BARCLAYS : UBS welcomes sale of German business

July 05, 2024

UBS has reaffirmed its 'buy' recommendation on Barclays, as well as its target price of 240 pence, implying a 10% upside potential for the stock, welcoming Thursday's announcement of the sale of the bank's credit card activities in Germany.



According to the broker, this transaction, which will generate a gain of around 10 basis points in CET1 for the British bank, is 'a long-awaited but welcome sign of the ongoing execution of a strategic plan', which he appreciates.



