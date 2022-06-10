Barclays : Our Readiness For Resolution (PDF 234KB)
Barclays PLC Our readiness for resolution
10 June 2022
Contents
Introduction
About the UK resolution framework and this report
The purpose of recovery and resolution
The UK resolution framework
A commitment to resolvability
Resolution planning and this report
Group structure
Overview of the Group
Legal structure
Developments to Group structure improving resilience and resolvability
The Bank of England's resolution strategy for the Group
Resolution strategy
Conduct of a resolution
Post-resolutionrestructuring
Achieving the resolution outcomes
Outcome 1: adequate financial resources
Outcome 2: continuity & restructuring
Outcome 3: coordination & communication
Barclays' resolvability accountability and assurance
Governance
Testing and assurance
Embedding resolvability into Barclays' risk and control frameworks
Further enhancements to our resolvability
Glossary
Disclaimer on (among other things) forward-looking statements and assumptions/basis of preparation
01
02
02
02
02
03
03
04
05
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
11
12
13
13
1. Introduction
It is now more than a decade since the financial crisis of 2008/9, and during this time Barclays (as defined below) has worked with regulators globally to enhance its resilience to financial stress. Since 2011, Barclays has had a detailed recovery plan in place, setting out the measures available to it to restore the financial position of the Group (as defined below) should there be a significant deterioration in its financial condition. The recovery plan has been enhanced by the work Barclays has undertaken across a number of areas - including the ring- fencing of its UK retail banking business, creation of a Group-wide service company, and reducing the size and complexity of its balance sheet - all of which increase the Group's readiness for any future crisis. Where recovery measures are unsuccessful, the UK resolution framework put in place after the 2008/9 financial crisis is designed to ensure that banks and their wider groups can be recapitalised and restructured in a way that provides for the continued operation of important banking services. This framework also aims to protect financial stability without exposing public funds to loss. In Section 2, we provide an overview of the UK's resolution framework and the powers the Bank of England (BoE), as the Group's lead resolution authority, could use to resolve Barclays PLC (BPLC) and its subsidiaries (Barclays or the Group). The BoE has worked with the Group and, via the regulatory Crisis Management Group, other regulators and resolution authorities globally, to identify single- point-of-entry (SPE) bail-in as the resolution strategy for Barclays. In Section 3, we provide an overview of the Group structure and, in Section 4, we describe how this SPE strategy could be used to resolve Barclays in the event that it became necessary to do so.
While the BoE is responsible for identifying and, if necessary, executing our resolution strategy should it become necessary to do so following the implementation of our own recovery plan, Barclays needs to have certain capabilities in place to assist with achieving a successful resolution. As part of the commitment by the BoE to ensure that all banks are resolvable, Barclays has been required by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) to publish a summary of its preparations for resolution.1 In Section 5, we provide details of these capabilities and the steps Barclays has taken since the 2008/9 financial crisis to remove barriers identified by the BoE to resolvability. These demonstrate that Barclays complies with the policies of the BoE and (where applicable) other relevant regulators and are the basis on which Barclays has concluded that it has the capabilities to assist with achieving the required outcomes. Please see Section 2 for further details about the UK resolution framework and Section 6 on how we have reached this conclusion through substantial testing and other assurance activities.
The BoE is publishing its assessment of Barclays' resolvability capabilities, alongside that of each other major UK firm, in parallel with this report. Barclays notes from the BoE's assessment that there are no shortcomings, deficiencies or substantive impediments identified in our capabilities that could impede our ability to execute the preferred resolution strategy. Barclays also notes the BoE's identification of areas of further enhancement with respect to our approach to assurance activities relating to our Valuation in Resolution and Restructuring Planning capabilities, and Barclays will ensure these enhancements are made as part of our broader commitment to further embed, test and refine Barclays' resolution arrangements, and respond to the outcome of the enhanced assurance activities as may be required. Barclays looks forward to continuing to work with the BoE, along with the Group's other regulators and resolution authorities globally, to maintain and enhance its resolvability capabilities.
Our readiness for resolution
Barclays PLC
01
2. About the UK resolution framework and this report
2.1 The purpose of recovery and resolution
The 2008/9 financial crisis highlighted both the importance of firms and regulators being prepared to respond effectively to unforeseen severe stress events, and the disruptive and costly nature of disorderly bank failure. As part of the subsequent global regulatory reforms, regulators have called on large, systemically important financial institutions, such as Barclays, to improve recovery plans for restoring their capital, liquidity and balance sheet positions during times of severe stress. In addition, and in the event of the failure of these recovery plans, regulators require such institutions to ensure they have capabilities to support their resolution.
The BoE describes the purpose of resolution in the following way:
Resolution imposes losses on failed banks' shareholders and investors, not taxpayers. It ensures larger firms' services can continue to operate for a sufficient period, allowing authorities or new management to restructure them or wind them down.
By ensuring losses will fall on a failed bank's investors, resolution can reduce the risk of bank failures by encouraging more responsible risk-taking. This can limit the impact of bank failures when they do occur, by placing the cost of failure on shareholders and investors, not public finances.2
2.2 The UK resolution framework
The BoE is the regulatory authority with responsibility for resolution of banking groups, certain investment firms, and building societies in the UK. As such, the BoE has at its disposal several so-called 'stabilisation options' provided for under the Banking Act 2009, as amended (the Banking Act). These include:
the bail-in of liabilities (including issued debt) in order to absorb losses and recapitalise the entity or the group (please see Section 4.1 below for further details);
a sale of the entity either to a private sector purchaser, most likely another banking group, or a publicly-owned 'bridge company';
a sale of some or all of the group's business to another industry participant; and
as a last resort, temporary public sector ownership of the entity or the group.
These powers can be exercised individually or in combination and with respect to operating companies in the UK, such as banks or certain investment firms, or with respect to their UK organised holding companies.
On the 'Resolution' section of its website, the BoE has published a range of materials which discuss the UK's resolution framework and how the BoE might conduct a resolution.3
2.3 A commitment to resolvability
In April 2017, the BoE committed to Parliament that the major UK banking groups will be resolvable by 2022. Since that time, the BoE has developed its views on what it means for a bank to be resolvable, identified a number of potential barriers to resolution of banking groups and has developed policy expectations aimed to ensure such barriers are removed, or substantially mitigated, ahead of 2022.
For a bank to be resolvable, in the view of the BoE, it must achieve the following outcomes:
have adequate financial resources available to absorb losses and recapitalise the institution, without recourse to public funds, in a resolution context;
be able to continue to do business and serve its customers through resolution; and
be able to co-ordinate and communicate effectively within the firm and with the authorities and markets so that resolution and subsequent restructuring are orderly.
Historically, there have been a number of features of banking groups, or the regulatory environment in which they operate, which the BoE has identified that might, if not adequately addressed, act as potential barriers to these resolvability objectives. In particular, the BoE has identified the following key factors that should be considered as part of the resolution planning process:
adequacy of minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL);
capability to conduct accurate and timely valuations of assets and liabilities in resolution;
access to funding in resolution;
the risk of early termination of financial contracts;
ensuring operational continuity in resolution;
ensuring continuity of access to financial market infrastructures;
identification, development and execution of post-stabilisation restructuring options; and
effectiveness and timeliness of management, governance and communications in resolution.
Barclays has taken active steps to mitigate these barriers identified by the BoE, particularly where such barriers might in practice constitute an impediment to a credible execution of its SPE resolution strategy. Please see Section 5 for a description of our capabilities and the steps taken to date. The Group has not identified any other barriers to its resolution. Further, based on the substantial testing and other assurance activities undertaken to date, Barclays considers that the capabilities it has developed are well adapted to meeting any future issue which may pose a threat to the credible execution of Barclays' resolution strategy.
2.4 Resolution planning and this report
Resolution planning is the process of analysing information about a banking group, developing a resolution strategy and creating systems and structures in the banking group that support the resolution strategy. A resolution strategy identifies the stabilisation options and other resolution powers that are likely to be best suited to stabilise and restructure a particular bank were it to become severely financially distressed; planning to support that strategy involves identifying how the potential barriers noted above could be addressed. The strategy for a banking group is determined by the BoE based on reports and analysis provided by the banking group.
The BoE has developed a resolvability assessment framework (RAF) to support this process. The RAF defines the information that banking groups need to provide to the BoE, and how the BoE will determine the extent to which the strategy for a particular group and the group's arrangements have adequately prepared for resolution. As part of this process we are making this disclosure, which summarises our preparations for resolution. As indicated in Section 1, the BoE is communicating publicly its assessment of our resolvability and the resolvability of other banking groups.
02
Barclays PLC
Our readiness for resolution
3. Group structure
3.1 Overview of the Group
Barclays is a British universal bank, supporting individuals and small businesses through its consumer banking services, and larger businesses and institutions through its corporate and investment banking services. Barclays is diversified by business, geography and income type. The Group's operations include consumer banking and payments services in the UK, US and Europe, as well as a global corporate and investment bank. As described in more detail in Section 3.2 below, the Group operates as two divisions - the Barclays UK (Barclays UK) division and the Barclays International (Barclays International) division - which are supported by Barclays Execution Services Limited (BXSL), the Group-wide service company providing technology, operations and functional services across the Group.
Barclays has identified its material subsidiaries for resolution purposes (Material Subsidiaries). In addition, on an annual basis, Barclays undertakes analysis to identify those entities which are significant to the Group and those business lines which are core to the Group's operations. This analysis covers all branches and subsidiaries within the Group and supports the determination of the scope for the work required to remove any impediments to resolution.
3.2 Legal structure
The following provides a summary of BPLC, the Group's Material Subsidiaries and their activities:
BPLC - BPLC is the holding company for the
Group as the direct or indirect parent of all other Group legal entities. BPLC's ordinary shares are listed on the main market of the
London Stock Exchange and American Depositary Receipts representing BPLC's ordinary shares are listed on the New York
Stock Exchange. As discussed further in Section 4 below, BPLC is the only 'Resolution Entity' identified by the BoE for the purposes of Barclays' SPE resolution strategy. BPLC is subject to consolidated supervision by the
PRA and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and in 2021 received approval by the PRA as a financial holding company.
Barclays Bank UK PLC (BBUKPLC)
- BBUKPLC is the Group's ring-fenced bank, established in line with the PRA's requirements to hold the UK core retail banking activities and protect retail banking from risks unrelated to the provision of that service. The consolidation of Barclays Bank
UK PLC and its subsidiaries is referred to as the Barclays Bank UK Group. The Barclays Bank UK Group contains the majority of the Group's Barclays UK division, including the
Personal Banking, Business Banking and
Barclaycard Consumer UK businesses, other than the Barclays Partner Finance business. BBUKPLC is authorised by the PRA and regulated by the FCA and the PRA.
■
Barclays Bank PLC (BBPLC) - BBPLC is the
Group's non ring-fenced bank. The
consolidation of Barclays Bank PLC and its
subsidiaries is referred to as the Barclays
Bank Group. The Barclays Bank Group
contains the majority of the Group's Barclays
International division, which is comprised of
the Corporate and Investment Bank and
Consumer, Cards and Payments businesses.
BBPLC is authorised by the PRA and
regulated by the FCA and the PRA.
■
Barclays Bank Ireland PLC (BBI) - BBI is a
wholly-owned subsidiary of BBPLC and is the
primary legal entity within the Group serving
its EEA clients, with branches in Belgium,
France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg,
Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden, in
addition to its Irish head office. BBI is licensed
as a credit institution by the Central Bank of
Ireland (CBI) and is designated as a significant
institution, directly supervised by the Single
Supervisory Mechanism of the European
Central Bank. BBI is regulated by the CBI for
financial conduct and BBI's branches are also
subject to direct supervision for local
conduct purposes by national supervisory
authorities in the jurisdictions where they are
established.
■
Barclays US LLC (BUSLLC) - BUSLLC is the
intermediate holding company for the
Barclays Bank Group's non-branch US
BPLC
BBUKPLC
BBPLC
BXSL
BBIBUSLLC
operations, including Barclays Capital Inc. and
Barclays Bank Delaware. BUSLLC is regulated
as a bank holding company by the US Federal
Reserve Board. Please see Section 3.3(a) for
further detail on the establishment of
BUSLLC.
Each of BPLC, BBUKPLC, BBPLC, BBI and BUSLLC is subject to MREL (or local equivalent, for example TLAC) requirements, as further described in Section 5.1(a).
BXSL is not regulated by the PRA or the FCA, but as part of setting up and maintaining the services that BXSL provides, BXSL is structured so as to support the Group's compliance with the PRA's expectations regarding operational continuity.