Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): G5GSEF7VJP5I7OUK5573 GBP 2,577,900 Securities due June 2030 pursuant to the Global Structured Securities Programme (the "Tranche 1 Securities") Issue Price: 100.00 per cent. The Securities are not intended to qualify as eligible debt securities for purposes of the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities ("MREL") as set out under the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (EU) 2014/59), as implemented in the UK (or local equivalent, for example TLAC). This document constitutes the final terms of the Securities (the "Final Terms") described herein for the purposes of Article 8 of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended) and regulations made thereunder (as amended, the "UK Prospectus Regulation") and is prepared in connection with the Global Structured Securities Programme established by Barclays Bank PLC (the "Issuer"). These Final Terms complete and should be read in conjunction with GSSP Preference Share Linked Base Prospectus which constitutes a base prospectus drawn up as separate documents (including the Registration Document dated 27 March 2024 and the Securities Note relating to the GSSP Preference Share Linked Base Prospectus dated 12 April 2024) for the purposes of Article 8(6) of the UK Prospectus Regulation (the "Base Prospectus"). Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Securities is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. A summary of the individual issue of the Securities is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus, and any supplements thereto, are available for viewing at https://www.home.barclays/investor-relations/fixed-income-investors/prospectus-and- documents/structured-securities-prospectuses/ and during normal business hours at the registered office of the Issuer and the specified office of the Issue and Paying Agent for the time being in London, and copies may be obtained from such office. These Securities are FinSA Exempt Securities as defined in the Base Prospectus. Words and expressions defined in the Base Prospectus and not defined in the Final Terms shall bear the same meanings when used herein. BARCLAYS Final Terms dated 25 June 2024

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS 1. (a) Series number: NX00404966 (b) Tranche number: 1 2. Currency: Pound Sterling ("GBP") 3. Securities: (a) Aggregate Nominal Amount as at the Issue Date: (i) Tranche: GBP 2,577,900.00 (ii) Series: GBP 2,577,900.00 (b) Specified Denomination: GBP 1.00 (c) Minimum Tradable Amount: GBP 1.00 (and GBP 1.00 thereafter). (d) Calculation Amount: GBP 1.00 4. Issue Price: 100% of par The Issuer or Dealer will pay Atlantic House a Manufacturing Fee in consideration of Atlantic House performing manufacturing obligations with respect to the Securities. Such Manufacturing Fee will be paid upfront and will be calculated as a percentage of the nominal amount subscribed. The Issue Price and the terms of the Securities take into account such Manufacturing Fee and the Issue Price may be more than the market value of the Securities on the Issue Date. Manufacturing Fee means a fee that is payable to a firm that manufactures an investment product that could include the creation, development, issuance or design of that product. The breakdown of the co-manufacturing fee is available upon request 5. Issue Date: 25 June 2024 6. Scheduled Redemption Date: 25 June 2030 7. Preference Share linked Securities: Underlying Preference Share(s) and Underlying Preference Share: 1 Preference Underlying Preference Share Reference Share linked to FTSE 100 INDEX and S&P 500 Asset(s): Index (the "Underlying Preference Share Reference Assets") issued by Teal Investments Limited (Class number: PEISC713) (b) Final Valuation Date: 18 June 2030, subject as specified in General Condition 5.3 (Relevant defined terms) (c) Valuation Time: As specified in General Condition 5.3 (Relevant defined terms) 8. Additional Disruption Event: (a) Change in Law: Applicable as per General Condition 22.1 (Definitions) (b) Currency Disruption Event: Applicable as per General Condition 22.1 (Definitions) (c) Extraordinary Market Disruption: Applicable as per General Condition 22.1 (Definitions) (d) Optional Additional Adjustment Event(s): Applicable as per General Condition 22.1 (Definitions) 3

Insolvency Filing: Insolvency: Preference Share Adjustment

Event: 9. Form of Securities: Trade Date: 871(m) Securities Applicable Applicable Applicable Global Bearer Securities: Permanent Global Security TEFRA: Not Applicable NGN Form: Not Applicable Held under the NSS: Not Applicable CGN Form: Applicable CDIs: Not Applicable 18 June 2024 The Issuer has determined that the Securities (without regard to any other transactions) should not be subject to U.S. withholding tax under Section 871(m) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, and regulations promulgated thereunder. 12. (i) Prohibition of Sales to UK Retail Investors: Prohibition of Sales to EEA Retail Investors: Prohibition of Sales to Swiss Retail Investors: Not Applicable Applicable - see the cover page of these Final Terms Applicable - see the cover page of these Final Terms 13. Early Cash Settlement Date: As specified in General Condition 22.1 (Definitions) For the purposes of a Preference Share Termination Event pursuant to General Condition 6 which includes, but is not limited to, the occurrence of an autocall event in respect of the Underlying Preference Share, the Securities will be redeemed on the applicable Early Cash Settlement Date. The Early Cash Settlement Date(s) corresponding to the relevant Early Cash Settlement Valuation Date(s) are set out in the table below: Early Cash Early Cash Settlement Settlement Valuation Date(s) Date(s) 18 June 2025 25 June 2025 18 June 2026 25 June 2026 21 June 2027 28 June 2027 20 June 2028 27 June 2028 18 June 2029 25 June 2029 14. Early Redemption Notice Period Number: Applicable as per General Condition 22.1 (Definitions) 4

Business Day: Determination Agent: Registrar: CREST Agent: Transfer Agent: (a) Names of Manager:

(b) Date of underwriting agreement: Relevant Benchmarks: As defined in General Condition 22.1 (Definitions) Barclays Bank PLC Not Applicable Not Applicable Not Applicable Barclays Bank PLC Not Applicable Amounts payable under the Securities may be calculated by reference to FTSE 100 INDEX which is provided by FTSE International Limited (the "Administrator"). As at the date of these Final Terms, the Administrator appears on the register of administrators and benchmarks established and maintained by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") pursuant to article 36 of the Benchmarks Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2016/1011) as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended) (as amended, the "UK Benchmarks Regulation"). Amounts payable under the Securities may be calculated by reference to S&P 500 Index which is provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the "Administrator"). As at the date of these Final Terms, the Administrator does not appear on the register of administrators and benchmarks established and maintained by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") pursuant to article 36 of the Benchmarks Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2016/1011) as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended) (as amended, the "UK Benchmarks Regulation"). As far as the Issuer is aware the transitional provisions in Article 51 of the UK Benchmarks Regulation apply, such that S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC is not currently required to obtain authorisation or registration (or, if located outside the United Kingdom, recognition, endorsement or equivalence). 5

PART B - OTHER INFORMATION LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING Listing and Admission to Trading: Estimate of total expenses related to admission to trading: Name and address of the entities which have a firm

commitment to act as intermediaries in secondary trading, providing liquidity through bid and offer rates and a description of the main terms of their commitment: RATINGS Ratings: Application will be made by the Issuer (or on its behalf) for the Securities to be listed on the Official List and admitted to trading on the Regulated Market of the London Stock Exchange on or around the Issue Date. GBP 395.00 Not Applicable The Securities have not been individually rated. INTERESTS OF NATURAL AND LEGAL PERSONS INVOLVED IN THE ISSUE

Save for any fees payable to the Manager and save for any trading and market-making activities of the Issuer and/or its affiliates in the Underlying Preference Share and/or the Underlying Preference Share Reference Assets, the hedging activities of the Issuer and/or its affiliates and the fact that the Issuer/an affiliate of the Issuer is the Determination Agent in respect of the Securities and the determination agent in respect of the Underlying Preference Share, so far as the Issuer is aware, no person involved in the offer of the Securities has an interest material to the issue. REASONS FOR THE OFFER, ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS AND TOTAL EXPENSES (a) Reasons for the offer: Making profit and/or hedging purposes (b) Use of Proceeds: Not Applicable (c) Estimated net proceeds: Not Applicable (d) Estimated total expenses: Not Applicable 5. PERFORMANCE OF THE UNDERLYING PREFERENCE SHARE AND OTHER INFORMATION CONCERNING THE UNDERLYING PREFERENCE SHARE The value of the Securities will depend upon the performance of the Underlying Preference Share. The Preference Share Value in respect of each Underlying Preference Share will be published on each Business Day at https://barxis.barcap.com/GB/1/en/home.app. Details of the past performance and volatility of the Underlying Preference Share Reference Assets may be obtained from Bloomberg Screen: UKX in respect of FTSE 100 INDEX and SPX in respect of S&P 500 Index. See also the Annex - "ADDITIONAL PROVISIONS NOT REQUIRED BY THE SECURITIES NOTE RELATING TO THE UNDERLYING" 6

POST ISSUANCE INFORMATION

The Issuer will not provide any post-issuance information with respect to the Underlying Preference Share(s), unless required to do so by applicable law or regulation. OPERATIONAL INFORMATION (a) ISIN Code: XS2795975320 (b) Common Code: 279597532 (c) Name(s) and address(es) of any Not Applicable clearing system(s) other than Euroclear Bank S.A./N.V. and Clearstream Banking, société anonyme, and the relevant identification number(s): (d) Delivery: Delivery free of payment (e) Intended to be held in a manner which No since unsecured debt instruments issued by credit would allow Eurosystem eligibility: institutions established outside the European Union are not Eurosystem eligible. (f) Green Structured Securities: No (g) Green Index Linked Securities: No 7

SUMMARY INTRODUCTION AND WARNINGS The Summary should be read as an introduction to the Prospectus. Any decision to invest in the Securities should be based on consideration of the Prospectus as a whole by the investor. In certain circumstances, the investor could lose all or part of the invested capital. Where a claim relating to the information contained in the Prospectus is brought before a court, the plaintiff investor might, under the national law, have to bear the costs of translating the Prospectus before the legal proceedings are initiated. Civil liability attaches only to those persons who have tabled the Summary, including any translation thereof, but only where the Summary is misleading, inaccurate or inconsistent when read together with the other parts of the Prospectus or it does not provide, when read together with the other parts of the Prospectus, key information in order to aid investors when considering whether to invest in the Securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand. Securities: GBP 2,577,900.00 Securities due 25 June 2030 pursuant to the Global Structured Securities Programme (ISIN: XS2795975320) (the "Securities"). The Issuer: The Issuer is Barclays Bank PLC. Its registered office is at 1 Churchill Place, London, E14 5HP, United Kingdom (telephone number: +44 (0)20 7116 1000) and its Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI") is G5GSEF7VJP5I7OUK5573. The Authorised Offeror: Not Applicable Competent authority: The Base Prospectus was approved on 12 April 2024 by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority of 12 Endeavour Square, London, E20 1JN, United Kingdom (telephone number: +44 (0)20 7066 1000). KEY INFORMATION ON THE ISSUER Who is the Issuer of the Securities? Domicile and legal form of the Issuer: Barclays Bank PLC (the "Issuer") is a public limited company registered in England and Wales under number 1026167. The liability of the members of the Issuer is limited. It has its registered and head office at 1 Churchill Place, London, E14 5HP, United Kingdom (telephone number +44 (0)20 7116 1000). The Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) of the Issuer is G5GSEF7VJP5I7OUK5573. Principal activities of the Issuer: Barclays is a diversified bank with five operating divisions comprising: Barclays UK, Barclays UK Corporate Bank, Barclays Private Bank and Wealth Management, Barclays Investment Bank and Barclays US Consumer Bank, supported by Barclays Execution Services Limited, the Group-wide service company providing technology, operations and functional services to business across the Group. The Group comprises of Barclays PLC together with its subsidiaries, including the Issuer. The Issuer's principal activity is to offer products and services designed for larger corporate, private bank and wealth management, wholesale and international banking clients. The term the "Group" mean Barclays PLC together with its subsidiaries and the term "Barclays Bank Group" means Barclays Bank PLC together with its subsidiaries. Major shareholders of the Issuer: The whole of the issued ordinary share capital of the Issuer is beneficially owned by Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC is the ultimate holding company of the Group. Identity of the key managing directors of the Issuer: The key managing directors of the Issuer are C. S. Venkatakrishnan (Chief Executive and Executive Director) and Anna Cross (Executive Director). Identity of the statutory auditors of the Issuer: The statutory auditors of the Issuer are KPMG LLP ("KPMG"), chartered accountants and registered auditors (a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales), of 15 Canada Square, London E14 5GL, United Kingdom. What is the key financial information regarding the Issuer? The Issuer has derived the selected consolidated financial information included in the table below for the years ended 31 December 2023 and 31 December 2022 from the annual consolidated financial statements of the Issuer for the years ended 31 December 2023 and 2022 (the "Financial Statements"), which have each been audited with an unmodified opinion provided by KPMG. Consolidated Income Statement As at 31 December 2023 2022 (£m) Net interest income 6,653 5,398 1

Net fee and commission income 5,461 5,426 Credit impairment (charges) / (releases) (1,578) (933) Net trading income 5,980 7,624 Profit before tax 4,223 4,867 Profit after tax 3,561 4,382 Consolidated Balance Sheet As at 31 December 2023 2022 (£m) Total assets 1,185,166 1,203,537 Debt securities in issue 45,653 60,012 Subordinated liabilities 35,903 38,253 Loans and advances, debt securities at amortised cost 185,247 182,507 Deposits at amortised cost 301,798 291,579 Total equity 60,504 58,953 Certain Ratios from the Financial Statements1 As at 31 December 2023 2022 (%) Common Equity Tier 1 capital 12.1 12.7 Total regulatory capital 19.2 20.8 UK leverage ratio (BBPLC sub-consolidated) 12 6.0 - No comparatives are provided for leverage as this is the first reporting year for Barclays Bank PLC sub-consolidated. Although the leverage ratio is expressed in terms of T1 capital, the countercyclical leverage ratio buffer (CCLB) and 75% of the minimum requirement must be covered solely with CET1 capital. The CET1 capital held against the 0.2% CCLB was £1.8bn. What are the key risks that are specific to the Issuer? The Barclays Bank Group has identified a broad range of risks to which its businesses are exposed. Material risks are those to which senior management pay particular attention and which could cause the delivery of the Barclays Bank Group's strategy, results of operations, financial condition and/or prospects to differ materially from expectations. Emerging risks are those which have unknown components, the impact of which could crystallise over a longer time period. In addition, certain other factors beyond the Barclays Bank Group's control, including escalation of global conflicts, acts of terrorism, natural disasters, pandemics and similar events, although not detailed below, could have a similar impact on the Barclays Bank Group. Material existing and emerging risks potentially impacting more than one principal risk: In addition to material and emerging risks impacting the principal risks set out below, there are also material existing and emerging risks that potentially impact more than one of these principal risks. These risks are: (i) potentially unfavourable global and local economic and market conditions, as well as geopolitical developments; (ii) the impact of interest rate changes on the Barclays Bank Group's profitability; (iii) the competitive environments of the banking and financial services industry; (iv) the regulatory change agenda and impact on business model; (v) the impact of benchmark interest rate reforms on the Barclays Bank Group; and (vi) change delivery and execution risks.

Climate risk: Climate risk is the impact on financial (credit, market, treasury and capital) and operational risks arising from climate change through physical risks and risks associated with transitioning to a lower carbon economy.

Climate risk is the impact on financial (credit, market, treasury and capital) and operational risks arising from climate change through physical risks and risks associated with transitioning to a lower carbon economy. Credit and Market risks: Credit risk is the risk of loss to the Barclays Bank Group from the failure of clients, customers or counterparties, to fully honour their obligations to members of the Barclays Bank Group. The Barclays Bank Group is subject to risks arising from changes in credit quality and recovery rates for loans and advances due from borrowers and counterparties. Market risk is the risk of loss arising from potential adverse changes in the value of the Barclays Bank Group's assets and liabilities from fluctuation in market variables.

Credit risk is the risk of loss to the Barclays Bank Group from the failure of clients, customers or counterparties, to fully honour their obligations to members of the Barclays Bank Group. The Barclays Bank Group is subject to risks arising from changes in credit quality and recovery rates for loans and advances due from borrowers and counterparties. Market risk is the risk of loss arising from potential adverse changes in the value of the Barclays Bank Group's assets and liabilities from fluctuation in market variables. Treasury and capital risk and the risk that the Issuer and the Barclays Bank Group are subject to substantial resolution powers: There are three primary types of treasury and capital risk faced by the Barclays Bank Group which are (1) capital risk - the risk that the Barclays Bank Group has an insufficient level or composition of capital to support its normal business activities and to meet its regulatory capital requirements under normal operating environments and stressed conditions; (2) liquidity risk - the risk that the Barclays Bank Group is unable to meet its contractual or contingent obligations or that it does not have the appropriate amount of 2