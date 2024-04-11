Barclays announced Rafael Abati has been appointed Co-Head of the Energy Transition Group (ETG) in EMEA, alongside Marie Freier. Rafael will report into Mike Cormier, the Global Head of the Energy Transition Group, and Tim Main, Head of Investment Banking EMEA. With Marie, Rafael will focus on deepening client relationships to help drive Barclays?

M&A and ECM share and maintain the bank?s top five position in this sector. Rafael joins with almost 20 years? experience from UBS and Credit Suisse where he was Head of Energy & Infrastructure M&A for Europe and Head of M&A for Iberia.

He has deep connections with power and energy clients and a strong origination and execution track record, having advised on a significant number of strategic transactions for clients including, EDP, Iberdrola, IFM, EQT, CVC, Naturgy, Enel and Repsol.