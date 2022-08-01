Log in
Barclays : THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY SECURITIES FOR SALE IN THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH AN OFFER WOULD BE CONSIDERED UNLAWFUL - Form 6-K

08/01/2022
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY SECURITIES FOR SALE IN THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH AN OFFER WOULD BE CONSIDERED UNLAWFUL
1 August 2022
Barclays PLC
("BPLC")
Barclays Bank PLC ("BBPLC") Commences Rescission Offer
Further to its announcement on 25 July 2022, BPLC announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, BBPLC, has today commenced a rescission offer to eligible purchasers of c.U.S.$17.6 billion of relevant securities issued in excess of amounts registered by BBPLC under its U.S. shelf registration statements. Such securities consist of c.U.S.$14.8 billion of structured notes and c.U.S.$2.8 billion of exchange-traded notes. The rescission offer will expire at 5.00 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time, on 12 September 2022 (the "Expiration Date") and BBPLC will endeavour to publish the results of the rescission offer as soon as practicable following the Expiration Date.
Further details can be found in the announcement issued by BBPLC at:
- ENDS -
For further information, please contact:
Investor RelationsMedia Relations
Chris Manners Jon Tracey
+44 (0) 20 7773 2136 +44 (0) 20 7116 4755
About Barclays
Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Barclays Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays.
Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, with respect to BPLC. BPLC cautions readers that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results or other financial condition or performance measures could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements sometimes use words such as 'may', 'will', 'seek', 'continue', 'aim', 'anticipate', 'target', 'projected', 'expect', 'estimate', 'intend', 'plan', 'goal', 'believe', 'achieve' or other words of similar meaning. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of BPLC's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could impact BPLC's future financial condition and performance are identified in BPLC's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") (including, without limitation, BPLC's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended 31 December 2021, as amended, and Interim Results Announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2022, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov).
Subject to BPLC's obligations under the applicable laws and regulations of any relevant jurisdiction, (including, without limitation, the UK and the U.S.), in relation to disclosure and ongoing information, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 16:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
