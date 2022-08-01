Barclays : THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY SECURITIES FOR SALE IN THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH AN OFFER WOULD BE CONSIDERED UNLAWFUL - Form 6-K

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY SECURITIES FOR SALE IN THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH AN OFFER WOULD BE CONSIDERED UNLAWFUL

1 August 2022

Barclays PLC

("BPLC")

Barclays Bank PLC ("BBPLC") Commences Rescission Offer

Further to its announcement on 25 July 2022, BPLC announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, BBPLC, has today commenced a rescission offer to eligible purchasers of c.U.S.$17.6 billion of relevant securities issued in excess of amounts registered by BBPLC under its U.S. shelf registration statements. Such securities consist of c.U.S.$14.8 billion of structured notes and c.U.S.$2.8 billion of exchange-traded notes. The rescission offer will expire at 5.00 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time, on 12 September 2022 (the "Expiration Date") and BBPLC will endeavour to publish the results of the rescission offer as soon as practicable following the Expiration Date.

Further details can be found in the announcement issued by BBPLC at:

For further information, please contact:

Investor RelationsMedia Relations

Chris Manners Jon Tracey

+44 (0) 20 7773 2136 +44 (0) 20 7116 4755

