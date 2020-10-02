Log in
BARCLAYS PLC

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/02 11:35:16 am
97.71 GBX   -0.30%
Barclays : Savings provider Ascensus prepares for mid-2021 IPO - sources

10/02/2020 | 04:18pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The private equity owners of Ascensus have hired investment banks for an initial public offering (IPO) of the savings services provider that could value it at around $3 billion including debt, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Majority-owned by Genstar Capital and Aquiline Capital Partners, the buyout firms selected Barclays Plc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc to prepare Ascensus for the stock market listing that will take place in mid-2021, subject to market conditions, the sources said.

Genstar, Aquiline and the banks declined to comment. Ascensus did not respond to a request for comment. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as the information is private.

Based in Dresher, Pennsylvania, Ascensus partners with financial institutions, governments and companies to service a raft of savings plans, including for retirement, 529 college funds and health savings accounts (HSAs).

It has more than $327 billion of assets under administration and over 12 million Americans with savings accounts through its business, according to its website.

Ascensus has also been investing in its technology offerings, and is planning to roll out a new digital sales platform before the end of the year.

Genstar and Aquiline acquired Ascensus in 2015, but then sold just under 25% of the company in 2019 to an investment group led by Atlas Merchant Capital and including Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC. (Reporting by David French and Greg Roumeliotis in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Financials
Sales 2020 21 254 M 27 503 M 27 503 M
Net income 2020 636 M 824 M 824 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
Yield 2020 0,12%
Capitalization 16 950 M 21 938 M 21 934 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,80x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 80 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 142,68 GBX
Last Close Price 98,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 140%
Spread / Average Target 45,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Timothy James Breedon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-45.45%21 924
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.94%295 526
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.00%240 363
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.57%208 805
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.41%164 414
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-4.20%131 014
Categories
