BARCLAYS PLC

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
Barclays : Regulator Orders Barclays to Pay Back Millions on Timeshare Loans in Malta -FT

11/04/2020 | 01:57am EST

--The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority has ordered Barclays to pay back millions of pounds in interest on improperly sold timeshare loans in Malta, the Financial Times says.

--Barclays faces an investigation that could potentially force it to reimburse debt payments in full, according to the FT.

--The FTSE-100 listed bank's repaid and waived interest amounts to around GBP26 million, about half of the value of the GBP48 million of loans, the FT reports.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/34WwO5L

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 0156ET


Financials
Sales 2020 21 526 M 27 971 M 27 971 M
Net income 2020 1 044 M 1 357 M 1 357 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
Yield 2020 1,14%
Capitalization 19 671 M 25 707 M 25 561 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 80 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Timothy James Breedon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-36.90%25 707
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.08%305 582
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.33%249 801
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.90%208 311
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.20%180 790
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.9.74%149 131
