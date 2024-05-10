Company No. 48839
________________________________________
THE COMPANIES ACT 2006
________________________________________
________________________________________
PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES
________________________________________
ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
OF
BARCLAYS PLC
(as adopted by special resolution on 9 May 2024)
CONTENTS
PRELIMINARY
1
1.
Interpretation
1
2.
Model articles or regulations not to apply
4
LIABILITY OF MEMBERS
5
3.
Limited liability
5
SHARE CAPITAL
5
4.
Preference shares
5
5.
Allotment and pre-emption
14
6.
Power to issue different classes of shares
14
7.
Rights and restrictions attaching to shares
14
8.
Variation of rights
14
9.
Financial assistance for the acquisition of the Company's shares
15
10.
Commission
15
11.
Trusts not recognised
15
12.
Uncertificated shares
15
SHARE CERTIFICATES
16
13.
Right to certificate
16
14.
Replacement certificates
17
LIEN__
17
715.
Company's lien on shares not fully paid
17
16.
Enforcement of lien by sale
18
17.
Application of proceeds of sale
18
CALLS ON SHARES
18
18.
Calls
18
19.
Power to differentiate
19
20.
Interest on calls
19
21.
Payment in advance
19
22.
Amounts due on allotment or issue treated as calls
19
FORFEITURE
19
23.
Notice if call not paid
19
24.
Forfeiture for non-compliance
20
25.
Notice after forfeiture
20
26.
Disposal of forfeited shares
20
27.
Arrears to be paid notwithstanding forfeiture
20
28.
Surrender
21
UNTRACED SHAREHOLDERS
21
29.
Power of sale
21
30.
Application of proceeds of sale and dividend forfeiture
22
TRANSFER OF SHARES
22
31.
Method of transfer
22
32.
Right to refuse registration
22
33.
Fees on registration
24
TRANSMISSION OF SHARES
24
34.
On death
24
35.
Election of person entitled by transmission
24
36.
Rights on transmission
25
FRACTIONS OF SHARES
25
37.
Fractions
25
COMPANY NAME
26
38.
Change of Company name
26
GENERAL MEETINGS
26
39.
Annual general meetings
26
40.
Convening of general meetings by the board
26
41.
Convening of general meetings by requirement of the members
26
42.
Length and form of notice
27
43.
Omission to send notice
27
44.
Postponement of general meetings
27
PROCEEDINGS AT GENERAL MEETINGS
28
45.
Quorum
28
46.
No business to be transacted unless quorum present
28
47.
Procedure if quorum not present
28
48.
Chair
28
49.
Attendance and speaking at general meetings
29
50.
Power to adjourn
29
51.
Notice of adjourned meeting
30
52.
Business at adjourned meeting
30
53.
General meetings at more than one place
30
54.
Hybrid meetings
30
55.
Accommodation of members at meeting
31
56.
Orderly conduct and security
32
VOTING
32
57.
Method of voting
32
58.
Procedure on a poll
33
59.
Votes of members
34
60.
No casting vote
35
61.
Restriction on voting rights for unpaid calls etc
35
62.
Voting by proxy
35
63.
Appointment of proxy
36
64.
Validity of actions by proxy or representative of a corporation
37
65.
Corporate representatives
38
66.
Objections to and error in voting
38
67.
Amendments to special resolutions
38
68.
Amendments to ordinary resolutions
38
69.
Class meetings
38
70.
Failure to disclose interests in shares
39
APPOINTMENT, RETIREMENT AND REMOVAL OF DIRECTORS
45
71.
Number of directors
45
72.
Power of the Company to appoint directors
41
73.
Power of the board to appoint directors
41
74.
Appointment of executive directors
41
75.
Eligibility of new directors
42
76.
Voting on resolution for appointment
42
77.
Retirement by rotation
42
78.
Directors subject to retirement
43
79.
Position of retiring director
43
80.
Deemed reappointment
43
81.
No retirement on account of age
44
82.
Removal by ordinary resolution
44
83.
Vacation of office by director
44
ALTERNATE DIRECTORS
45
84.
Appointment
45
85.
Revocation of appointment
45
86.
Participation in board meetings
45
87.
Responsibility
46
REMUNERATION, EXPENSES AND PENSIONS
46
88.
Directors' fees
46
89.
Additional remuneration
46
90.
Expenses
47
91.
Remuneration and expenses of alternate directors
47
92.
Directors' pensions and other benefits
47
93.
Remuneration of executive directors
48
POWERS AND DUTIES OF THE BOARD
48
94.
Powers of the board
48
95.
Powers of directors being less than minimum required number
48
96.
Powers of executive directors
48
97.
Delegation to committees and certain subsidiaries
49
98.
Attorneys and Agents
49
99.
Execution of certain instruments
49
100.
Loans to directors
50
101.
Associate directors
50
102.
Exercise of voting powers
50
103.
Provision for employees
50
104.
Registers
51
105.
Borrowing powers
51
106.
Register of charges
51
107.
Directors' interests
51
PROCEEDINGS OF DIRECTORS AND COMMITTEES
55
108.
Board meetings
56
109.
Notice of board meetings
56
110.
Quorum
56
111.
Chair of board
56
112.
Voting
57
113.
Participation by Electronic means
57
114.
Resolution in writing
57
115.
Proceedings of committees
57
116.
Records of proceedings
58
117.
Validity of proceedings of board or committee
58
SECRETARY AND AUTHENTICATION OF DOCUMENTS
58
118.
Secretary
58
119.
Authentication of documents
59
SEALS
59
120.
Safe custody
59
121.
Application of seals
59
DIVIDENDS AND OTHER PAYMENTS
59
122.
Declaration of dividends
59
123.
Interim and other dividends
60
124.
Entitlement to dividends
60
125.
Method of payment
60
126.
Dividends not to bear interest
62
127.
Calls or debts may be deducted from dividends etc
62
128.
Unclaimed dividends etc
62
129.
Uncashed dividends
62
130.
Payment of dividends in specie
63
131.
Payment of scrip dividends
63
132.
Board powers to carry profits to reserve and to carry forward profits
65
133.
Capitalisation of profits
66
134.
Record dates
67
ACCOUNTS
67
135.
Keeping and inspection of accounts
67
136.
Accounts to be sent to members etc
67
137.
Appointment of auditors
68
NOTICES AND COMMUNICATIONS
68
138.
Form of notices and communications by the Company
68
139.
Notice by advertisement
68
140.
Deemed delivery of notices, documents and information
69
141.
Notice binding on transferees etc
69
142.
Notice in case of joint holders and entitlement by transmission
69
143.
Members not entitled to notices, documents and information
70
MISCELLANEOUS
70
144.
Destruction of documents
70
145.
Winding up
71
146. Indemnity of officers, funding directors' defence costs and power to purchase insurance
......................................................................................................................................71
1. INTERPRETATION
1.1 In these articles, unless the context otherwise requires: "Act" means the Companies Act 2006;
"articles" means these articles of association as altered from time to time; "auditors" means the auditors from time to time of the Company;
"board" means the board of directors from time to time of the Company or the directors present at a duly convened meeting of the directors at which a quorum is present;
"business day" means a day (not being a Saturday or Sunday) on which clearing banks are open for business in London;
"cash memorandum account" an account so designated by the Operator of the relevant system concerned;
"certificated" means, in relation to a share, a share which is not in uncertificated form; "chair" means the chair for the time being of the board;
1
"clear days" means, in relation to a period of notice, that period excluding the day when the notice is given or deemed to be given and the day for which it is given or on which it is to take effect;
"company" includes any body corporate (not being a corporation sole) or association of persons, whether or not a company within the meaning of the Act;
"default shares" has the meaning given to it in article 70.1;
"director" means a director of the Company;
"electronic platform" means any form of electronic platform and includes, without limitation, website addresses, application technology, conference call systems and other forms of electronic communications technology;
"entitled by transmission" means, in relation to a share, entitled as a consequence of the death or bankruptcy of a member, or as a result of another event giving rise to a transmission of entitlement by operation of law;
"executed" includes, in relation to a document, execution under hand or under seal or by any other method permitted by law;
"FCA" means the Financial Conduct Authority or its successors from time to time;
"FSMA" means the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000;
"group" means the Company and its subsidiary undertakings;
"holder" means, in relation to a share, the member whose name is entered in the register as the holder of that share;
"hybrid meeting" means a general meeting hosted on an electronic platform, where that meeting is physically hosted at a specific location simultaneously;
"in writing" means the representation or reproduction of words, symbols or other information in a visible form by any method or combination of methods, whether sent or supplied in electronic form or otherwise;
"Listing Rules" means the listing rules made by the FCA under Part VI of FSMA;
"London Stock Exchange" means London Stock Exchange plc or any other body which assumes the functions of that company as its successor;
"member" means a member of the Company;
"office" means the registered office for the time being of the Company;
"ordinary shares" means the ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the capital of the Company;
"paid", "paid up" and "paid-up" mean paid or credited as paid;
2
"PRA" means the Prudential Regulation Authority or its successors from time to time;
"qualifying person" means an individual who is a member of the Company, a person authorised under section 323 of the Act to act as the representative of a corporation in relation to a meeting or a person appointed as proxy of a member in relation to the meeting;
"register" means the register of members of the Company kept pursuant to section 113 of the Act or the issuer register of members and Operator register of members maintained pursuant to Regulation 20 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001 and, where the context requires, any register maintained by the Company or the Operator of persons holding any renounceable right of allotment of a share;
"retiring directors" has the meaning given to it in article 80.2.2;
"seal" means the common seal of the Company or any official or securities seal that the Company may have or may be permitted to have under the Act;
"secretary" means the secretary of the Company and includes any joint, assistant or deputy secretary and a person appointed by the board to perform the duties of the secretary;
"Transparency Rules" means the disclosure guidance and transparency rules made by the FCA under Part VI of FSMA;
"uncertificated proxy instruction" means an instruction or notification sent by means of a relevant system and received by such participant in that system acting on behalf of the Company as the board may prescribe, in such form and subject to such terms and conditions as may from time to time be prescribed by the board (subject always to the facilities and requirements of the relevant system concerned);
"Uncertificated Securities Regulations" means the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, as amended from time to time, including any provisions of or under the Act which alter or replace such regulations;
"uncertificated" means, in relation to a share, a share title to which is recorded in the register as being held in uncertificated form and title to which, by virtue of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations, may be transferred by means of a relevant system; and
"United Kingdom" means the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
The expressions "issuer register of members", "Operator", "Operator-instruction","Operator register of members", "participating issuer", "participating security" and "relevant system" have the same meaning as in the Uncertificated Securities Regulations.
1.2 Unless the context otherwise requires, words and expressions to which a particular meaning is given by the Act, as in force when the articles are adopted, shall have the same meaning in the articles, except where the word or expression is otherwise defined in the articles.
3
- All references in the articles to the giving of instructions by means of a relevant system shall be deemed to relate to a properly authenticated dematerialised instruction given in accordance with the Uncertificated Securities Regulations. The giving of such instructions shall be subject to:
- the facilities and requirements of the relevant system;
- the Uncertificated Securities Regulations; and
- the extent to which such instructions are permitted by or practicable under the rules and practices from time to time of the Operator of the relevant system.
- Where an ordinary resolution of the Company is expressed to be required for any purpose, a special resolution is also effective for that purpose.
- References to a "meeting" shall not be taken as requiring more than one person to be present if any quorum requirement can be satisfied by one person.
- References to a person being "present" at or "attending" a general meeting means, for the purposes of physical meetings, present in person or, for the purposes of a hybrid meeting, present in person or by means of an electronic platform.
- References to a person's "participation" in the business of any general meeting include without limitation and as relevant the right (including, in the case of a corporation, through a duly appointed representative) to speak, vote, be represented by a proxy and have access in hard copy or electronic form to all documents which are required by the Act or the articles to be made available at the meeting and "participate" and "participating" shall be construed accordingly.
- References to "speak", "hear" and "be heard" shall be interpreted in accordance with article 49.3.
- The ejusdem generis principle of construction shall not apply. Accordingly, general words shall not be given a restrictive meaning by reason of their being preceded or followed by words indicating a particular class of acts, matters or things or by examples falling within the general words.
- The headings in the articles do not affect the interpretation of the articles.
- References to a "debenture" include debenture stock.
- References to any statutory provision or statute include all modifications thereto and all re-enactments thereof (with or without modification) and all subordinate legislation made thereunder in each case for the time being in force. This article does not affect the interpretation of article 1.2.
2. MODEL ARTICLES OR REGULATIONS NOT TO APPLY
No model articles or regulations contained in any statute or subordinate legislation including the regulations contained in Table A in the schedule to the Companies (Tables A to F) Regulations 1985 or the model articles contained in the schedule to the Companies (Model Articles) Regulations 2008 apply to the Company.
4
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
