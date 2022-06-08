Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barclays PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:37 2022-06-08 am EDT
168.58 GBX   -0.25%
02:31pBarclays Research Finds Significant Cost Savings in Corporate Bond Portfolio Trading
BU
12:52pBARCLAYS : appoints Alexis de Rosnay, Jeff Ammerman to leadership roles in Healthcare Investment Banking
PU
10:21aBarclays hires Rossman for activism defense from Lazard
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barclays Research Finds Significant Cost Savings in Corporate Bond Portfolio Trading

06/08/2022 | 02:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A popular new trading strategy that involves bundling and pricing corporate bonds in baskets is helping investors reduce their execution costs by a meaningful amount, according to a novel study by Barclays Research that explains the exponential growth in Portfolio Trading.

Portfolio Trades incurred transaction costs that were more than 40% below the transaction costs of trades executed via the standard request-for-quote (RFQ) protocol, the research found. This is the first study to use a comprehensive set of Portfolio Trades to compute cost savings and analyze why this trading protocol works so well.

“Our findings suggest that Portfolio Trading is remarkably effective,” said Jeff Meli, Global Head of Research at Barclays. “Portfolio Trading benefits from spill-overs from the ETF ecosystem, which drive down transaction costs. In investment grade, ETFs allow investors to crowd-source liquidity in illiquid bonds included in portfolio trades; whereas in high yield, where the ease of hedging is an important driver of execution costs, ETFs offer an efficient outlet to manage and hedge risk.”

Portfolio Trading involves trading a basket of bonds as a single piece of risk and transacting the entire basket with one dealer. The strategy has grown rapidly, accounting for 8% of market-wide TRACE volume, up from virtually zero in 2018. This rise tracks growth in the adjacent ETF market, which Barclays sees as a primary catalyst for Portfolio Trading’s emergence. Inquiries on Barclays’ trading desk have mirrored the industrywide growth, reaching approximately $175 billion in 2021, up from zero in 2018.

Trading desk data was a key part of the underlying analysis, and was used to develop a machine-learning algorithm capable of identifying Portfolio Trades in TRACE.

“With the consolidation we are seeing on the buy-side, as well as the further push to electronify the credit markets, we expect Portfolio Trading to continue to be an important strategy for investors,” said Yoni Gorelov, Co-Head of U.S. Credit Trading at Barclays.

Part I of the study, published in May, measured the size of the market, and drew conclusions about how and why investors are constructing portfolios. Part II analyzes execution costs and assesses the drivers of cost efficiencies in different parts of the corporate bond market. A third part, which will discuss optimal portfolio construction strategies, will be released in the near future.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BARCLAYS PLC
02:31pBarclays Research Finds Significant Cost Savings in Corporate Bond Portfolio Trading
BU
12:52pBARCLAYS : appoints Alexis de Rosnay, Jeff Ammerman to leadership roles in Healthcare Inve..
PU
10:21aBarclays hires Rossman for activism defense from Lazard
RE
05:21aUK financial regulators to directly oversee cloud services
RE
05:12aBARCLAYS : Bank PLC Pillar 3 Report (PDF 159KB)
PU
04:42aBARCLAYS : partner with Blueprint for All to support 600 under-represented young people ac..
PU
06/07BARCLAYS : What does Pride mean to me…
PU
06/07WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT GUCCI : Kering sets plan to boost brand in China
RE
06/06Investment banks ramp up ECB rate hike forecasts
RE
06/06Barclays raises Brent forecasts on Russia oil sanctions
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BARCLAYS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 23 113 M 29 001 M 29 001 M
Net income 2022 4 497 M 5 643 M 5 643 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,54x
Yield 2022 4,52%
Capitalization 28 214 M 35 401 M 35 401 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 81 600
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 169,00 GBX
Average target price 231,79 GBX
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Global Head-Compliance Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-9.63%35 483
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.07%382 022
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.30%292 868
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.77%237 340
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.93%183 790
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.96%172 347