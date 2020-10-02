Barclays : Savings provider Ascensus prepares for mid-2021 IPO - sources

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The private equity owners of
Ascensus have hired investment banks for an initial public
offering (IPO) of the savings services provider that could value
it at around $3 billion including debt, three people familiar
with the matter said on Friday.
Majority-owned by Genstar Capital and Aquiline Capital
Partners, the buyout firms selected Barclays Plc and
Goldman Sachs Group Inc to prepare Ascensus for the stock
market listing that will take place in mid-2021, subject to
market conditions, the sources said.
Genstar, Aquiline and the banks declined to comment.
Ascensus did not respond to a request for comment. The sources
spoke on condition of anonymity as the information is private.
Based in Dresher, Pennsylvania, Ascensus partners with
financial institutions, governments and companies to service a
raft of savings plans, including for retirement, 529 college
funds and health savings accounts (HSAs).
It has more than $327 billion of assets under administration
and over 12 million Americans with savings accounts through its
business, according to its website.
Ascensus has also been investing in its technology
offerings, and is planning to roll out a new digital sales
platform before the end of the year.
Genstar and Aquiline acquired Ascensus in 2015, but then
sold just under 25% of the company in 2019 to an investment
group led by Atlas Merchant Capital and including Singaporean
sovereign wealth fund GIC.
