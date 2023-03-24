Barclays : Notice of Annual General Meeting and establishment of Sustainability Committee

24 March 2023

Barclays PLC

Notice of Annual General Meeting and establishment of Sustainability Committee

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

Barclays PLC ("Barclays") announces that its 2023 Annual General Meeting (the "2023 AGM") will be held on Wednesday 3 May 2023 at 11:00 am at the QEII Centre, Broad Sanctuary, Westminster, London SW1P 3EE and electronically on an online platform.

The following documents have been posted or made available to shareholders today:

Notice of the 2023 AGM (the " AGM Notice "); and Proxy forms for the 2023 AGM.

The AGM Notice is also available online at home.barclays/agm.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Please monitor our website at home.barclays/agmfor any announcements and updates on arrangements for the 2023 AGM. Any changes to the 2023 AGM arrangements will also be announced through the London Stock Exchange.

Board Sustainability Committee

Barclays announces the formation of a Board Sustainability Committee (the "Committee"). You can read more about the Committee and its remit in the AGM Notice.

The following directors have been appointed to the Committee with effect from 23 March 2023:

Nigel Higgins as Chair of the Committee;

C.S. Venkatakrishnan;

Robert Berry;

Dawn Fitzpatrick;

Mary Francis;

Brian Gilvary; and

Julia Wilson.