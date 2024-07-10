The last day of validity of the Base Prospectus is 12 April 2025 (the "Expiry Date"). A succeeding base prospectus will be published no later than the Expiry Date and will be available at https://home.barclays/investor-relations/fixed-income-investors/prospectus-and-documents/structured-securities-prospectuses/. The offering of the Securities shall continue throughout the offer period pursuant to the succeeding base prospectus. As the offer period for the Securities is scheduled to extend for more than 12 months beyond the Expiry Date the Issuer intends to continue to publish successive new base prospectus(es) throughout the duration of the offer period, in each case no later than the last day of validity of the previous base prospectus, in order that, among other things, the offering of the Securities may continue throughout the offer period. The last day of validity of each such succeeding base prospectus shall be the date falling 12 months after its approval and each such succeeding base prospectus will be published on https://home.barclays/investor-relations/fixed-income-investors/prospectus-and-documents/structured-securities-prospectuses/.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Securities are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, any retail investor in the United Kingdom. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point

of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended, the " EUWA "); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended, the " FSMA ") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (as amended, the " UK Prospectus Regulation "). Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (as amended, the " UK PRIIPs Regulation ") for offering or selling the Securities or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the United Kingdom has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Securities or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO SWISS RETAIL INVESTORS - The Securities are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and may not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in Switzerland. For these purposes a "retail investor" means a person who is not a professional or institutional client, as defined in article 4 para. 3, 4 and 5 and article 5 para. 1 and 2 of the Swiss Federal Act on Financial Services of 15 June 2018, as amended ("FinSA"). Consequently, no key information document required by FinSA for offering or selling the Securities or otherwise making them available to retail investors in Switzerland has been prepared and therefore, offering or selling the Securities or making them available to retail investors in Switzerland may be unlawful under FinSA.

None of the Securities constitute a participation in a collective investment scheme within the meaning of the Swiss Federal Act on Collective Investment Schemes ("CISA") and are neither subject to the authorisation nor the supervision by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA ("FINMA") and investors do not benefit from the specific investor protection provided under the CISA.

Neither the Base Prospectus nor these Final Terms or any other offering or marketing material relating to the Securities constitute a prospectus pursuant to the FinSA, and such documents may not be publicly distributed or otherwise made publicly available in Switzerland, unless the requirements of FinSA for such public distribution are complied with.

The Securities documented in these Final Terms are not being offered, sold or advertised, directly or indirectly, in Switzerland to retail clients (Privatkundinnen und -kunden) within the meaning of FinSA ("Retail Clients"). Neither these Final Terms nor any offering materials relating to the Securities may be available to Retail Clients in or from Switzerland. The offering of the Securities directly or indirectly, in Switzerland is only made by way of private placement by addressing the Securities (a) solely at investors classified as professional clients (professionelle Kunden) or institutional clients (institutionelle Kunden) within the meaning of FinSA ("Professional or Institutional Clients"), (b) at fewer than 500 Retail Clients, and/or (c) at investors acquiring securities to the value of at least CHF 100,000.

MIFID II product governance / Retail investors, professional investors and ECPs target market - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Securities has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Securities is eligible counterparties, professional clients and retail clients, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II") (ii) all channels for distribution to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate; and (iii) the following channels for distribution of the Securities to retail clients are appropriate - investment advice, portfolio management and non-advised sales, subject to the distributor's suitability and

