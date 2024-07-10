The last day of validity of the Base Prospectus is 12 April 2025 (the "Expiry Date"). A succeeding base prospectus will be published no later than the Expiry Date and will be available at https://home.barclays/investor-relations/fixed-income-investors/prospectus-and-documents/structured-securities-prospectuses/. The offering of the Securities shall continue throughout the offer period pursuant to the succeeding base prospectus. As the offer period for the Securities is scheduled to extend for more than 12 months beyond the Expiry Date the Issuer intends to continue to publish successive new base prospectus(es) throughout the duration of the offer period, in each case no later than the last day of validity of the previous base prospectus, in order that, among other things, the offering of the Securities may continue throughout the offer period. The last day of validity of each such succeeding base prospectus shall be the date falling 12 months after its approval and each such succeeding base prospectus will be published on https://home.barclays/investor-relations/fixed-income-investors/prospectus-and-documents/structured-securities-prospectuses/.
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Securities are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, any retail investor in the United Kingdom. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point
- of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended, the "EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended, the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (as amended, the "UK Prospectus Regulation"). Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (as amended, the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Securities or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the United Kingdom has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Securities or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO SWISS RETAIL INVESTORS - The Securities are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and may not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in Switzerland. For these purposes a "retail investor" means a person who is not a professional or institutional client, as defined in article 4 para. 3, 4 and 5 and article 5 para. 1 and 2 of the Swiss Federal Act on Financial Services of 15 June 2018, as amended ("FinSA"). Consequently, no key information document required by FinSA for offering or selling the Securities or otherwise making them available to retail investors in Switzerland has been prepared and therefore, offering or selling the Securities or making them available to retail investors in Switzerland may be unlawful under FinSA.
None of the Securities constitute a participation in a collective investment scheme within the meaning of the Swiss Federal Act on Collective Investment Schemes ("CISA") and are neither subject to the authorisation nor the supervision by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA ("FINMA") and investors do not benefit from the specific investor protection provided under the CISA.
Neither the Base Prospectus nor these Final Terms or any other offering or marketing material relating to the Securities constitute a prospectus pursuant to the FinSA, and such documents may not be publicly distributed or otherwise made publicly available in Switzerland, unless the requirements of FinSA for such public distribution are complied with.
The Securities documented in these Final Terms are not being offered, sold or advertised, directly or indirectly, in Switzerland to retail clients (Privatkundinnen und -kunden) within the meaning of FinSA ("Retail Clients"). Neither these Final Terms nor any offering materials relating to the Securities may be available to Retail Clients in or from Switzerland. The offering of the Securities directly or indirectly, in Switzerland is only made by way of private placement by addressing the Securities (a) solely at investors classified as professional clients (professionelle Kunden) or institutional clients (institutionelle Kunden) within the meaning of FinSA ("Professional or Institutional Clients"), (b) at fewer than 500 Retail Clients, and/or (c) at investors acquiring securities to the value of at least CHF 100,000.
MIFID II product governance / Retail investors, professional investors and ECPs target market - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Securities has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Securities is eligible counterparties, professional clients and retail clients, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II") (ii) all channels for distribution to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate; and (iii) the following channels for distribution of the Securities to retail clients are appropriate - investment advice, portfolio management and non-advised sales, subject to the distributor's suitability and
1
appropriateness obligations under MiFID II, as applicable. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Securities (a "Distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Securities (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels, subject to the distributor's suitability and appropriateness obligations under MiFID II, as applicable.
The Securities and, as applicable, the Entitlements have not been and will not be, at any time, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. The Securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act ("Regulation S")) ("U.S. persons"), except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Securities are being offered and sold outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in reliance on Regulation S. Trading in the Securities and, as applicable, the Entitlements has not been approved by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act of 1936, as amended (the "Commodity Exchange Act") and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder.
FINAL TERMS
BARCLAYS BANK PLC
(Incorporated with limited liability in England and Wales)
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): G5GSEF7VJP5I7OUK5573
EUR 10,000,000 Fixed Rate Callable Securities due July 2042 under the Global Structured Securities Programme
(the "Tranche 1 Securities")
Issue Price: 100.00 per cent
The Securities are not intended to qualify as eligible debt securities for purposes of the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities ("MREL") as set out under the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (EU) 2014/59), as implemented in the UK (or local equivalent, for example TLAC).
This document constitutes the final terms of the Securities (the "Final Terms") described herein for the purposes of Article 8 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended, the "EU Prospectus Regulation") and is prepared in connection with the Global Structured Securities Programme established by Barclays Bank PLC (the "Issuer"). These Final Terms complete and should be read in conjunction with GSSP EU Base Prospectus which constitutes a base prospectus drawn up as separate documents (including the Registration Document dated 3 April 2024), and the Securities Note relating to the GSSP EU Base Prospectus dated 12 April 2024, as supplemented on 14 June 2024) for the purposes of Article 8(6) of the EU Prospectus Regulation (the "Base Prospectus"). Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Securities is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. A summary of the individual issue of the Securities is annexed to these Final Terms.
The Base Prospectus, and any supplements thereto, are available for viewing at: https://home.barclays/investor-relations/fixed-income-investors/prospectus-and-documents/structured-securities-prospectusesand during normal business hours at the registered office of the Issuer and the specified office of the Issue and Paying Agent for the time being in London, and copies may be obtained from such office.
The Registration Document and the supplements thereto are available for viewing at: https://home.barclays/investor-relations/fixed-income-investors/prospectus-and-documents/structured-securities-prospectuses/#registrationdocumentand https://home.barclays/investor-relations/fixed-income-investors/prospectus-and-documents/structured-securities-prospectuses/#registrationdocumentsupplement.
These Notes are FinSA Exempt Securities as defined in the Base Prospectus.
2
Words and expressions defined in the Base Prospectus and not defined in the Final Terms shall bear the same meanings when used herein.
BARCLAYS
Final Terms dated 15 July 2024
3
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Provisions relating to the Securities
- (a) Series:
- Tranche:
- Currencies:
- Issue Currency:
- Settlement Currency:
- Securities:
- Notes:
- Aggregate Nominal Amount as at the Issue Date:
- Tranche:
- Series:
- Specified Denomination:
- Minimum Tradable Amount:
- Redeemable Certificates:
- Calculation Amount:
- Issue Price:
- Issue Date:
- Scheduled Settlement Date:
- Type of Security:
- Relevant Annex(es) which apply to the Securities:
- Underlying Performance Type(Interest):
- Downside Underlying Performance Type(Settlement):
Provisions relating to interest (if any) payable
-
Interest Type:
General Condition 13 (Interest or coupon)
- Interest Payment Dates:
- Interest Determination Dates:
NX00407627
1
Euro ("EUR")
EUR
Notes
Applicable
EUR 10,000,000
EUR 10,000,000
EUR 1,000
EUR 1,000 (and EUR 1,000 thereafter)
Not Applicable
EUR 1,000
100.00 per cent of the Specified Denomination 15 July 2024
15 July 2042 Not Applicable None
Not Applicable Not Applicable
In respect of each Interest Payment Date, Fixed.
The earliest of the following dates to occur:
- the Optional Cash Settlement Date on which the Notes are early redeemed by the issuer; and
- the Scheduled Settlement Date,
in each case, subject to adjustment in accordance with the Business Day Convention.
The fifth (5th) Business Day prior to the Interest Period End Date
(c)
Interest Commencement Date:
15 July 2024
(d)
Information relating to the Fixed Rate:
Applicable
(i)
Fixed Interest Type:
Per annum
(ii)
Fixed Interest Rate:
6.20 per cent. per annum
(e)
Information relating to the Floating Rate:
Not Applicable
(f)
Interest Period End Date:
The Interest Payment Date, unadjusted
(i)
FX Conversion:
Not Applicable
(j)
Day Count Fraction Convention:
30/360
Provisions relating to Automatic Settlement (Autocall)
15
Automatic Settlement (Autocall) or Automatic Settlement
Not Applicable
(Autocall) (bearish) or Automatic Settlement (Autocall)
4
(range): General Condition 14 (Automatic Settlement (Autocall))
Provisions relating to Optional Early Settlement Event
16
Optional Early Settlement Event:
Applicable
General Condition 15 (Optional Early Settlement Event)
Issuer Call - The Issuer Call Early Settlement
Percentage is set out in Table 2 below in the column
entitled 'Issuer Call Early Settlement Percentage'
17
Option Type:
Call-Bermudan
(a)
Optional Cash Settlement Date(s):
Each of the dates set out in Table 2 below in the
column entitled 'Optional Cash Settlement Date'
(b)
Issuer Option Exercise Period:
Table 2
Optional Cash Settlement
Date(s) subject to
Issuer Call Early
Issuer Option Exercise Period(s)
adjustment in accordance
Settlement
with the Business Day
Percentage
Convention
From (and including) 15 July 2024, to
15 July 2025
100.00%
(and including) 08 July 2025
From (and including) 15 July 2025, to
15 July 2026
100.00%
(and including) 08 July 2026
From (and including) 15 July 2026, to
15 July 2027
100.00%
(and including) 08 July 2027
From (and including) 15 July 2027, to
15 July 2028
100.00%
(and including) 10 July 2028
From (and including) 17 July 2028, to
15 July 2029
100.00%
(and including) 09 July 2029
From (and including) 16 July 2029, to
15 July 2030
100.00%
(and including) 08 July 2030
From (and including) 15 July 2030, to
15 July 2031
100.00%
(and including) 08 July 2031
From (and including) 15 July 2031, to
15 July 2032
100.00%
(and including) 08 July 2032
From (and including) 15 July 2032, to
15 July 2033
100.00%
(and including) 08 July 2033
From (and including) 15 July 2033, to
15 July 2034
100.00%
(and including) 10 July 2034
From (and including) 17 July 2034, to
15 July 2035
100.00%
(and including) 09 July 2035
From (and including) 16 July 2035, to
15 July 2036
100.00%
(and including) 08 July 2036
From (and including) 15 July 2036, to
15 July 2037
100.00%
(and including) 08 July 2037
From (and including) 15 July 2037, to
15 July 2038
100.00%
(and including) 08 July 2038
From (and including) 15 July 2038, to
15 July 2039
100.00%
(and including) 08 July 2039
From (and including) 15 July 2039, to
15 July 2040
100.00%
(and including) 09 July 2040
From (and including) 16 July 2040, to
15 July 2041
100.00%
(and including) 08 July 2041
5
(c)
Holder Option Exercise Period:
Not Applicable
(d)
Issuer Notice Period Number:
5 Business Days
Provisions relating to Final Settlement
18
(a)
Final Settlement Type:
Fixed
General Condition 16
(Final Settlement)
(b)
Settlement Method:
Cash
(c)
Protection Level:
100.00 per cent.
Provisions relating to the Underlying Asset(s)
19
Underlying Asset(s)
Not Applicable
20
(a)
Initial Price(Interest):
Not Applicable
(i)
Averaging-in:
Not Applicable
(ii)
Min Lookback-in:
Not Applicable
(iii)
Max Lookback-in:
Not Applicable
21
(a)
Final Valuation Price:
Not Applicable
(i)
Averaging-out:
Not Applicable
(ii)
Min Lookback-out:
Not Applicable
(iii)
Max Lookback-out:
Not Applicable
(b)
Final Valuation Date:
Not Applicable
22
Interim Valuation Price:
Not Applicable
Provisions relating to disruption events
23 Additional Disruption Events: General Condition 43.1 (Definitions)
(a)
Change in Law:
Applicable
as
per
General
Condition
43.1
(Definitions)
(b)
Currency Disruption Event:
Applicable
as
per
General
Condition
43.1
(Definitions)
(c)
Hedging Disruption:
Not Applicable
(d)
Issuer Tax Event:
Applicable
as
per
General
Condition
43.1
(Definitions)
(e)
Extraordinary Market Disruption:
Applicable
as
per
General
Condition
43.1
(Definitions)
(f)
Increased Cost of Hedging:
Not Applicable
(g)
Affected Jurisdiction Hedging Disruption:
Not Applicable
- Affected Jurisdiction Increased Cost of Not Applicable Hedging:
(i)
Increased Cost of Stock Borrow:
Not Applicable
(j)
Loss of Stock Borrow:
Not Applicable
(k)
Foreign Ownership Event:
Not Applicable
(l)
Fund Disruption Event:
Not Applicable
(m)
Fund Event:
Not Applicable
(n)
Potential Adjustment of Payment Event:
Not Applicable
(o)
Barclays Index Disruption:
Not Applicable
24
Unlawfulness and Impracticability:
Limb (b) of Condition 32 of the General
Conditions: Not Applicable
25
Early Cash Settlement Amount:
Greater of Market Value and Par
6
- Early Settlement Notice Period Number:
- Unwind Costs:
- Settlement Expenses:
-
Local Jurisdiction Taxes and Expenses:
General provisions
- Form of Securities:
- Trade Date:
- Taxation Gross Up:
- 871(m) Securities:
- (i) Prohibition of Sales to EEA Retail Investors:
- Prohibition of Sales to UK Retail Investors:
- Prohibition of Sales to Swiss Retail Investors:
- Business Day:
- Business Day Convention:
- Determination Agent:
- Registrar:
- Transfer Agent:
- (a) Name of Manager:
- Date of underwriting agreement:
- Names and addresses of secondary trading
intermediaries and main terms of commitment:
- Registration Agent:
- Governing Law:
- Relevant Benchmarks:
7
As specified in General Condition 43.1 (Definitions) Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Global Bearer Securities: Permanent Global Security
TEFRA: Not Applicable 3 July 2024 Applicable
The Issuer has determined that Section 871(m) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, is not applicable to the Securities.
Not Applicable
Applicable - see the cover page of these Final Terms Applicable - see the cover page of these Final Terms
With respect to payments only: New York City (each, a "Business Day Financial Centre") and a Clearing System Business Day.
Modified Following, subject to adjustment for Unscheduled Business Day Holiday.
Barclays Bank PLC Not Applicable Not Applicable
Barclays Bank Ireland PLC
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
English law
Not Applicable
PART B - OTHER INFORMATION
1 LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING
(a) Listing and Admission to Trading:
Application will be made by the Issuer (or on its behalf)
for the Securities to be admitted to trading on the
EuroTLX Market, a multilateral trading facility
organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (the
"EuroTLX Market").
The effectiveness of the offer is subject to the adoption of
the resolution of admission to trading of the Securities on
the EuroTLX Market on or around the Issue Date. As
such, the Issuer undertakes to file the application for the
Securities to be admitted to trading on the EuroTLX
Market in time for the adoption of such resolution.
The Issuer has no duty to maintain the trading (if any) of
the Securities on the relevant stock exchange(s) over their
entire lifetime. The Securities may be suspended from
trading and/or de-listed at any time in accordance with
applicable rules and regulations of the relevant stock
exchange(s).
(b) Estimate of total expenses related to admission to
Up to EUR 1,000
trading:
(c) Name and address of the entities which have a firm
Not Applicable
commitment to act as intermediaries in secondary
trading, providing liquidity through bid and offer rates
and a description of the main terms of their commitment:
RATINGS
2
Ratings:
The Securities have not been individually rated.
3 REASONS FOR THE OFFER, ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS AND TOTAL EXPENSES
(a) Reasons for the offer:
General funding
(b) Use of proceeds:
Not Applicable
(c) Estimated net proceeds:
Not Applicable
(d) Estimated total expenses:
Not Applicable
- YIELD
Not Applicable
- PAST AND FUTURE PERFORMANCE OF UNDERLYING ASSET(S), AND OTHER INFORMATION CONCERNING THE UNDERLYING ASSET(S)
Not Applicable
- POST ISSUANCE INFORMATION
The Issuer will not provide any post-issuance information with respect to the Underlying Assets, unless required to do so by applicable law or regulation.
- OPERATIONAL INFORMATION
(a) ISIN:
XS2805621146
(b) Common Code:
280562114
8
- Relevant Clearing System(s):
- Delivery:
- Green Structured Securities:
- Green Index Linked Securities:
8 TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE OFFER
8.1 Authorised Offer(s)
(a) Public Offer:
- Name(s) and address(es), to the extent known to the Issuer, of the placers in the various countries where the offer takes place (together the "Authorised Offeror(s)"):
- Jurisdiction(s) where the offer may take place (together, the "Public Offer Jurisdictions(s)"
- Offer period for which use of the Base Prospectus is authorised by the Authorised Offeror(s) (the "Offer Period"):
- Other conditions for use of the Base Prospectus by the Authorised Offeror(s):
Other terms and conditions of the offer
- Offer Price:
- Total amount of offer:
- Conditions to which the offer is subject:
9
Euroclear, Clearstream
Delivery free of payment
No
No
An offer of the Securities may be made, subject to the conditions set out below by the Authorised Offeror(s) (specified in (b) immediately below) other than pursuant to Article 1(4) of the EU Prospectus Regulation in the Public Offer Jurisdiction(s) (specified in (c) immediately below) during the Offer Period (specified in (d) immediately below) subject to the conditions set out in the Base Prospectus and in (e) immediately below.
Each financial intermediary specified in (i) and (ii) below:
- Specific consent: Not Applicable
-
General consent: Applicable: each financial intermediary which (A) is authorised to make such offers under Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council on markets in financial instruments (as amended, "MiFID II"), including under any applicable implementing measure in each relevant jurisdiction, and
(B) accepts such offer by publishing on its website the Acceptance Statement.
Italy
From (and including) 15 July 2024 to (and including) 15 July 2042
Not Applicable
The Issue Price
EUR 10,000,000
In the event that during the Offer Period, the requests exceed the amount of the offer to prospective investors, the Issuer will proceed to early terminate the Offer Period and will immediately suspend the acceptances of further requests.
The Issuer reserves the right to withdraw the offer for Securities at any time prior to the end of the Offer Period.
Following withdrawal of the offer, if any application has been made by any potential investor, each such potential investor shall not be entitled to subscribe or otherwise acquire the Securities and any applications will be automatically cancelled and any purchase money will be refunded to the applicant by the Authorised Offeror in accordance with the Authorised Offeror's usual procedures.
- Time period, including any possible amendments, during which the offer will be open and description of the application process:
- Description of the application process:
- Details of the minimum and/or maximum amount of application:
- Description of possibility to reduce subscriptions and manner for refunding excess amount paid by applicants:
- Details of method and time limits for paying up and delivering the Securities:
- Manner in and date on which results of the offer are to be made public:
- Procedure for exercise of any right of pre-emption, negotiability of subscription rights and treatment of subscription rights not exercised:
- Whether tranche(s) have been reserved for certain countries:
- Process for notification to applicants of the amount allotted and indication whether dealing may begin before notification is made:
- Amount of any expenses and taxes specifically charged to the subscriber or purchaser:
- Name(s) and address(es), to the extent known to the Issuer, of the placers in the various countries where the offer takes place:
10
The Authorised Offeror(s) are responsible for the notification of any withdrawal right applicable in relation to the offer of the Securities to potential investors.
The effectiveness of the offer is subject to the adoption of the resolution of admission to trading of the Securities on EuroTLX Market on or around the Issue Date. As such, the Issuer undertakes to file the application for the Securities to be admitted to trading on the EuroTLX Market in time for the adoption of such resolution.
The Offer Period
An offer of the Securities may be made by the Manager or the Authorised Offeror other than pursuant to Article 1(4) of the EU Prospectus Regulation in Italy (the "Public Offer Jurisdiction") during the Offer Period.
Applications for the Securities can be made in the Public Offer Jurisdiction through the Authorised Offeror during the Offer Period. The Securities will be placed into the Public Offer Jurisdiction by the Authorised Offeror. Distribution will be in accordance with the Authorised Offeror's usual procedures, notified to investors by the Authorised Offeror.
The minimum and maximum amount of application from the Authorised Offeror will be notified to investors by the Authorised Offeror.
Not Applicable
Investors will be notified by the Authorised Offeror of their allocations of Securities and the settlement arrangements in respect thereof.
Investors will be notified by the Authorised Offeror of their allocations of Securities and the settlement arrangements in respect thereof.
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Barclays plc published this content on 10 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2024 16:33:04 UTC.