Barclays : Our Readiness For Resolution (PDF 234KB)

2.1 The purpose of recovery and resolution The 2008/9 financial crisis highlighted both the importance of firms and regulators being prepared to respond effectively to unforeseen severe stress events, and the disruptive and costly nature of disorderly bank failure. As part of the subsequent global regulatory reforms, regulators have called on large, systemically important financial institutions, such as Barclays, to improve recovery plans for restoring their capital, liquidity and balance sheet positions during times of severe stress. In addition, and in the event of the failure of these recovery plans, regulators require such institutions to ensure they have capabilities to support their resolution. The BoE describes the purpose of resolution in the following way: Resolution imposes losses on failed banks' shareholders and investors, not taxpayers. It ensures larger firms' services can continue to operate for a sufficient period, allowing authorities or new management to restructure them or wind them down. By ensuring losses will fall on a failed bank's investors, resolution can reduce the risk of bank failures by encouraging more responsible risk-taking. This can limit the impact of bank failures when they do occur, by placing the cost of failure on shareholders and investors, not public finances.2 2.2 The UK resolution framework The BoE is the regulatory authority with responsibility for resolution of banking groups, certain investment firms, and building societies in the UK. As such, the BoE has at its disposal several so-called 'stabilisation options' provided for under the Banking Act 2009, as amended (the Banking Act). These include: the bail-in of liabilities (including issued debt) in order to absorb losses and recapitalise the entity or the group (please see Section 4.1 below for further details);

as a last resort, temporary public sector ownership of the entity or the group. These powers can be exercised individually or in combination and with respect to operating companies in the UK, such as banks or certain investment firms, or with respect to their UK organised holding companies.

On the 'Resolution' section of its website, the BoE has published a range of materials which discuss the UK's resolution framework and how the BoE might conduct a resolution.3 2.3 A commitment to resolvability In April 2017, the BoE committed to Parliament that the major UK banking groups will be resolvable by 2022. Since that time, the BoE has developed its views on what it means for a bank to be resolvable, identified a number of potential barriers to resolution of banking groups and has developed policy expectations aimed to ensure such barriers are removed, or substantially mitigated, ahead of 2022. For a bank to be resolvable, in the view of the BoE, it must achieve the following outcomes: have adequate financial resources available to absorb losses and recapitalise the institution, without recourse to public funds, in a resolution context;

be able to continue to do business and serve its customers through resolution; and

be able to co-ordinate and communicate effectively within the firm and with the authorities and markets so that resolution and subsequent restructuring are orderly. Historically, there have been a number of features of banking groups, or the regulatory environment in which they operate, which the BoE has identified that might, if not adequately addressed, act as potential barriers to these resolvability objectives. In particular, the BoE has identified the following key factors that should be considered as part of the resolution planning process: adequacy of minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL);

capability to conduct accurate and timely valuations of assets and liabilities in resolution;

access to funding in resolution;

the risk of early termination of financial contracts;

ensuring operational continuity in resolution;

ensuring continuity of access to financial market infrastructures;

identification, development and execution of post-stabilisation restructuring options; and

