Barclays : Regulator Orders Barclays to Pay Back Millions on Timeshare Loans in Malta -FT

--The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority has ordered Barclays to pay back millions of pounds in interest on improperly sold timeshare loans in Malta, the Financial Times says.

--Barclays faces an investigation that could potentially force it to reimburse debt payments in full, according to the FT.

--The FTSE-100 listed bank's repaid and waived interest amounts to around GBP26 million, about half of the value of the GBP48 million of loans, the FT reports.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/34WwO5L

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 0156ET