includes any body corporate (not being a corporation sole) or association of persons, whether or not a company within the meaning of the Act;

"default shares" has the meaning given to it in article 70.1;

"director" means a director of the Company;

"electronic platform" means any form of electronic platform and includes, without limitation, website addresses, application technology, conference call systems and other forms of electronic communications technology;

"entitled by transmission" means, in relation to a share, entitled as a consequence of the death or bankruptcy of a member, or as a result of another event giving rise to a transmission of entitlement by operation of law;

"executed" includes, in relation to a document, execution under hand or under seal or by any other method permitted by law;

"FCA" means the Financial Conduct Authority or its successors from time to time;

"FSMA" means the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000;

"group" means the Company and its subsidiary undertakings;

"holder" means, in relation to a share, the member whose name is entered in the register as the holder of that share;

"hybrid meeting" means a general meeting hosted on an electronic platform, where that meeting is physically hosted at a specific location simultaneously;

"in writing" means the representation or reproduction of words, symbols or other information in a visible form by any method or combination of methods, whether sent or supplied in electronic form or otherwise;

"Listing Rules" means the listing rules made by the FCA under Part VI of FSMA;

"London Stock Exchange" means London Stock Exchange plc or any other body which assumes the functions of that company as its successor;

"member" means a member of the Company;

"office" means the registered office for the time being of the Company;

"ordinary shares" means the ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the capital of the Company;

"paid", "paid up" and "paid-up" mean paid or credited as paid;

2

"PRA" means the Prudential Regulation Authority or its successors from time to time;

"qualifying person" means an individual who is a member of the Company, a person authorised under section 323 of the Act to act as the representative of a corporation in relation to a meeting or a person appointed as proxy of a member in relation to the meeting;

"register" means the register of members of the Company kept pursuant to section 113 of the Act or the issuer register of members and Operator register of members maintained pursuant to Regulation 20 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001 and, where the context requires, any register maintained by the Company or the Operator of persons holding any renounceable right of allotment of a share;

"retiring directors" has the meaning given to it in article 80.2.2;

"seal" means the common seal of the Company or any official or securities seal that the Company may have or may be permitted to have under the Act;

"secretary" means the secretary of the Company and includes any joint, assistant or deputy secretary and a person appointed by the board to perform the duties of the secretary;

"Transparency Rules" means the disclosure guidance and transparency rules made by the FCA under Part VI of FSMA;

"uncertificated proxy instruction" means an instruction or notification sent by means of a relevant system and received by such participant in that system acting on behalf of the Company as the board may prescribe, in such form and subject to such terms and conditions as may from time to time be prescribed by the board (subject always to the facilities and requirements of the relevant system concerned);

"Uncertificated Securities Regulations" means the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, as amended from time to time, including any provisions of or under the Act which alter or replace such regulations;

"uncertificated" means, in relation to a share, a share title to which is recorded in the register as being held in uncertificated form and title to which, by virtue of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations, may be transferred by means of a relevant system; and

"United Kingdom" means the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The expressions "issuer register of members", "Operator", "Operator-instruction","Operator register of members", "participating issuer", "participating security" and "relevant system" have the same meaning as in the Uncertificated Securities Regulations.

1.2 Unless the context otherwise requires, words and expressions to which a particular meaning is given by the Act, as in force when the articles are adopted, shall have the same meaning in the articles, except where the word or expression is otherwise defined in the articles.

3

  1. All references in the articles to the giving of instructions by means of a relevant system shall be deemed to relate to a properly authenticated dematerialised instruction given in accordance with the Uncertificated Securities Regulations. The giving of such instructions shall be subject to:
    1. the facilities and requirements of the relevant system;
    2. the Uncertificated Securities Regulations; and
    3. the extent to which such instructions are permitted by or practicable under the rules and practices from time to time of the Operator of the relevant system.
  3. Where an ordinary resolution of the Company is expressed to be required for any purpose, a special resolution is also effective for that purpose.
  4. References to a "meeting" shall not be taken as requiring more than one person to be present if any quorum requirement can be satisfied by one person.
  5. References to a person being "present" at or "attending" a general meeting means, for the purposes of physical meetings, present in person or, for the purposes of a hybrid meeting, present in person or by means of an electronic platform.
  6. References to a person's "participation" in the business of any general meeting include without limitation and as relevant the right (including, in the case of a corporation, through a duly appointed representative) to speak, vote, be represented by a proxy and have access in hard copy or electronic form to all documents which are required by the Act or the articles to be made available at the meeting and "participate" and "participating" shall be construed accordingly.
  7. References to "speak", "hear" and "be heard" shall be interpreted in accordance with article 49.3.
  8. The ejusdem generis principle of construction shall not apply. Accordingly, general words shall not be given a restrictive meaning by reason of their being preceded or followed by words indicating a particular class of acts, matters or things or by examples falling within the general words.
  9. The headings in the articles do not affect the interpretation of the articles.
  10. References to a "debenture" include debenture stock.
  11. References to any statutory provision or statute include all modifications thereto and all re-enactments thereof (with or without modification) and all subordinate legislation made thereunder in each case for the time being in force. This article does not affect the interpretation of article 1.2.

2. MODEL ARTICLES OR REGULATIONS NOT TO APPLY

No model articles or regulations contained in any statute or subordinate legislation including the regulations contained in Table A in the schedule to the Companies (Tables A to F) Regulations 1985 or the model articles contained in the schedule to the Companies (Model Articles) Regulations 2008 apply to the Company.

4

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 10 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2024 11:21:09 UTC.