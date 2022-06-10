Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barclays PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:43 2022-06-10 am EDT
165.24 GBX   -0.41%
03:22aBARCLAYS : Our Readiness For Resolution (PDF 234KB)
PU
02:45aBank Of England Carries Out Resolvability Assessment Of Major UK Banks
MT
02:41aBank of England says top UK banks no longer "too big to fail"
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barclays : Our Readiness For Resolution (PDF 234KB)

06/10/2022 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Barclays PLC Our readiness for resolution

10 June 2022

Contents

  1. Introduction
  2. About the UK resolution framework and this report
    1. The purpose of recovery and resolution
    2. The UK resolution framework
    3. A commitment to resolvability
    4. Resolution planning and this report
  4. Group structure
    1. Overview of the Group
    2. Legal structure
    3. Developments to Group structure improving resilience and resolvability
  6. The Bank of England's resolution strategy for the Group
    1. Resolution strategy
    2. Conduct of a resolution
    3. Post-resolutionrestructuring
  8. Achieving the resolution outcomes
    1. Outcome 1: adequate financial resources
    2. Outcome 2: continuity & restructuring
    3. Outcome 3: coordination & communication
  10. Barclays' resolvability accountability and assurance
    1. Governance
    2. Testing and assurance
    3. Embedding resolvability into Barclays' risk and control frameworks
  12. Further enhancements to our resolvability

Glossary

Disclaimer on (among other things) forward-looking statements and assumptions/basis of preparation

01

02

02

02

02

03

03

04

05

05

06

07

08

09

10

11

11

12

13

13

1. Introduction

It is now more than a decade since the financial crisis of 2008/9, and during this time Barclays (as defined below) has worked with regulators globally to enhance its resilience to financial stress. Since 2011, Barclays has had a detailed recovery plan in place, setting out the measures available to it to restore the financial position of the Group (as defined below) should there be a significant deterioration in its financial condition. The recovery plan has been enhanced by the work Barclays has undertaken across a number of areas - including the ring- fencing of its UK retail banking business, creation of a Group-wide service company, and reducing the size and complexity of its balance sheet - all of which increase the Group's readiness for any future crisis. Where recovery measures are unsuccessful, the UK resolution framework put in place after the 2008/9 financial crisis is designed to ensure that banks and their wider groups can be recapitalised and restructured in a way that provides for the continued operation of important banking services. This framework also aims to protect financial stability without exposing public funds to loss. In Section 2, we provide an overview of the UK's resolution framework and the powers the Bank of England (BoE), as the Group's lead resolution authority, could use to resolve Barclays PLC (BPLC) and its subsidiaries (Barclays or the Group). The BoE has worked with the Group and, via the regulatory Crisis Management Group, other regulators and resolution authorities globally, to identify single- point-of-entry (SPE) bail-in as the resolution strategy for Barclays. In Section 3, we provide an overview of the Group structure and, in Section 4, we describe how this SPE strategy could be used to resolve Barclays in the event that it became necessary to do so.

While the BoE is responsible for identifying and, if necessary, executing our resolution strategy should it become necessary to do so following the implementation of our own recovery plan, Barclays needs to have certain capabilities in place to assist with achieving a successful resolution. As part of the commitment by the BoE to ensure that all banks are resolvable, Barclays has been required by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) to publish a summary of its preparations for resolution.1 In Section 5, we provide details of these capabilities and the steps Barclays has taken since the 2008/9 financial crisis to remove barriers identified by the BoE to resolvability. These demonstrate that Barclays complies with the policies of the BoE and (where applicable) other relevant regulators and are the basis on which Barclays has concluded that it has the capabilities to assist with achieving the required outcomes. Please see Section 2 for further details about the UK resolution framework and Section 6 on how we have reached this conclusion through substantial testing and other assurance activities.

The BoE is publishing its assessment of Barclays' resolvability capabilities, alongside that of each other major UK firm, in parallel with this report. Barclays notes from the BoE's assessment that there are no shortcomings, deficiencies or substantive impediments identified in our capabilities that could impede our ability to execute the preferred resolution strategy. Barclays also notes the BoE's identification of areas of further enhancement with respect to our approach to assurance activities relating to our Valuation in Resolution and Restructuring Planning capabilities, and Barclays will ensure these enhancements are made as part of our broader commitment to further embed, test and refine Barclays' resolution arrangements, and respond to the outcome of the enhanced assurance activities as may be required. Barclays looks forward to continuing to work with the BoE, along with the Group's other regulators and resolution authorities globally, to maintain and enhance its resolvability capabilities.

Our readiness for resolution

Barclays PLC

01

home.barclays/annualreport

2. About the UK resolution framework and this report

2.1 The purpose of recovery and resolution

The 2008/9 financial crisis highlighted both the importance of firms and regulators being prepared to respond effectively to unforeseen severe stress events, and the disruptive and costly nature of disorderly bank failure. As part of the subsequent global regulatory reforms, regulators have called on large, systemically important financial institutions, such as Barclays, to improve recovery plans for restoring their capital, liquidity and balance sheet positions during times of severe stress. In addition, and in the event of the failure of these recovery plans, regulators require such institutions to ensure they have capabilities to support their resolution.

The BoE describes the purpose of resolution in the following way:

Resolution imposes losses on failed banks' shareholders and investors, not taxpayers. It ensures larger firms' services can continue to operate for a sufficient period, allowing authorities or new management to restructure them or wind them down.

By ensuring losses will fall on a failed bank's investors, resolution can reduce the risk of bank failures by encouraging more responsible risk-taking. This can limit the impact of bank failures when they do occur, by placing the cost of failure on shareholders and investors, not public finances.2

2.2 The UK resolution framework

The BoE is the regulatory authority with responsibility for resolution of banking groups, certain investment firms, and building societies in the UK. As such, the BoE has at its disposal several so-called 'stabilisation options' provided for under the Banking Act 2009, as amended (the Banking Act). These include:

  • the bail-in of liabilities (including issued debt) in order to absorb losses and recapitalise the entity or the group (please see Section 4.1 below for further details);
  • a sale of the entity either to a private sector purchaser, most likely another banking group, or a publicly-owned 'bridge company';
  • a sale of some or all of the group's business to another industry participant; and
  • as a last resort, temporary public sector ownership of the entity or the group.

These powers can be exercised individually or in combination and with respect to operating companies in the UK, such as banks or certain investment firms, or with respect to their UK organised holding companies.

On the 'Resolution' section of its website, the BoE has published a range of materials which discuss the UK's resolution framework and how the BoE might conduct a resolution.3

2.3 A commitment to resolvability

In April 2017, the BoE committed to Parliament that the major UK banking groups will be resolvable by 2022. Since that time, the BoE has developed its views on what it means for a bank to be resolvable, identified a number of potential barriers to resolution of banking groups and has developed policy expectations aimed to ensure such barriers are removed, or substantially mitigated, ahead of 2022.

For a bank to be resolvable, in the view of the BoE, it must achieve the following outcomes:

  • have adequate financial resources available to absorb losses and recapitalise the institution, without recourse to public funds, in a resolution context;
  • be able to continue to do business and serve its customers through resolution; and
  • be able to co-ordinate and communicate effectively within the firm and with the authorities and markets so that resolution and subsequent restructuring are orderly.

Historically, there have been a number of features of banking groups, or the regulatory environment in which they operate, which the BoE has identified that might, if not adequately addressed, act as potential barriers to these resolvability objectives. In particular, the BoE has identified the following key factors that should be considered as part of the resolution planning process:

  • adequacy of minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL);
  • capability to conduct accurate and timely valuations of assets and liabilities in resolution;
  • access to funding in resolution;
  • the risk of early termination of financial contracts;
  • ensuring operational continuity in resolution;
  • ensuring continuity of access to financial market infrastructures;
  • identification, development and execution of post-stabilisation restructuring options; and
  • effectiveness and timeliness of management, governance and communications in resolution.

Barclays has taken active steps to mitigate these barriers identified by the BoE, particularly where such barriers might in practice constitute an impediment to a credible execution of its SPE resolution strategy. Please see Section 5 for a description of our capabilities and the steps taken to date. The Group has not identified any other barriers to its resolution. Further, based on the substantial testing and other assurance activities undertaken to date, Barclays considers that the capabilities it has developed are well adapted to meeting any future issue which may pose a threat to the credible execution of Barclays' resolution strategy.

2.4 Resolution planning and this report

Resolution planning is the process of analysing information about a banking group, developing a resolution strategy and creating systems and structures in the banking group that support the resolution strategy. A resolution strategy identifies the stabilisation options and other resolution powers that are likely to be best suited to stabilise and restructure a particular bank were it to become severely financially distressed; planning to support that strategy involves identifying how the potential barriers noted above could be addressed. The strategy for a banking group is determined by the BoE based on reports and analysis provided by the banking group.

The BoE has developed a resolvability assessment framework (RAF) to support this process. The RAF defines the information that banking groups need to provide to the BoE, and how the BoE will determine the extent to which the strategy for a particular group and the group's arrangements have adequately prepared for resolution. As part of this process we are making this disclosure, which summarises our preparations for resolution. As indicated in Section 1, the BoE is communicating publicly its assessment of our resolvability and the resolvability of other banking groups.

02

Barclays PLC

Our readiness for resolution

home.barclays/annualreport

3. Group structure

3.1 Overview of the Group

Barclays is a British universal bank, supporting individuals and small businesses through its consumer banking services, and larger businesses and institutions through its corporate and investment banking services. Barclays is diversified by business, geography and income type. The Group's operations include consumer banking and payments services in the UK, US and Europe, as well as a global corporate and investment bank. As described in more detail in Section 3.2 below, the Group operates as two divisions - the Barclays UK (Barclays UK) division and the Barclays International (Barclays International) division - which are supported by Barclays Execution Services Limited (BXSL), the Group-wide service company providing technology, operations and functional services across the Group.

Barclays has identified its material subsidiaries for resolution purposes (Material Subsidiaries). In addition, on an annual basis, Barclays undertakes analysis to identify those entities which are significant to the Group and those business lines which are core to the Group's operations. This analysis covers all branches and subsidiaries within the Group and supports the determination of the scope for the work required to remove any impediments to resolution.

3.2 Legal structure

The following provides a summary of BPLC, the Group's Material Subsidiaries and their activities:

  • BPLC - BPLC is the holding company for the
    Group as the direct or indirect parent of all other Group legal entities. BPLC's ordinary shares are listed on the main market of the
    London Stock Exchange and American Depositary Receipts representing BPLC's ordinary shares are listed on the New York
    Stock Exchange. As discussed further in Section 4 below, BPLC is the only 'Resolution Entity' identified by the BoE for the purposes of Barclays' SPE resolution strategy. BPLC is subject to consolidated supervision by the
    PRA and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and in 2021 received approval by the PRA as a financial holding company.
  • Barclays Bank UK PLC (BBUKPLC)
    - BBUKPLC is the Group's ring-fenced bank, established in line with the PRA's requirements to hold the UK core retail banking activities and protect retail banking from risks unrelated to the provision of that service. The consolidation of Barclays Bank
    UK PLC and its subsidiaries is referred to as the Barclays Bank UK Group. The Barclays Bank UK Group contains the majority of the Group's Barclays UK division, including the
    Personal Banking, Business Banking and

Barclaycard Consumer UK businesses, other than the Barclays Partner Finance business. BBUKPLC is authorised by the PRA and regulated by the FCA and the PRA.

Barclays Bank PLC (BBPLC) - BBPLC is the

Group's non ring-fenced bank. The

consolidation of Barclays Bank PLC and its

subsidiaries is referred to as the Barclays

Bank Group. The Barclays Bank Group

contains the majority of the Group's Barclays

International division, which is comprised of

the Corporate and Investment Bank and

Consumer, Cards and Payments businesses.

BBPLC is authorised by the PRA and

regulated by the FCA and the PRA.

Barclays Bank Ireland PLC (BBI) - BBI is a

wholly-owned subsidiary of BBPLC and is the

primary legal entity within the Group serving

its EEA clients, with branches in Belgium,

France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg,

Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden, in

addition to its Irish head office. BBI is licensed

as a credit institution by the Central Bank of

Ireland (CBI) and is designated as a significant

institution, directly supervised by the Single

Supervisory Mechanism of the European

Central Bank. BBI is regulated by the CBI for

financial conduct and BBI's branches are also

subject to direct supervision for local

conduct purposes by national supervisory

authorities in the jurisdictions where they are

established.

Barclays US LLC (BUSLLC) - BUSLLC is the

intermediate holding company for the

Barclays Bank Group's non-branch US

BPLC

BBUKPLC

BBPLC

BXSL

BBIBUSLLC

operations, including Barclays Capital Inc. and

Barclays Bank Delaware. BUSLLC is regulated

as a bank holding company by the US Federal

Reserve Board. Please see Section 3.3(a) for

further detail on the establishment of

BUSLLC.

Each of BPLC, BBUKPLC, BBPLC, BBI and BUSLLC is subject to MREL (or local equivalent, for example TLAC) requirements, as further described in Section 5.1(a).

BXSL is not regulated by the PRA or the FCA, but as part of setting up and maintaining the services that BXSL provides, BXSL is structured so as to support the Group's compliance with the PRA's expectations regarding operational continuity.

Our readiness for resolution

Barclays PLC

03

home.barclays/annualreport

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 07:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BARCLAYS PLC
03:22aBARCLAYS : Our Readiness For Resolution (PDF 234KB)
PU
02:45aBank Of England Carries Out Resolvability Assessment Of Major UK Banks
MT
02:41aBank of England says top UK banks no longer "too big to fail"
RE
06/09Gap Launches Credit Card Program With Barclays
MT
06/09Gap Launches New Credit Card Program in Partnership With Barclays and Mastercard
MT
06/09NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Dow Futures -2-
DJ
06/09Eni challenges slower IPO trend with plans for green energy listing
RE
06/08OCBC Prices $750 Million Worth of Subordinated Bonds
MT
06/08Barclays Research Finds Significant Cost Savings in Corporate Bond Portfolio Trading
BU
06/08BARCLAYS : appoints Alexis de Rosnay, Jeff Ammerman to leadership roles in Healthcare Inve..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BARCLAYS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 23 113 M 29 001 M 29 001 M
Net income 2022 4 497 M 5 643 M 5 643 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,52x
Yield 2022 4,53%
Capitalization 28 126 M 35 291 M 35 291 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 81 600
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 168,56 GBX
Average target price 231,79 GBX
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Global Head-Compliance Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-11.27%35 291
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.17%375 942
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.43%289 161
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.86%237 951
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.44%181 627
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.98%169 163