PU
06:17aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
05:34aFTSE 100 Lower Again as Banks, Miners, Oil Stocks Fall
DJ
Barclays : Notice of Annual General Meeting and establishment of Sustainability Committee

03/24/2023 | 06:52am EDT
24 March 2023

Barclays PLC

Notice of Annual General Meeting and establishment of Sustainability Committee

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

Barclays PLC ("Barclays") announces that its 2023 Annual General Meeting (the "2023 AGM") will be held on Wednesday 3 May 2023 at 11:00 am at the QEII Centre, Broad Sanctuary, Westminster, London SW1P 3EE and electronically on an online platform.

The following documents have been posted or made available to shareholders today:

  1. Notice of the 2023 AGM (the "AGM Notice"); and
  2. Proxy forms for the 2023 AGM.

The AGM Notice is also available online at home.barclays/agm.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Please monitor our website at home.barclays/agmfor any announcements and updates on arrangements for the 2023 AGM. Any changes to the 2023 AGM arrangements will also be announced through the London Stock Exchange.

Board Sustainability Committee

Barclays announces the formation of a Board Sustainability Committee (the "Committee"). You can read more about the Committee and its remit in the AGM Notice.

The following directors have been appointed to the Committee with effect from 23 March 2023:

  • Nigel Higgins as Chair of the Committee;
  • C.S. Venkatakrishnan;
  • Robert Berry;
  • Dawn Fitzpatrick;
  • Mary Francis;
  • Brian Gilvary; and
  • Julia Wilson.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Adam Strachan

James Johnson

Jon Tracey

+1 212 526 8442

+44 (0) 207 116 7233

+44 (0) 20 7116 4755

About Barclays

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays.

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 10:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
