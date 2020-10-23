Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays Plc    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 10/23 05:13:57 am
110.7 GBX   +6.16%
05:04aBARCLAYS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:00aBARCLAYS : Swings to Profit but Sees Persistent Headwinds -- Update
DJ
04:47aFTSE 100 bounces on Barclays earnings, but set for second weekly loss
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Barclays : Swings to Profit but Sees Persistent Headwinds -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 04:33am EDT

By Simon Clark

LONDON -- Barclays PLC Chief Executive Jes Staley sounded a cautiously optimistic note about the U.K. bank's prospects of rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic after it posted a profit in the third quarter.

The London-based bank earned GBP611 million, equivalent to $799 million, in the three months to Sept. 30 after losing GBP292 million in the same period last year, when it took a one-off charge.

"The bank, six months into this historic time, is strong and resilient and profitable," Mr. Staley told journalists. "We have a good chance to come out of this crisis in a stronger position in fact than we went in."

British banks have been hit hard by the economic impact of the pandemic after the nation reported the highest number of deaths from the disease in Europe. Moody's Investors Service this week downgraded the long-term counterparty risk rating of Barclays's U.K. unit, following a cut to the nation's sovereign-debt rating. Bank of England officials have asked lenders to assess the impact of negative interest rates, a policy bankers are wary of.

Barclays set aside GBP608 million in provisions for losses from loans during the quarter, representing a big reduction from the GBP3.74 billion in provisions in the first half.

"Headwinds in Barclays U.K. are expected to persist into 2021 including the low interest rate environment," Mr. Staley said.

Banks across Europe are struggling to come to terms with the pandemic, which struck after years of poor performance for the sector. Many lenders are cutting business lines and considering mergers to survive.

Profit at Barclays's corporate and investment bank rose 3% to GBP627 million in the third quarter. The bank's U.K. unit earned GBP113 million in the quarter, after losing money in the previous three months and in the same quarter last year.

Barclays has for years styled itself as the U.K.'s version of JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mr. Staley's former employer, spanning retail and investment banking. The U.K. bank is under pressure from activist investor Edward Bramson to slash its trading business.

Mr. Bramson, whose Sherborne Investors says it is the largest shareholder in Barclays with a 5.9% stake, has said the bank's trading revenue is volatile and poor quality because the lender doesn't have the large corporate-client or wealth-management businesses that generate trading flows at bigger rivals such as JPMorgan.

Mr. Staley is also under scrutiny for his professional relationship with a deceased former client at JPMorgan, the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

U.K. financial regulators said earlier this year that they are investigating the relationship. When officials in the U.S. Virgin Islands subpoenaed JPMorgan in May for information about Mr. Epstein, they requested communications between Mr. Staley and Mr. Epstein about the latter's accounts, services and island home in the Virgin Islands.

Mr. Staley has said that his relationship with Mr. Epstein was professional and began in 2000 when he was head of JPMorgan's private bank and the financier was a client.

Write to Simon Clark at simon.clark@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-23-20 0432ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 6.54% 110.9663 Delayed Quote.-41.95%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 3.53% 102.88 Delayed Quote.-26.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BARCLAYS PLC
05:04aBARCLAYS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:00aBARCLAYS : Swings to Profit but Sees Persistent Headwinds -- Update
DJ
04:47aFTSE 100 bounces on Barclays earnings, but set for second weekly loss
RE
04:46aFTSE 100 bounces on Barclays earnings, but set for second weekly loss
RE
04:40aEUROPE : European stocks rebound as banks, autos rally
RE
04:38aEuropean stocks rebound as banks, autos rally
RE
04:33aBARCLAYS : Swings to Profit but Sees Persistent Headwinds -- Update
DJ
04:01aBarclays beats profit forecasts but warns of tough times ahead
RE
03:54aBARCLAYS : CEO Staley says aims to stay two more years
RE
03:30aBARCLAYS : Q3 2020 Results Announcement (PDF 1.5MB)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21 337 M 27 872 M 27 872 M
Net income 2020 796 M 1 039 M 1 039 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 1,38%
Capitalization 18 093 M 23 679 M 23 635 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 80 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 142,46 GBX
Last Close Price 104,28 GBX
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Timothy James Breedon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-41.95%23 679
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.20%313 599
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.50%256 832
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.39%215 412
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.97%188 900
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.9.61%153 147
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group