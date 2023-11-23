-- Barclays is working on a plan to reduce its expenses by 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion) over several years, Reuters reports citing an unnamed source.

-- The plan could lead to between 1,500 and 2,000 jobs being cut--mostly in its Barclays Execution Services division--if it is implemented, Reuters reports.

-- Barclays declined to comment when contacted by Dow Jones Newswires.

