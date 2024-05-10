Company No. 48839 ________________________________________ THE COMPANIES ACT 2006 ________________________________________ ________________________________________ PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES ________________________________________ ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF BARCLAYS PLC (as adopted by special resolution on 9 May 2024)

CONTENTS PRELIMINARY 1 1. Interpretation 1 2. Model articles or regulations not to apply 4 LIABILITY OF MEMBERS 5 3. Limited liability 5 SHARE CAPITAL 5 4. Preference shares 5 5. Allotment and pre-emption 14 6. Power to issue different classes of shares 14 7. Rights and restrictions attaching to shares 14 8. Variation of rights 14 9. Financial assistance for the acquisition of the Company's shares 15 10. Commission 15 11. Trusts not recognised 15 12. Uncertificated shares 15 SHARE CERTIFICATES 16 13. Right to certificate 16 14. Replacement certificates 17 LIEN__ 17 715. Company's lien on shares not fully paid 17 16. Enforcement of lien by sale 18 17. Application of proceeds of sale 18 CALLS ON SHARES 18 18. Calls 18 19. Power to differentiate 19 20. Interest on calls 19 21. Payment in advance 19 22. Amounts due on allotment or issue treated as calls 19 FORFEITURE 19 23. Notice if call not paid 19 24. Forfeiture for non-compliance 20 25. Notice after forfeiture 20 26. Disposal of forfeited shares 20 27. Arrears to be paid notwithstanding forfeiture 20 28. Surrender 21

UNTRACED SHAREHOLDERS 21 29. Power of sale 21 30. Application of proceeds of sale and dividend forfeiture 22 TRANSFER OF SHARES 22 31. Method of transfer 22 32. Right to refuse registration 22 33. Fees on registration 24 TRANSMISSION OF SHARES 24 34. On death 24 35. Election of person entitled by transmission 24 36. Rights on transmission 25 FRACTIONS OF SHARES 25 37. Fractions 25 COMPANY NAME 26 38. Change of Company name 26 GENERAL MEETINGS 26 39. Annual general meetings 26 40. Convening of general meetings by the board 26 41. Convening of general meetings by requirement of the members 26 42. Length and form of notice 27 43. Omission to send notice 27 44. Postponement of general meetings 27 PROCEEDINGS AT GENERAL MEETINGS 28 45. Quorum 28 46. No business to be transacted unless quorum present 28 47. Procedure if quorum not present 28 48. Chair 28 49. Attendance and speaking at general meetings 29 50. Power to adjourn 29 51. Notice of adjourned meeting 30 52. Business at adjourned meeting 30 53. General meetings at more than one place 30 54. Hybrid meetings 30 55. Accommodation of members at meeting 31 56. Orderly conduct and security 32 VOTING 32 57. Method of voting 32

58. Procedure on a poll 33 59. Votes of members 34 60. No casting vote 35 61. Restriction on voting rights for unpaid calls etc 35 62. Voting by proxy 35 63. Appointment of proxy 36 64. Validity of actions by proxy or representative of a corporation 37 65. Corporate representatives 38 66. Objections to and error in voting 38 67. Amendments to special resolutions 38 68. Amendments to ordinary resolutions 38 69. Class meetings 38 70. Failure to disclose interests in shares 39 APPOINTMENT, RETIREMENT AND REMOVAL OF DIRECTORS 45 71. Number of directors 45 72. Power of the Company to appoint directors 41 73. Power of the board to appoint directors 41 74. Appointment of executive directors 41 75. Eligibility of new directors 42 76. Voting on resolution for appointment 42 77. Retirement by rotation 42 78. Directors subject to retirement 43 79. Position of retiring director 43 80. Deemed reappointment 43 81. No retirement on account of age 44 82. Removal by ordinary resolution 44 83. Vacation of office by director 44 ALTERNATE DIRECTORS 45 84. Appointment 45 85. Revocation of appointment 45 86. Participation in board meetings 45 87. Responsibility 46 REMUNERATION, EXPENSES AND PENSIONS 46 88. Directors' fees 46 89. Additional remuneration 46 90. Expenses 47 91. Remuneration and expenses of alternate directors 47

92. Directors' pensions and other benefits 47 93. Remuneration of executive directors 48 POWERS AND DUTIES OF THE BOARD 48 94. Powers of the board 48 95. Powers of directors being less than minimum required number 48 96. Powers of executive directors 48 97. Delegation to committees and certain subsidiaries 49 98. Attorneys and Agents 49 99. Execution of certain instruments 49 100. Loans to directors 50 101. Associate directors 50 102. Exercise of voting powers 50 103. Provision for employees 50 104. Registers 51 105. Borrowing powers 51 106. Register of charges 51 107. Directors' interests 51 PROCEEDINGS OF DIRECTORS AND COMMITTEES 55 108. Board meetings 56 109. Notice of board meetings 56 110. Quorum 56 111. Chair of board 56 112. Voting 57 113. Participation by Electronic means 57 114. Resolution in writing 57 115. Proceedings of committees 57 116. Records of proceedings 58 117. Validity of proceedings of board or committee 58 SECRETARY AND AUTHENTICATION OF DOCUMENTS 58 118. Secretary 58 119. Authentication of documents 59 SEALS 59 120. Safe custody 59 121. Application of seals 59 DIVIDENDS AND OTHER PAYMENTS 59 122. Declaration of dividends 59 123. Interim and other dividends 60

124. Entitlement to dividends 60 125. Method of payment 60 126. Dividends not to bear interest 62 127. Calls or debts may be deducted from dividends etc 62 128. Unclaimed dividends etc 62 129. Uncashed dividends 62 130. Payment of dividends in specie 63 131. Payment of scrip dividends 63 132. Board powers to carry profits to reserve and to carry forward profits 65 133. Capitalisation of profits 66 134. Record dates 67 ACCOUNTS 67 135. Keeping and inspection of accounts 67 136. Accounts to be sent to members etc 67 137. Appointment of auditors 68 NOTICES AND COMMUNICATIONS 68 138. Form of notices and communications by the Company 68 139. Notice by advertisement 68 140. Deemed delivery of notices, documents and information 69 141. Notice binding on transferees etc 69 142. Notice in case of joint holders and entitlement by transmission 69 143. Members not entitled to notices, documents and information 70 MISCELLANEOUS 70 144. Destruction of documents 70 145. Winding up 71 146. Indemnity of officers, funding directors' defence costs and power to purchase insurance ......................................................................................................................................71

Company No. 48839 ________________________________________ THE COMPANIES ACT 2006 ________________________________________ _______________________________________ PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES _______________________________________ ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF BARCLAYS PLC PRELIMINARY 1. INTERPRETATION 1.1 In these articles, unless the context otherwise requires: "Act" means the Companies Act 2006; "articles" means these articles of association as altered from time to time; "auditors" means the auditors from time to time of the Company; "board" means the board of directors from time to time of the Company or the directors present at a duly convened meeting of the directors at which a quorum is present; "business day" means a day (not being a Saturday or Sunday) on which clearing banks are open for business in London; "cash memorandum account" an account so designated by the Operator of the relevant system concerned; "certificated" means, in relation to a share, a share which is not in uncertificated form; "chair" means the chair for the time being of the board; 1

"clear days" means, in relation to a period of notice, that period excluding the day when the notice is given or deemed to be given and the day for which it is given or on which it is to take effect; "company" includes any body corporate (not being a corporation sole) or association of persons, whether or not a company within the meaning of the Act; "default shares" has the meaning given to it in article 70.1; "director" means a director of the Company; "electronic platform" means any form of electronic platform and includes, without limitation, website addresses, application technology, conference call systems and other forms of electronic communications technology; "entitled by transmission" means, in relation to a share, entitled as a consequence of the death or bankruptcy of a member, or as a result of another event giving rise to a transmission of entitlement by operation of law; "executed" includes, in relation to a document, execution under hand or under seal or by any other method permitted by law; "FCA" means the Financial Conduct Authority or its successors from time to time; "FSMA" means the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000; "group" means the Company and its subsidiary undertakings; "holder" means, in relation to a share, the member whose name is entered in the register as the holder of that share; "hybrid meeting" means a general meeting hosted on an electronic platform, where that meeting is physically hosted at a specific location simultaneously; "in writing" means the representation or reproduction of words, symbols or other information in a visible form by any method or combination of methods, whether sent or supplied in electronic form or otherwise; "Listing Rules" means the listing rules made by the FCA under Part VI of FSMA; "London Stock Exchange" means London Stock Exchange plc or any other body which assumes the functions of that company as its successor; "member" means a member of the Company; "office" means the registered office for the time being of the Company; "ordinary shares" means the ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the capital of the Company; "paid", "paid up" and "paid-up" mean paid or credited as paid; 2

"PRA" means the Prudential Regulation Authority or its successors from time to time; "qualifying person" means an individual who is a member of the Company, a person authorised under section 323 of the Act to act as the representative of a corporation in relation to a meeting or a person appointed as proxy of a member in relation to the meeting; "register" means the register of members of the Company kept pursuant to section 113 of the Act or the issuer register of members and Operator register of members maintained pursuant to Regulation 20 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001 and, where the context requires, any register maintained by the Company or the Operator of persons holding any renounceable right of allotment of a share; "retiring directors" has the meaning given to it in article 80.2.2; "seal" means the common seal of the Company or any official or securities seal that the Company may have or may be permitted to have under the Act; "secretary" means the secretary of the Company and includes any joint, assistant or deputy secretary and a person appointed by the board to perform the duties of the secretary; "Transparency Rules" means the disclosure guidance and transparency rules made by the FCA under Part VI of FSMA; "uncertificated proxy instruction" means an instruction or notification sent by means of a relevant system and received by such participant in that system acting on behalf of the Company as the board may prescribe, in such form and subject to such terms and conditions as may from time to time be prescribed by the board (subject always to the facilities and requirements of the relevant system concerned); "Uncertificated Securities Regulations" means the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, as amended from time to time, including any provisions of or under the Act which alter or replace such regulations; "uncertificated" means, in relation to a share, a share title to which is recorded in the register as being held in uncertificated form and title to which, by virtue of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations, may be transferred by means of a relevant system; and "United Kingdom" means the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The expressions "issuer register of members", "Operator", "Operator-instruction","Operator register of members", "participating issuer", "participating security" and "relevant system" have the same meaning as in the Uncertificated Securities Regulations. 1.2 Unless the context otherwise requires, words and expressions to which a particular meaning is given by the Act, as in force when the articles are adopted, shall have the same meaning in the articles, except where the word or expression is otherwise defined in the articles. 3